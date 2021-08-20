Third doses of Pfizer/Moderna for Immunocompromised Veteran Patients

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2021

Durham , NC — The Durham VA Health Care System is offering 3rd doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to immunosuppressed Veterans currently enrolled in VA care.

Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans who meet criteria as recommended by CDC including:

Veterans receiving active treatment for cancer

Veterans on immunosuppressive medications after solid organ transplant or stem cell transplant

Veterans that have had a stem cell transplant in the last 2 years

Veterans with advanced or untreated HIV

Veterans who are receiving active treatment with high-dose steroids (e.g. prednisone 20mg/day or higher), TNF blockers, biologic medications, and certain other immunosuppressive medications

Veterans that believe they meet one of these criteria or have questions about whether they qualify, should reach out to the provider who is treating them for their medical condition. The Veterans’ care doctor can inform them about their eligibility for a 3rd vaccine dose.

The Veterans’ doctor will need to place an order in their VA medical record for them to receive the 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine through the VA.

Veterans should get the same type of vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) that they received for their first two doses.

Data continues to be reviewed for Janssen (J&J) recipients, but at this time, FDA and CDC have not recommended additional doses for immunosuppressed people who received the Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the 3rd dose of Pfizer or Moderna must be ordered in your medical chart by your health care provider.

Vaccine clinics are open Monday through Friday.

Pfizer is available in the Durham Medical Center Atrium at 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC 27705

Moderna is available in the Greenville Health Care Center 401 Moye Blvd. Greenville, NC

Moderna is also being offered at the Raleigh 3 CBOC - 2600 Atlantic Ave STE 200, Raleigh, NC 27604

COVID vaccines at Raleigh 3 are available by appointment only.

Durham and Greenville are accepting walk-ups from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Durham) and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Greenville).

Veterans are asked not to come to a vaccine clinic if you have not confirmed that your provider has placed an order for the 3rd dose of COVID vaccine. Veterans must bring their original vaccination card with them.