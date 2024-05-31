Greenville HCC PACT Act and PRIDE Event

PACT Act and PRIDE at Greenville HCC

When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 401 Moye Boulevard Greenville, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Greenville VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Greenville VA Health Care Center is hosting a Health Care Resources and Enrollment Event for Veterans and their families and caregivers.

The Health Care Resources Fair will focus on the PACT Act with Enrollment and Eligibility Staff on-site to enroll Veterans. Health care services will include representation from mental health, social work, whole health, women’s health, and more.

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators will also be available to recognize and celebrate June being PRIDE! Month.

Please check back here for more updates as we approach the event date.