Durham VA 70th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate Veterans!
When:
Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Celebrate 70 years of serving Veterans at the Durham VA. All are invited!See more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.
Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.
For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website
Celebrate Veterans!
When:
Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Celebrate 70 years of serving Veterans at the Durham VA. All are invited!See more events