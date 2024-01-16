Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP) Fellowship

Program Description

GHATP is an intensive, 12-month training program that gives trainees opportunities to learn from and interact directly with VHA healthcare administrators and support professionals inside a VAMC Director’s office. Trainees work side-by-side with leaders of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, expanding the breadth and depth of their knowledge of healthcare management in order to prepare for management positions within VA organizations.

Upon successful completion of the training program, a Fellow is eligible for non-competitive placement into a GS-11 position within the VA health care system. Preceptors work with the Fellow during the fellowship to find a position that best fits the skills, needs, and circumstances of the Fellow.

Preceptors are responsible to initiate placement discussions six months into the traineeship. Placement takes into consideration the trainee’s strengths, career ambitions, and mobility along with VHA’s workforce and succession needs. The VISN office is expected to place the trainee in one of its facilities at the GS-11 level (non-competitive placement), but the trainee is also free to compete for a higher-level position or positions outside the VISN. Acceptance of a position outside the commuting area, however, carries no guarantee of payment for relocation expenses. Management trainees who fail to cooperate in applying for vacant positions or who decline HSS positions offered to them will not be guaranteed continued VA employment.

A partial listing of the many potential positions open to successful GHATP graduates include: