Mr. Tillman is a respected leader among his nationwide peers, he has distinguished himself through successful management of complex operations across clinical services, research, academic-affiliated training, and emergency management missions at this flagship VA health system. Over his 18-year tenure at Durham VA, following a year of service at the Bedford VA in Massachusetts. Mr. Tillman has demonstrated exemplary commitment to Veterans and VA employees alike.

As Interim Medical Center Director, Mr. Tillman is responsible for an operating budget of $1.3 billion, overseeing the hospital and 10 outpatient sites of care across 27 counties. Prior to his appointment as Interim Medical Center Director, he held multiple leadership roles including Chief Operations Officer-Associate Director, Chief of the Business Office, Strategic Planner, Chief Communications Officer, and other positions supporting high-quality, safe patient care.

Mr. Tillman is widely recognized for his passion for public service to Veterans, dedication to mentorship of early career health care professionals, and a positive, resilient approach to leadership.

He holds both a Master of Public Administration degree and an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University in Boston. Mr. Tillman is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program and a fellow of the Excellence In Government program with the Partnership for Public Service. He is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on three different local board committees.