The Greenville VA Health Care Center Psychology Internship Program complies with all APPIC guidelines in the recruitment and selection of interns and participates in the National Matching Service Match program. This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant. (APPIC Match Policies). A complete copy of APPIC policies and the computer matching program can be found at the APPIC website, http://www.appic.org/

APPLICATIONS DUE: November 9, 2026

APPIC Match Number Internship: 242311

No person at this training facility will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant. (APPIC Match Policies)

Eligibility: According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify approval and recommendation that the student receive an internship at this facility, as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. Only 52-week, full-time internships are available.



Eligibility Requirements: Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.

Important Note: Applications from U.S. citizens whose graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited are now eligible to apply for Greenville HCC psychology internship positions (and also to other VA training programs).

Contacts:

April Trotman, Ph.D.

Psychology Training Director

Greenville VA Health Care Center

401 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834

Phone ; Fax

april.trotman@va.gov

APA Accreditation Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Greenville HCC Psychology Internship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate

American Psychological Association

750 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242



**www.apa.org/ed/accreditation**