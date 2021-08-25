 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Brier Creek VA Clinic

The VA Dialysis Clinic at Brier Creek is a 6,300 square foot facility that provides outpatient hemodialysis services for Veterans in and around the Raleigh area. For questions about the VA Dialysis Clinic at Brier Creek or the availability of dialysis services, please contact Ida Wylie, Nurse Manager, at (919) 286-5220. For information on health benefits eligibility, please call toll free (888) 878-6890, extension 173276.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

8081 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite 103
Raleigh, NC 27617-2041

Phone numbers

Main phone: 919-286-5220

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Brier-Creek_480x330

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Brier Creek VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Durham health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Durham health care

Last updated: