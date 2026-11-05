Janine Bailey, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2007. She then completed a PGY1 residency at the North Texas VAMC and a PGY2 geriatric residency at the Durham VAMC. After her geriatric residency, she practiced as an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist on an Acute Care of the Elderly (ACE) unit at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, DE. She then returned to the Durham VAMC practicing in the Community Living Center (CLC) for nine years prior to transitioning to HBPC. Practice interests include geriatrics and deprescribing.

Jill S. Bates, PharmD, MS, BCOP, FASHP is the national PHASER Pharmacy Program Manager for the Department of Veterans Affairs specializing in precision medicine. She is also Associate Professor of Clinical Education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Bates completed her Bachelor of Science at Eastern Illinois University, a Master of Science with concentration in biochemistry and biophysics at Northern Illinois University and her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed a post graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy practice and PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Bates practiced at UNC Medical Center for 11 years serving the hematologic malignancy population in both the acute and ambulatory care environment prior to shifting focus on precision medicine. She has experience as a leader in clinical pharmacy practice, oncology pharmacy, and residency training. Dr. Bates has a passion for advancing pharmacy practice through education rooted in the belief that learning improves lives.

Sara R. Britnell, PharmD, BCPS is a Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager for the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her PharmD from the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. She then completed her PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. Dr. Britnell continued her post-graduate training as a PGY2 resident specializing in drug information at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. In addition to formulary management, her interests include drug information, pain, and women’s health.

Rachel B. Britt, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, followed by a PGY2 Drug Information Residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. She subsequently accepted a position there as the Hepatology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and has recently transitioned to Formulary Management. In addition to hepatology and formulary management, her practice interests include infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and drug information.

Jamie N. Brown, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP is a Drug Information/Investigational Drug Service Program Manager. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and then completed an ASHP-accredited specialty residency in Drug Information with Campbell University. After completion of his residency, Dr. Brown accepted a clinical position with the Durham VA managing the Drug Information and Investigational Drug Services. Dr. Brown is also a Clinical Professor of Pharmacy Practice with Campbell University and precepts PGY1 and PGY2 Residents in multiple rotations. In 2014, Dr. Brown was the recipient of the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award and received the Hospital Practice Preceptor of the Year Award from the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences that same year. Dr. Brown is very active in ASHP, ACCP, and NCAP, is currently the Past Chair of ACCP’s Drug Information Practice and Research Network, and was elected Fellow of ACCP in 2020.

William (Bill) Bryan III, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Community Living Center/Geriatrics. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then completed a pharmacy practice PGY1 and a health-system administration PGY2 residency at the Gainesville, Florida VAMC. After residency, Dr. Bryan practiced in acute and long-term care. Dr. Bryan came to work at the Durham VAMC in formulary management for approximately 10 years prior to transition to Geriatrics and is active in resident learning for both PGY1 & PGY2 programs. Dr. Bryan is also a resource for clinical data mining and analysis. Dr. Bryan’s professional interests include aging, bone health, post-operative care, regulatory affairs, pharmacoeconomics, pharmacoepidemiology, antimicrobial stewardship, medication safety, and mental health.

Susan Bullard, PharmD is the CPS supervisor for PACT/Anticoag/Pain. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 1992 and completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee the following year. After completion of her residency, Dr. Bullard accepted a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the Durham VA Medical Center. She established the Pharmacy Practice Residency Program in 1994 and was the first residency director along with establishing the PRIME Pharmacy disease state management clinic. Dr. Bullard currently works in the anticoagulation clinic and provides coverage for PACT medication management clinics. Her areas of interests are HTN, anticoagulation and medication management.

Jonas “Caleb” Burns, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in PACT/HEDIS at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY1 Residency at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. Caleb joined Durham in the summer of 2017 working in the primary care setting where he provides medication management and population health services.

Devin Greene, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Pain Management. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked as a clinical staff pharmacist at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky prior to joining the pain management service at the Durham VA Health Care System where she provides clinical guidance to providers regarding pain management, opioid use disorder, and risk mitigations. She is passionate about improving the health outcomes of the veteran population.

Alicia Hairston, PharmD is a clinical pharmacy specialist in oncology at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, completed a pharmacy practice residency at Central Arkansas VAMC, and a specialty residency in oncology at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Prior to starting at the Durham VAMC, she worked as an inpatient clinical pharmacist in hematology/oncology at Duke University Hospital. Her areas of interest include hematology, oncology, supportive care, and pain management.

