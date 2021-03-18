 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Durham health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Laurel_Koss

Laurel Koss

Patient Advocate, Directors Office

VA Durham health care

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176906

Cherise_March

Cherise March

Patient Advocate, Directors Office

VA Durham health care

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176906

Email: Cherise.March@va.gov

Clifton_Rice

Clifton Rice

Patient Advocate, Directors Office

VA Durham health care

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176906

Email: Clifton.Rice@va.gov

Delorris_Webb

Delorris Webb

Patient Advocate, Directors Office

VA Durham health care

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176906

Email: Delorris.Webb@va.gov

Michael_Yancey

Michael Earl Yancey

Patient Advocate, Directors Office

VA Durham health care

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 176906

Email: Michael.Yancey@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Durham

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
