Virtual Advance Care Planning Seminar

When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Have you considered who you would like to make health care decisions for you if you are unable to?

Are you aware of the services that VA offers to support Veterans with their care needs?

Do your family and caregivers have access to information on how to access services that can support them in providing you care?

Veterans, their caregivers, family, friends, and VA employees are invited to attend the Durham VA Health Care System's Advance Care Planning Seminar virtually on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

When it's time to begin the event, click on this WebEx link to join: Advance Care Planning Summit - VA WebEx Enterprise Site.