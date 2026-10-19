Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program
Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is one of the sites for the Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The GEC-NPR program at the DVAHCS is affiliated with the Duke University School of Nursing.
The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.
- 12 Month Program
- Application accepted from January 1st to March 1st
Training begins in early September. The OAA does not allow staggered entry to the program. The selected candidate must be available to begin training on the start date of the program.
By successfully completing this post -graduate training, the residents will improve their confidence and competence in the following:
- Comprehensive geriatric evaluation
- Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs.
- Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran
- Palliative care, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning
- Transitions of care
- System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes
- Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in 24 competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning.
- GEC NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas of the Durham VA Medical Center, community-based programs, and home-based programs of the Durham VA Health Care System.
- Clinical rotation sites include: Community Living Center, Geri-PACT, Perioperative Optimization of Senior Health (POSH), Home Based Primary care (Durham, Raleigh, Clayton and other areas), Hospice and Palliative Care, Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH), and other geriatric models of care and selected specialty clinics (80%)
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face activities.
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
- Didactic sessions frequently occur in conjunction with other DVAHCS-Duke University training programs including the Geriatric Medicine fellowship, VA Quality Scholars Program, Geriatric Scholar program and the Primary Care and Mental Health NP residencies to promote interprofessional learning.
- Faculty mentors and supervising clinicians will facilitate the novice NP’s journey to a proficient advanced practice provider with expertise in geriatrics.
- Upon successful completion of the residency, the trainees will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA Health Care System across the country.
Eligibility
To be eligible, candidates must:
- Be a U.S. born or naturalized citizen.
- Be a graduate of an accredited nurse practitioner program within 12 months of the start of the program. Candidates graduating in May or August of the application year may also apply.
- Hold national certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner ( FNP) or Adult Gero Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) by the start of the program in September.
- This residency is for new graduate NPs with no previous NP experience in geriatrics.
- Licensure:
- Current and unrestricted registration as an RN and NP in the state of North Carolina. (NC is a Compact Nursing State)
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Pass a background/security investigation.
- Pass pre-employment physical examination.
Residency Stipend and Benefits
- Stipend is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
- Government health care medical plan.
- Paid federal holidays.
- PTO & sick leave accrued per pay period.
- No call or weekend shifts required.
- 100% protected learning time.
Application Process
The application process opens annually from January 1st to March 1st. To be considered, you will need to submit the following documents:
Email the following documents to VHADURnurserecruiterteam@va.gov.
Please cc: letha.joseph@va.gov Program Director for GEC NP Residency Program.
Last date to receive completed application is January 1st to March 1st.
- Curriculum vitae- Include details of academic preparation, professional experience, professional activities, scholarly activities, leadership involvement, awards, and volunteering.
- Cover Letter- include why you are interested in GEC NP Residency and what makes you the right candidate.
- Reference- (No page limit) Reference must include the following categories.
- One faculty member from your graduate/NP program
- One preceptor for your clinical rotation as a nurse practitioner student
One coworker/manager/supervisor from your RN practice
Contact information
Letha Joseph, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, FFNMRCSI, FAANP
Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR)
Program Director
Durham VA Health Care System
letha.joseph@va.gov
Eleanor S. (Ellie) McConnell, PhD, RN
Associate Professor, Duke University School of Nursing
Core Investigator, Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Durham VA Health Care System
eleanor.mcconnell@va.gov
Claudette Forrest RN
Nurse Recruiter
Durham VA Health Care System
Phone: 919-286-6858
Claudette.Forrest@va.gov
The GEC-NP residency program at Durham VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001,