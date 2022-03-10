 Skip to Content

More About Durham

More About Durham

Top 10 Reasons to live in Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill 

  1. You’ll get wonderful clinical training at Durham VA Medical Center!
  2.  Best of both worlds: 2.5 hours to the beach and 3 hours to the mountains. 
  3. Home of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team and Durham Bulls Triple-A baseball team. 
  4. The weather is great and the people are really nice! 
  5. Ranks as a “Best Place to Live” on multiple lists: 
  6. Home of the best college basketball teams in the nation!
  7. The area is home to two million people
  8. A great place for outdoor activities: biking, hiking, swimming, and boating
  9. Plenty of cultural activities: concerts, theater, symphony, opera 
  10. Research Triangle Park

     

  • #3 Best City for Millennials to Relocate (INDYWeek 1/20)

  • #2 Among Top Cities for Quality of Life (Numbeo 1/20)

  • Best Places to Raise a Family on a Budget (The Motley Fool 2020)

  • Among the 10 Best Cities to Move to Right Now (Curbed 2020)

  • #2 Best Big Cities to Live In (Wallethob.com 7/19)

  • #2 Most Family-Friendly Cities (Homes.com 2/19)

  • #2 Among The 10 Best Big Cities to Live in Right Now (Money Magazine 11/18)

  • #2 Best Places for Business and Careers (Forbes 10/18)

  • #16 Among America’s Best Small Cities (BestCities.org 6/18)

  • #9 Among Best Places to Start a Career (Wallet Hub 5/18)

  • Top 10 Best Cities for New Grads Starting Out (MarketWatch, 5/18)

  • #13 Among Best Places to Live (US News & World Report 2/18)

Last updated: