He is also Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, and Chief of the Division of Geriatrics, Department of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, completed an internal medicine residency and Chief Residency at the University of Wisconsin, and Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Duke University and Durham VA Medical Centers. Dr. Schmader's area of research is herpes zoster and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), vaccines, infections and drugs in older adults. He conducts pre-clinical, clinical trials and observational studies of herpes zoster, influenza, pneumococcal vaccines and infections funded by grants from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), VA Office of Research and Development, Hartford Foundation and Industry sources. He serves on the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) working group on the herpes zoster vaccine, influenza vaccine and general adult immunization guidelines and is the American Geriatrics Society liaison to the ACIP.