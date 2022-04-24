Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program
Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is one of the eight sites for the newly established Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The first cohort of GEC-NPR program will begin their training in September 2022 and extend through August 2023. The GEC-NPR program is affiliated with Duke University School of Nursing.
The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.
The primary goal of the GEC- NP Residency Program is to:
Enhance geriatric workforce by producing nurse practitioners proficient in the following:
- Comprehensive geriatric evaluation
- Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs.
- Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran
- Palliative, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning
- Transitions of care
- System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes
- Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in 24 competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning.
- Clinical rotations include: Community Living Center, Geri-PACT, Home Based Primary care, Hospice and Palliative Care, Dementia Care, & other geriatric models of care (80%).
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%).
- Quality-improvement project.
- Didactic sessions frequently occur in conjunction with other DVAHCS-Duke University training programs including the Geriatric Medicine fellowship, VA Quality Scholars Program, Geriatric Scholar program and the Primary Care and Mental Health NP residencies to promote interprofessional learning.
- Faculty mentors and supervising clinicians will facilitate the novice NP’s journey to a proficient advanced practice provider with expertise in geriatrics.
- Upon successful completion of the residency, the trainees will be given the
- Opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA Health Care System across the country.
To be eligible, candidates must:
- Be a U.S. born or naturalized citizen.
- Be a graduate of an accredited advanced practice nursing program (MSN, DNP, PhD) within the past 12 months.
- Hold national certification as a FNP or AGNP by start of program.
- Be a novice NP in Geriatrics.
- Licensure:
- Current and unrestricted registration as an RN and NP in the state of North Carolina.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Pass a background/security investigation.
- Pass pre-employment physical examination.
- Stipend is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA)
- Government health care medical plan with optional dental, vision, and life insurance.
- Paid federal holidays.
- PTO & sick leave accrued per pay period.
- No call or weekend shifts required.
- 100% protected learning time.
Application Process
The application process closes on April 29, 2022. To be considered, the applicant needs to submit the following documents:
Curriculum vitae
Federal Form: Application for Health Professions Trainees (HPT’s) VA Form 10-2850D
Contact information
Letha Joseph, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, FFNMRCSI
Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR)
Program Director
Durham VA Health Care System
919-286-0411 Ext. 17-7702
letha.joseph@va.gov
Claudette Forrest RN
Nurse Recruiter
Durham VA Health Care System
Phone: 919-286-6858
Claudette.Forrest@va.gov