Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program

The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.

12 Month Program

Application accepted from January 1st to March 1st

Training begins in early September. The OAA does not allow staggered entry to the program. The selected candidate must be available to begin training on the start date of the program.

By successfully completing this post -graduate training, the residents will improve their confidence and competence in the following:

Comprehensive geriatric evaluation Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs. Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran Palliative care, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning Transitions of care System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives

The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in 24 competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.