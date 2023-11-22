Occupational Therapy (OT) Gerontology Fellowship Program

Fellowship anticipated start and end date:

Early July 2024- Early July 2025

How to Apply:



• Letter of interest that describes (typically 1 page in length)



• how you envision this training furthering your professional development



• your prior training or exposure to geriatric and/or mental health practice



• your professional and research interests.



• Current Curriculum Vitae or Resume



• Graduate transcripts



• 3 Letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work



• Declaration for Federal Employment (of0306.pdf (opm.gov))



• Application for Health Professions Trainees (https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/VA_Form_10-2850d.pdf)



Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible. We will begin recruiting for the 2024-2025 fellow beginning January 2024. Applications received by February 11, 2024 will be given priority. Applications must be submitted electronically to Hannah.Barrett@VA.GOV