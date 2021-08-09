Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care for Veterans

Nurse practitioners accepted into the program will learn to become specialists in the provision of primary care to the Veteran population while meeting diverse health care needs. The NP residents will advance from novice to competent nurse practitioners while developing competencies in Veterans' health care needs.

This residency program is a 12-month post-graduate training designed for the new graduate AGNP or FNP graduates. The program is structured to give mentored clinical time and dedicated learning opportunities. The resident will gain broad exposure to Veterans health care and engage in skills training, didactic seminars, grand rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, professional development activities and enhance leadership skills.

This one-year residency is available annually and is based on full time employment as a trainee within the VA and is designed for NP graduates who aspire to practice in the VA Health Care System.

While enrolled in the program, nurse practitioners will: