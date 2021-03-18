Mr. Tillman has worked at the Durham VA Health Care System for the past 10 years, after serving one year of VA service at the Bedford VAMC in Massachusetts. Prior to his current position, he served as the Chief of Health Administration Service, which began on November 2016. He previously served in the roles of Strategic and Facility Planner, Executive Assistant to the Director, Public Affairs Officer, and held various positions within Health Administration Service/Business Office.

Mr. Tillman received a Masters of Public Administration degree and undergraduate degree, both

from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of the VA Health Care

Leadership Development Program and the Excellence In Government program with the Partnership for Public Service. He is an active member in the local Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives, serving on the Mentorship and Diversity & Inclusion committees.