Jonathan (Jon) Hale, PharmD, BCPS is a Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) and Transitional Care (TLC) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Jon is an Army Veteran and served for nine years as a Field Artillery Officer prior to attending pharmacy school. He completed his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While as a student at UNC, Jon was selected as a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VA Healthcare System, assigned to work with the Formulary Management team. Prior to coming to Durham in his CPS role, Jon completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN.

Julia Hammond, PharmD, BCOP is the PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director. She completed her BS and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of South Carolina and her Pharmacy Practice & Oncology Specialty Residencies at the West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown WV. Prior to joining the Durham VAMC, Dr. Hammond practiced as an Oncology Clinical Specialist at Fletcher Allen Healthcare in Burlington VT and as the Oncology Clinical Manager at Duke University Hospital where she also served as PGY2 Oncology Residency Director. Her areas of interest include hematology & oncology therapeutics, supportive care and pain management.

Mohamed G. Hashem, PharmD, MBA, BCPS is the Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Clinical and Education Services at the Durham VA Health Care System. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of South Carolina in 2010 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2021. Dr. Hashem joined the Durham VAHCS in 2013 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management, later becoming the facility’s Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager. In 2022, he started serving in the Associate Chief role. Since joining the Durham VAHCS, Dr. Hashem precepted several rotations for PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs, including, medication use evaluation, formulary management, and administration. Areas of interest for Dr. Hashem include administration, pharmacoeconomics, and research.

Jason M Jones, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist specializing in Critical Care and Surgery. He obtained his PharmD from Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in 2015, followed by the completion of his PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. For the next 5.5 years, he practiced as a clinical pharmacist specialist in MSICU, CICU, CTICU, the emergency department, and antimicrobial stewardship at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. During this time, he also took on various preceptor roles, including primary preceptor for emergency medicine, resident orientation, and longitudinal resident staffing. Dr. Jones then transitioned to Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC, where he served as an evening critical care clinical pharmacist from 2021 to 2023, covering all ICU areas. In May 2023, Dr. Jones joined the Durham VA Medical Center. Currently, he rounds in the SICU while also providing coverage for all surgery areas. Alongside his expertise in critical care, his interests extend to antimicrobial stewardship and emergency medicine.

Christie Kahlon, PharmD, MBA, BCPP, BCGP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Durham VA Health Care System. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University in 2015. She then completed a general pharmacy practice PGY1 residency at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and a specialty residency in psychiatry at a combined residency with the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and the University of Iowa. After residency, Dr. Kahlon accepted a position at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System working both inpatient and outpatient mental health. She also was an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and preceptor to both residents and pharmacy students. She was active in education for medical students and psychiatry residents at the University of Iowa as well. Dr. Kahlon joined the Durham VA in 2018 working in inpatient mental health and remains active in education across multiple disciplines. Areas of interest include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and geriatrics.

Dan Katzenberger, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology in the Durham VA Health Care System and precepts the Cardiology/CICU elective rotation. He earned a B.S. in Biology from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI, and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During pharmacy school he was a pharmacy VALOR intern at the Madison VA Medical Center. He completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and a PGY2 Cardiology pharmacy residency at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center. Following residency, Dan moved out of the Midwest for the first time and joined the Durham VA pharmacy team in 2017. In June 2021, Dan was the recipient of the Duke Internal Medicine Residency Program’s Outstanding Service Award for contributions made towards medical resident development. When he’s not at work you can probably find him on a hiking trail or somewhere else outdoors.

Debra W. Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is the PGY1 Residency Program Director. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed a primary care specialty residency at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC. Prior to this position, Dr. Kemp worked at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center as an outpatient clinical pharmacist within the cardiology division, and was then on faculty at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in a co-funded position with the VA. In 2014, Dr. Kemp transitioned her efforts to a full-time clinical pharmacist specialist position at the VA focused in the 1D/1F primary care clinic. In addition, Dr. Kemp serves as the Chair of the Residency Advisory Committee and is a member of the Pharmacy Residency Research Advisory Committee. Dr. Kemp was awarded the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award in 2011, the 2013 Experiential Faculty Instructor of the Year for UNC, and NCAP Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year in 2020. Her interest areas include management of diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension and PTSD.

