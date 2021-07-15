Internships and Fellowships
The Durham VA Health Care System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. We partner with Duke University, the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina Central University, and several other colleges and universities in the local area. Explore our training programs to find out how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Staff, Clinicians, and Trainees
Congratulations on your new appointment as a resident, clinician, trainee, intern or fellow at the Durham VA health Care System. We are excited to have you on the team. We hope your time with us is both exciting and motivating. Below you will find links to your respective areas of training. Complete, print out, sign and turn in all paperwork together to your program POC. Again, congratulations and welcome to the team!