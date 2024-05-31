Skip to Content

Veterans may be impacted by Non-VA construction near the CLAYTON CLINIC. Construction may be blocking the entrance off of Hwy US 70 business.  Clinic may be accessed from the rear entrance off Atkinson St and S. Moore Street (S. Moore St can be accessed from US70 business at the traffic light).

Greenville HCC PACT Act and PRIDE Event

A finger and a thumb placing a building block on top of others.

PACT Act and PRIDE at Greenville HCC

When:

Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

401 Moye Boulevard

Greenville, NC

Cost:

Free

The Greenville VA Health Care Center is hosting a Health Care Resources and Enrollment Event for Veterans and their families and caregivers. 

The Health Care Resources Fair will focus on the PACT Act with Enrollment and Eligibility Staff on-site to enroll Veterans. Health care services will include representation from mental health, social work, whole health, women’s health, and more. 

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators will also be available to recognize and celebrate June being PRIDE! Month. 

Please check back here for more updates as we approach the event date. 

Last updated: