Care We Provide at the Durham VA Health Care System

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Durham caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

Getting caregiver assistance available through VA

Matching you with services and benefits

Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Durham region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregiver (PCAFC)

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) is expanding to all eras.

Expansion rolls out in two phases beginning with eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975, and phase two, beginning October 1, 2022, will include eligible Veterans who served between May 7, 1975, and September 11, 2001.

PCAFC, which prior to this expansion was only available for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty, provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.

Veterans with a 70% service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and are in need of Caregivers Support should contact their local Caregivers Support Coordinator, or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov for more information.