Shelby Koen, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2021. During pharmacy school, she was a VALOR intern at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency focused in Ambulatory Care at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC, and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency with the Durham VA Health Care System. Following the completion of residency, she joined the Durham VA as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Croasdaile Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Radhika Kothapalli, PharmD, BCACP is a Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Clinical Pharmacist and HBPC/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor. She earned a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1992 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1995, both at the University of North Carolina. She completed a Pharmacy Practice residency at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (1993) and an Ambulatory Care specialty residency at the Iowa City VAMC (1997). Prior to coming to the Durham VAMC, she worked for 4 years as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VAMC.

Jenny Legge, PharmD is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Croasdaile Outpatient Clinic. She graduated and received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2004 from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. She completed a pharmacy practice residency and primary care specialty residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. After completing her primary care residency, she accepted a position with the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the Hillandale Road Outpatient Clinic, recently transitioning to the Croasdaile Outpatient Clinic in 2023. Dr. Legge currently operates a Comprehensive Medication Management Clinic, which focuses on, but not limited to, drug therapy in the areas of hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, medication compliance and anticoagulation. She provides modalities of care utilizing face-to-face, virtual, telephone and secure messaging. She also helped to establish shared medical appointments (group classes) for patients with diabetes and hypertension.

Ben Mancheril, PharmD, BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Critical Care at the Durham, VA Healthcare System. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Charleston in Charleston, WV. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN and a PGY-2 Critical Care residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He spent 9 years working in the Medical ICU, Neuro/Trauma ICU and Emergency Department at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC prior to transitioning to the Durham VA as a Medical ICU pharmacist. In additional to patient care, his professional interests include student precepting and research. Outside of work, he primarily enjoys travel and spending time at the beach with his wife and two kids.

Kathryn Masincupp, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Morehead City VA Outpatient Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in South Carolina in 2017. She completed her PGY1 general practice residency at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN then completed a PGY2 Ambulatory Care residency at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. She is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy (BCACP). She began her “dream job” with the VA in 2021. Currently, she practices as a PACT-anticoagulation clinical pharmacist with a focus on chronic disease state and anticoagulation management.

Andreina A. Ottman, PharmD, BCGP, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 Geriatrics residency at the Durham VAHCS and subsequently joined the ambulatory care service, practicing in the women’s health clinic. In addition to ambulatory care, her practice interests include geriatrics, internal medicine, and infectious disease.

Ryan K. Owenby, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Emergency Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. He then completed a PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. After residency, Dr. Owenby accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, NC. His primary area of practice was in the level 1 trauma emergency department, as well as the medical, surgical, and neurological ICU. In 2013, Dr. Owenby returned to the Durham VA to establish clinical pharmacy services within the emergency department. At the VA, Dr. Owenby continues to precept UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students and PGY1 residents during their emergency medicine elective rotation. Dr. Owenby has served as the co-chair for the national Emergency Department Subject Matter Expert committee through the Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office. His areas of interest include infectious disease, acute stroke management, toxicology, and improving medication safety in the emergency department.

Emily Patterson, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Endocrinology at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. While a student at UNC, she was a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VAMC from 2012-2013, working with the formulary management team. Dr. Patterson completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC in Indianapolis, IN and a PGY2 ambulatory care residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. After completion of her residencies, she joined the Durham VAMC at the Raleigh CBOC working in primary care and anticoagulation. In May 2020, she transitioned to her current role where she created clinical pharmacy specialist services in the endocrinology department. She works mainly with complex diabetes patients (many who are on continuous glucose monitors and/or on U500 insulin) and in the bone clinic.

Amy Randolph, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston MA. She then completed a pharmacy residency at the Durham VAMC in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Randolph joined the Durham VA pharmacy team after residency and currently works primarily in the outpatient anticoagulation clinic managing patients on warfarin, low-molecular weight heparin, and the direct oral anticoagulants. In addition to anticoagulation, her practice interests include hypertension and diabetes.

Tracie Rothrock-Christian, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital. Immediately following her residency, she worked as the Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at Duke Hospital. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at Duke University Hospital and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She also served as an Assistant Director of Pharmacy Education with the Duke Area Health Education Center. Dr. Rothrock-Christian serves as a preceptor for UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students. She precepts PGY1 and PGY2 residents in Internal Medicine and serves as the Inpatient Coordinator for the PGY1 residency program.

