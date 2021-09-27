Veterans, did you know that you can contact your doctor, request refills for medications, and schedule appointments through MyHealtheVet? If Veterans are having problems validating their advanced account, please call 919-286-6813, leave a message, and someone will set up a video meeting to validate your information.

Veterans can call 919-286-6813 to set up a video conference.

Veterans will need to show their VA ID to Lori during the video conference for her to validate the account.

Veterans need to have a valid email address or mobile phone, Internet and camera or if they work with you to do it from your office.

If she does not answer, have the Veteran leave a message.

They should speak slowly

Give their full name and last four of their social

They should say they are responding to the email she sent.

Give the date and time they would like to have the video meeting

When the appointment is made, the Veteran will receive an email from video.appointment@va.gov.

If they plan to use an iPhone or iPad for the appointment, download the free VA Video Connect (VVC) app from the Apple App store. Click Here to download the VVC iOS app.

Instructions will be in the email. If they are using an Android, they do not have to set up the app.

Veterans can save the video appointment to your calendar and click on Join the Appointment at the specified time.

Call for assistance between the hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for appointments. We will only take video conferences during this time.