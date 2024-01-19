Personal Health Planning: A comprehensive approach to health that merges the needs, preferences, and goals for whole health defined by the veteran with the health risk assessment, clinical evaluation, and therapeutic plan defined by the provider. The end results are shared goals that address the clinical needs in the context of what matters to the Veteran. The process for personal health planning includes the following:



The Pathway:



The Pathway is EMPOWERING: We partner with you, as well as your family and community, to explore your mission, purpose, and aspirations that will guide the development of your personal health plan.

Well-Being Programs are EQUIPPING: We work with you to build the skills and support you need and to identify proactive, integrative health approaches such as stress reduction, physical activity, weight management, tobacco cessation, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching that will help you take charge of your health and well-being, prevent diseases, and live your life to the fullest.

Whole Health Clinical Care is TREATING: You will work with your health team to continue to refine your personal health plan with traditional and complementary and integrative health approaches to support your health and to enhance your self-management strategies to strengthen your health.