Randy Seys, PharmD, MS, BCGP, GCPP, CPE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management at the Durham VA Health Care System as well as an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the Division of Pharmacy Practice and Experiential Education at the University of North Carolina College of Pharmacy. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago, Illinois. He served in both the Air Force and Air National Guard and then continued in the uniformed services until retiring from the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 2018. During his time with the US PHS, he served in both the Indian Health Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). While attached to the BOP, he developed the agency’s first PGY1 residency program and pharmacy-based pain management clinic. He is board certified in geriatrics and is a certified pain educator (ASPE) as well as a general credential pain practitioner (AIPM).

Frank Tillman III, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Academic Detailing and Mental Health/Substance Use Disorders. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2019 and then completed a PGY1 Acute Care pharmacy residency followed by a PGY2 in Psychiatry at UNC Medical Center. His professional areas of interest include severe and persistent mental health, substance use disorders, health and workplace equity, and professional wellbeing. As a previous VALOR Intern in 2017, Dr. Tillman is extremely excited to be able to impact veteran health outcomes.

Mary L. Townsend, PharmD, AAHIVP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases and Inpatient/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor at the Durham VA Health Care System and an Adjunct Associate Professor in Infectious Diseases (Department of Medicine) as Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Atlanta, Georgia. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital and a specialty residency in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Prior to coming to the Durham VAHCS, she worked for two years as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy and was the Assistant Director of the Duke Area Health Education Center at Duke University Hospital. Dr. Townsend has been at the Durham VAHCS since 2003 and previously was an Associate Professor at Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for twelve years and the Co-Director of the Duke/Campbell Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia Residency Program prior to her current clinical position. She was recognized as Professor of the Year at Campbell University School of Pharmacy in 2013. Dr. Townsend precepts residents on infectious diseases rotation, is the Co-Director of the Antibiotic Stewardship Program at the Durham VAHCS, Co-chair of the National Antimicrobial Stewardship CPPO Subject Matter Expert Work Group and was previously Chair of the Stewardship Committee of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists. Her areas of interest include HIV, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antimicrobial agents, and Antibiotic Stewardship.

Adam Vanderman, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC in 2012. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 geriatrics residency at the Durham VA Medical Center and subsequently joined the anticoagulation service, practicing in the outpatient setting. In addition to anticoagulation, his practice interests include geriatrics and respiratory medicine.

Alicia Watkins, PharmD, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in ambulatory care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in Salt Lake City, UT. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Community Care of North Carolina followed by a PGY2 residency in geriatrics at the Durham VA Health Care System. She works as a PACT clinical pharmacy specialist in HIL1 and PRIME primary care clinics at the Hillandale 1 Clinic. She manages patients with a variety of disease states including, but not limited to, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, hypothyroidism, and medication adherence. Her areas of interest include geriatrics and diabetes.

Catherine Woodard, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her BS in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a primary care residency at Mission Hospitals in Asheville, NC. Prior to starting at the Durham VA Medical center, she worked at Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, GA as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care and as an assistant professor for Campbell University. Dr. Woodard has established a drug information service at the Durham VA, as well as a pharmacy run hyperlipidemia service and a pharmacy run hepatitis C clinic. Currently, Dr. Woodard serves as the anticoagulation program director for the Durham VA Medical Center.

Megan Anweiler, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in the Community Living Center/Geriatrics at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University in 2023. She then completed her PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL and her PGY-2 pharmacy residency here at the Durham VA in Geriatrics. Dr. Anweiler’s professional interests include primary care for geriatric patients, post-operative care, and long-term care. She also is passionate about working with pharmacy residents and giving back to her profession.

Sonya Babayan, PharmD, MPH, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management at Durham VA Health Care System. She completed her PharmD/MPH at Touro University, California College of Pharmacy. She then completed PGY1 residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. She subsequently worked in ambulatory care settings in PACT and has recently transitioned to Formulary Management. Her interests include Whole Health initiatives for veterans and employees, weight management and program development.

Amy Clarke, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. After her residency she worked as a clinical staff pharmacist for about a year at the Durham VAHCS and then accepted a job in her current position. She precepts PGY1 and PGY2 residents in Internal Medicine. Her areas of interests include infectious diseases/antimicrobial stewardship, anticoagulation, and medication safety.

