Welcome to the Durham, NC GRECC website! Our mission is to improve the care of older Veterans through integrated research, education and clinical innovation. We have over 32 core and affiliated professionals- nurses, social workers, physicians, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and PhD scientists- who dedicate themselves to the GRECC mission. We are proud to be a member of the national GRECC program, which includes 20 centers of excellence around the country.

Our research ranges from basic biomedical, clinical, health services and rehabilitation studies in the following areas of concentration: care delivery and transitions in various health care settings; exercise and physical function; infectious diseases and vaccines; medication-related problems; and osteoporosis.

Our educational activities include training programs in geriatrics for multiple health disciplines and the delivery of geriatrics educational products to multiple learners. Our clinical innovations focus on implementing and exploring new ideas in clinical care of older veterans and their caregivers.

All of these activities are enhanced by productive collaborations with researchers and services locally, at VISN 6 medical centers, other GRECCs, our University affiliate, Duke University Medical Center, and other academic centers around the country. Please explore the website for more details on our center.

Kenneth Schmader, MD

Director, GRECC (182)

508 Fulton St.

Durham VA Health Care System, Medical Center

Durham, NC 27705

Phone: 919-286-6823

Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)

Our clinical activities include an outpatient geriatric evaluation and management clinic and an inpatient geriatric evaluation and management unit.

GRECC Areas of Study