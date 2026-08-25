Ms. Fredrickson currently serves as Interim Chief Operations Officer/Associate Director for the Durham VA Medical Center, where she provides strategic leadership and oversight for facility operations, supporting VA health care services for Veterans throughout the region. Most recently, she served as Assistant Director/Lead Administrator for the Greenville Health Care Center and the Morehead City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, directing operations and delivering care to more than 19,000 Veterans in rural Eastern North Carolina.

With extensive experience in health care administration, Ms. Fredrickson has managed health administration services, scheduling, beneficiary travel, eligibility and enrollment, supply chain management, and maintenance operations. Her leadership was instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted operations and access to care during two COVID-19 surges.

Prior to her administrative roles, Ms. Fredrickson was Chief of Prosthetics at the Durham VA Health Care System. She began her VA career as a STEP student in the Business Office at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She holds an Associate Degree in Psychology and Sociology, a Bachelor's Degree in Behavioral Health, and a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration.

Her professional strengths include developing supervisory education and training programs, and advancing employee experience and engagement.