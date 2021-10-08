Paul Crews Appointed as Executive Director of VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2021

Durham , NC — Durham VA Health Care System's Executive Director, Paul Crews, MPH, FACHE, has been appointed Executive Director of VA's Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, effective October 10, 2021.

Durham, N.C. – Mr. Crews has an accomplished history of 30-years of health care experience. Most recently, serving as the Executive Director of Durham VA Health Care System for the last three years, he led the system through two COVID-19 surges while expanding VA care for more than 70,000 Veterans throughout northeastern North Carolina. He advanced strategic planning and budgetary responsibilities for an approximate $850 million operational budget at ten care sites within a 27-county area, attributing to almost 1 million patient encounters annually.

"Mr. Crews led his employees and Veterans through one of the most challenging and crucial times in history while continuing his commitment to patient-centered care,” said Renee Oshinski, Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Operations for the Department of Veterans Affairs. "We are excited to bring Mr. Crews on board as the new VISN 6 Network Director. His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for VISN 6, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve."

The VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network has 46 sites of care in North Carolina and Virginia, including seven VA Medical Centers and 32 associated Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), five Health Care Centers, and two free-standing dialysis clinics. The network has an operations budget of $4.7 billion dollars, 20,000 employees, 4,000 volunteers, and serves 415,000 Veterans annually.

"It has been my honor to serve Veterans in northeastern North Carolina," said Crews. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished and the many advances in medical care we have been able to incorporate over the years that demonstrate our dedication to serving Veterans. As I transition into my new role, I look forward to remaining in the Durham area and continuing my relationships with our Congressional delegates and community partners in North Carolina and Virginia and having broader oversight on the quality care provided to Veterans."

Prior to serving as the Executive Director for Durham VA Health Care System, Mr. Crews served in leadership positions throughout VA in Western New York, San Francisco, and Tennessee Valley. Before VA, Crews was the Vice President of the Virginia Rural Health Association and Chair of the State's Rural Health Workgroup on Quality.

Crews holds a Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Texas State University and a Master's degree in Public Health in Policy and Management from Texas A&M University. He is a member and mentor of The American College of Health Care Executives and was awarded the North Carolina Chapter's 2020 Regent's Senior Healthcare Executive Award. He currently serves on the Veterans Health Administration Regents Advisory Committee and is a coach for VHA's premier leadership development program for new up-and-coming VA executives.

He is a proud Navy Veteran who has been married to his wife Mary Lou for more than 20-years.