Kimberly_Bronson

Prior to that, she served as the Chief Nurse for Mental Health/Dialysis at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System.

Ms. Bronson received her Masters of Science in Nursing Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill August 2009. She received her board certification as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner from ANCC in December 2009. She has worked in the community as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and as an adjunct professor at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, NC. She continued her education and received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in August 2007.

Ms. Bronson is a member of the ONS MH Field Advisory Committee, a national MH Mentor for Chief Nurses, and serves as a member of the Behavioral Health Council for the VHA/Cerner EHRM project. Ms. Bronson believes in a leadership style that encourages full participation by staff, leaders, labor partners and community stakeholders. Her passion for healthcare is demonstrated through her dedication to consistently participate in activities and processes that improve patient care from all levels. Ms. Bronson began her career as a LPN and has progressively risen through the nursing ranks as a patient advocate and change agent, working to improve the health care system for both patients receiving care and nursing staff providing the care.