Daniel Hobbs, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at the Durham VAMC. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in 2017. Following this, he worked from 2017 to 2022 as an inpatient clinical pharmacist at a midsize community hospital (SOVAH Health – Danville) where he specialized in oncology. He then transitioned to a PACT pharmacist for the Danville VA CBOC, providing primary care from 2022 to 2024. He joined the Durham VAMC in 2024 as an anticoagulation specialist and now works primarily in the outpatient anticoagulation clinic managing patients on warfarin, low-molecular weight heparin, and direct oral anticoagulants.

Samantha Louis PharmD, MPH, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 2016. From there she completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Immediately following her residency, she worked as an evening surgery/ICU clinical pharmacist at Duke University Hospital (DUH). In 2018, she established the inpatient surgery discharge pharmacist service and covered this service at DUH prior to starting at the Durham VA in April 2024. Her professional interests include transitions of care and infectious disease.

Sarah Mills, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in pharmacogenomics and precision medicine at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and completed a PGY1 acute care pharmacy residency at Cone Health and a PGY-2 pharmacy residency in clinical pharmacogenomics at Sanford Health. She then joined the Durham VA for pharmacogenomics and splits her time between program management and patient care. Her patient care areas include Women’s Health and Pharmacogenomics clinics. Her interests include genetics, precision oncology, women’s health and mental health services. She serves on multiple national committees for precision medicine including

Zachary Muller, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP is an Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University. During pharmacy school, he was a VALOR intern at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System. He completed a PGY1 and PGY2 Critical Care pharmacy residency at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Afterwards, he remained at Avera as an ED/ICU clinical pharmacist with various roles covering MICU/SICU, Neurological ICU, Emergency Department, Infectious Disease. He also served as a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 Critical Care residents on their ICU, ED, and Infectious Disease learning experiences. He then joined the Durham VA Health Care System in 2024. His interest areas include emergency resuscitation, infectious diseases, and toxicology.

Nova Erica Tan, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Clayton-East Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). In 2017, she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA New Jersey Health Care System (VANJHCS). After completion of her PGY-1 residency in 2018, she accepted a position as an HBPC CPP at VANJHCS. In September 2023, she transferred to the Durham VA Health Care System where she continues to work in HBPC. Her practice interests include geriatrics, polypharmacy, primary care, and precepting.

Ilona Almeida, PharmD, BCPP (formerly Shishko) is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) in the outpatient mental health clinic at the Garner location. She is originally from Massachusetts, schooled at MCPHS University, then completed her PGY-1 Residency at VA Boston and PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at South Texas (STX) VA in 2016. Post training, she stayed on with STX as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the outpatient mental health clinic and later as the PGY-2 Residency Program Director (RPD). Since 2020, Dr. Almeida carried a similar role at the Boston VA as a CPP also imbedded into the outpatient mental health clinic as well as RPD for the PGY-2 Psych Program. She joined the Durham VA in August of 2025. Her areas of interest are quality improvement, increasing access, collaboration, as well as treating mood, anxiety and substance use disorders.

Emily Barbour, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Garner VA Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Barbour completed both her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. She now works in primary care providing chronic disease state management for Veterans with her main interests including diabetes and weight management. She is also a member of the Clinical Conference Committee that supports resident presentations and the Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee.

Katelyn Kennedy, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy at Cedarville University in Ohio in 2023. Shen then completed a PGY1 at James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania and PGY2 in Pain Management and Palliative Care at Birmingham VA Health Care System in Alabama. She now works in the Garner Pain Clinic managing chronic pain disease states for the anesthesia clinics and Durham Interdisciplinary Pain Clinic (DIPC).

Olivia Mast, PharmD, MBA, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from High Point University in 2023. She went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy residency at the Salisbury VA followed by a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Following completion of residency, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Primary Care in the 1D clinic at the Durham VA where she sees patients for a variety of disease states such as hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, weight management, smoking cessation, COPD, hypothyroidism, and medication reconciliation.

Christian Negron-Collado, PharmD, is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at the Durham VA Health Care System in Pain Management. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Negron completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with the James A. Haley VAMC in Tampa, followed by a PGY-2 Pain Management/Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency at the Malcom Randall VAMC in Gainesville, FL. He now practices as a Pain Management CPP, providing medication management and exceptional care to the Veteran population with a focus on chronic pain, anesthesia and palliative care.