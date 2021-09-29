Pfizer Vaccine Booster Blitz; Saturday October 2

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2021

Durham , NC — We are hosting a Pfizer booster blitz for Veterans on Saturday, October 2nd, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for eligible Veterans by appointment at the Durham Medical Center 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC, 27705.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends Pfizer booster doses for some individuals according to age and medical status.

To be eligible for a booster dose:



1) You must have had your 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

2) You must be 65 or older -OR- have underlying medical conditions -OR- have a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at your workplace or institution.



3) Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not authorized for booster doses at this time. We expect CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to make recommendations for these groups in the coming weeks.



To schedule your Pfizer booster appointment, please call 919-286-5231. Please bring your vaccine card with you to your appointment.



CDC recommends:



• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,



• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,



The following groups are also eligible for Pfizer boosters, though the guidance leaves the decision to the individual and their health care provider:



• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and



• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.



We are honored to serve you and provide your medical and preventive care.