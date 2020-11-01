Local Features
Keep up-to-date with the latest information about current events in the Durham VA Health Care System. From central to eastern North Carolina, Durham VA Staff members are doing innovative work on behalf of Veterans. Catch stories on the latest research, technology, and human interest stories that concern you, the Veteran. Also, read interesting features on some of the incredible stories of Veterans.
Nurse Practitioner Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Lisa Sanford, a nurse practitioner, and primary care provider at the Clayton-East Raleigh VA Clinic, was recently awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA).
Still Soldiers! Durham VA Police Join the Norwegian Foot March
On June 17th and 18th, 2021, Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) VA Police Officers participated in the Norwegian Foot March as an outreach effort with soldiers from Fort Bragg’s 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (50th ESB-E).
Local Feature
On May 10, 2021, Dr. William Yancy, a research associate at the Durham VA Health Care System Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) Center of Innovation to Accelerate Discovery and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) was awarded the HSR&D Award for Best Research Paper for 2020.