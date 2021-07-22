Congratulations and welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program! We hope you time with us is educational, rewarding, and enjoyable.

Program Description

The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to develop a healthcare practitioner with advanced skills to support a specialized practice in the care of ambulatory patients. The practice sites deliver care to veterans following the PACT (patient-aligned care team) model which is a patient-driven, team-based approach that delivers efficient, comprehensive, and continuous care through active communication and coordination of resources. The PACT model places the veteran at the center of the care team. The care team also includes their family members, caregivers, and health care professionals—primary care provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate, and administrative clerk. When additional services are needed to meet the veteran's goals and needs, additional team members may be called in for support. These may include social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, mental health practitioners, specialists, and other non-VA health care professionals. The role of the clinical pharmacy specialist on each team is to design, implement, and monitor therapeutic drug plans to improve patient outcomes through direct interactions with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members. The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency and promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy. Graduates of the program will develop in-depth knowledge of primary care disease states and the therapies used to treat them. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2 program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.

PGY2 Program Purpose

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

The Residency Experience

The DVAHCS is comprised of the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC), Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic, Brier Creek Dialysis Clinic, Clayton-East Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), Greenville Health Care Center, Hillandale Road Clinic I, Hillandale Road Clinic II, Morehead City CBOC, Raleigh I CBOC, Raleigh II CBOC, and Raleigh III CBOC. Residents in the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program will have the opportunity to provide direct patient care at the Raleigh I CBOC, Raleigh III CBOC, Durham VAMC, and Hillandale Road Clinic I. The rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the resident’s interests and career goals. The residency will begin on July 1 and end on June 30. The first month of the residency will be designed to orient the resident to the DVAHCS and to provide training for the staffing component of the residency. The resident will be introduced to the clinical team through topic presentations and will participate in pharmacy practice management discussions initially and through application of longitudinal experiences. The resident will complete all required rotations, one 1-month elective, and one 3-month elective block to allow for continuity in specialty care. The resident will choose 4-6 specialty learning experiences and spend ½ to 2 days per week in each area for 3 months. Additionally, the resident will have one project month dedicated to their research project and other scholarly activities. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year to meet the resident’s professional goals.

Required Learning Experiences

Adverse Drug Event Reporting (3 months, ~40 Hours)

PACT I (3 months)

PACT II (3 months)

Residency Research Project (12 months)

Staffing (12 months, ~5 weekends per year under dual appointment)



Elective Learning Experiences



1-Month Electives

Cardiology

Emergency Medicine

Geriatrics

Hematology/Oncology

Internal Medicine

Medical Writing

Mental Health

3-Month Electives

Anticoagulation

Endocrinology

Home-Based Primary Care

PACT Population Management

Pain

Pharmacogenomics

Pulmonology

Women’s Health

Additional Activities



Additional rotations outside of the above-mentioned will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity, including potential Duke and/or UNC affiliated experiences.

Teaching Responsibilities



The resident is expected to assist with precepting PharmD students during during PACT I. The resident may also serve as an instructor in the Pharmacy Skills Laboratory or similiar course at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall semester, when available.

Conferences and Educational Opportunities



A variety of educational opportunities are available throughout the year to enhance the resident’s knowledge base and foster relationships within the professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops throughout the year.

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Pharmacy Grand Rounds

Quarterly Professional Development and Leadership Series

Residency Clinical Conference

UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium

VA Pharmacy Residents Conference Call Series

Stipend and Benefits



The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,613) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Eligibility Requirements



Qualified applicants are required to possess a PharmD degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency training program.

Accreditation Status



The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program was founded in 2019 and is currently pursuing initial ASHP accreditation.

How to Apply:

By January 4, 2021, interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:

Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through an ambulatory care residency program at the Durham VA is desired

Curriculum vitae

Professional transcripts

PhORCAS recommendation form from three references



Interviews are required and will be scheduled after review of all application materials.

Residency Director and Contact Information

Lindsay Garris, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director

Raleigh III VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

2600 Atlantic Ave, Suite 200

Raleigh, NC 27604

Phone: 919-755-2620 ext. 162748

E-mail: Lindsay.Garris@va.gov