Marri_Fryar

Marri “Nicki” Fryar MBA, MHA, BSN-RN, NE-BC, VHA-CM was appointed as the Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Chief Nurse Executive at the Durham VA Health Care System effective December 2018.

She was appointed as the Associate Chief Nurse Executive for Performance Improvement and Research in April 2016, and served as Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services from January 2018 through December 2018.

Mrs. Fryar received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from North Carolina Central University in May 1992. She continued her education and received her Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Health Administration from Pfeiffer University in August 2007. Mrs. Fryar is a VHA certified mentor and serves as a mentor for new Nurse Leaders.

Mrs. Fryar leadership style is one that encourages full participation by staff, leaders, labor partners and community stakeholders. Her passion for Veteran’s healthcare is demonstrated through her dedication to her patient, their families, and to those who serve them.

Mrs. Fryar has been employed as a nurse in the VA for greater than 28 years. After serving in the roles as a critical care nurse and nurse educator, she began her career in leadership in 2002 at the Durham VAHCS.

