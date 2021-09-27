Greenville VA Health Care Center Extends Drive-Thru Flu Shots for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 27, 2021

Greenville , NC — The Greenville VA Health Care Center is extending their drive-thru flu clinics for Veterans. The additional dates for the drive thru flu clinics are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking area at 401 Moye Blvd, Greenville, North Carolina 27834.

The goal of the drive-thru flu shots is to provide a safe environment for Veterans to receive their flu shots, while also ensuring to reduce the possibility of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

The flu shot is available for all Veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Veterans, guests, and VA staff must wear a mask while on VA property.

Flu vaccination is the best protection we have in fighting and controlling seasonal influenza.

Flu shots are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic as symptoms are very similar. Both COVID-19 and flu can lead to severe illness and death. COVID-19 prevention strategies, such as wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing physical distancing are also effective against the spread of flu.

With flu season overlapping the unpredictable course of COVID-19, it is vital that our Veterans and Staff get their flu shot to prepare for the fall and winter seasons. Our drive-thru flu shot clinics are quick, safe, and effective.

If you would like more information, please email shahron.james@va.gov or call at 919-928-3997.