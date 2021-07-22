Pharmacy Residents and Trainees
Durham VA Health Care System welcomes you to the Pharmacy Residents and Trainees. We hope your time with us is enjoyable, rewarding and educational.
Durham VA Health Care System - Medical Center
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) - Medical Center is a 271-bed tertiary care referral, teaching and research facility affiliated with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and the Duke University School of Medicine. The Medical Center provides general and specialty medical, surgical, psychiatric inpatient and ambulatory services, and serves as a major referral center for North Carolina, southern Virginia, northern South Carolina, and eastern Tennessee.
Special programs at Durham include a comprehensive Women’s Health Center, a Home Based Primary Care program, a Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), the VISN 6 Mental Illness, Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Center for Health Services Research in Primary Care, the Southeast Epilepsy Center of Excellence, and the Epidemiology Research and Information Center (ERIC).
Pharmacy Department Highlights
Pharmacy Residents at the Durham VA will practice under the guidance of a department of over 100 staff members with a team of 42 Clinical Pharmacy Specialists (CPS). The department provides 24 hour centralized services in addition to clinical support provided by our CPS team. The CPS provide progressive, multi-disciplinary, patient-centered care in a wide variety of clinical areas under a scope of practice that grants prescriptive privileges. In addition to their clinical responsibilities, many of our residency program preceptors also serve as preceptors for the regional schools of pharmacy, conduct clinical research projects, participate in scholarly activities, and serve as leaders for numerous state and national pharmacy organizations. The department also offers a VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) program for pharmacy students.
Beyond the traditional learning experiences of a residency program, our residents will also have the opportunity to participate in teaching certificate programs, co-precept pharmacy students on experiential rotations, and serve as a teaching assistant for a clinical practice lab at UNC. Residents will also receive support and guidance from the Residency Program Director, the Residency Advisory Committee, the Research Advisory Committee, and a formal mentorship program.
The Durham VA Pharmacy Residency programs will utilize the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas
Requirements:
- Application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
Due:
- PGY1: January 1, 2021
- PGY2: January 4, 2021 (all PGY2 programs)
Qualifications:
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy or a Bachelor of Pharmacy with equivalent clinical experience
- Licensure/eligibility for licensure in the U.S.
- U. S. Citizen
- Completion of an accredited PGY1 Residency Program (PGY2 Only)
Welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System's Pharmacy Residency Program!
2020-2021 Pharmacy Residents
PGY1:
Jinah Han, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. She received her pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Jinah’s pharmacy practice interests include oncology, geriatrics, and ambulatory care. Upon completion of her residency, she plans to pursue a PGY2 residency in one of her interest areas. Her long-term goal is to practice as a board-certified clinical pharmacy specialist and serve as a preceptor for PharmD students. Contact information: Jinah.han@va.gov
Krishna Rana, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Krishna’s practice interests include ambulatory care and geriatrics. He plans to pursue PGY2 residency training in one of these areas of interest. His long-term goal is to practice as a board-certified clinical pharmacist and to serve as a preceptor for PharmD students. Contact information: Krishna.Rana@va.gov
PGY2 – Medication-Use Safety and Policy
Andrew Jennings, PharmD is a PGY2 Medication-Use Safety and Policy (MUSP) Pharmacy Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan and completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan. After completion of residency, Andrew worked for a year as a clinical staff pharmacist at Ascension Genesys Hospital prior to applying for PGY2. His practice areas of interest include medication-use policy, mediation safety, and pharmacy administration. Upon completion of residency, Andrew hopes to pursue a career in medication-use management or hospital administration. Contact information: Andrew.Jennings1@va.gov
PGY2 - Geriatrics:
Paige Morizio, PharmD is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Paige’s pharmacy practice interests include geriatrics and ambulatory care. Upon completion of residency, she hopes to obtain a clinical pharmacy specialist position while remaining within the VA system. Contact information: Paige.Morizio@va.gov
Vinita Mistry, PharmD is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy in Storrs, CT and completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Coatesville, PA. Vinita’s practice interests include geriatrics, ambulatory care, and psychiatric medicine. Upon completion of residency, she plans to pursue a clinical pharmacy specialist position within the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Her long-term goals are to practice as a board-certified geriatric pharmacist in the outpatient setting. Contact information: Vinita.Mistry2@va.gov
PGY2 - Oncology:
Phillip Tampis, PharmD is a PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC. His interests include ambulatory oncology and hematologic malignancies. Upon completion of his residency, he hopes to practice as a board-certified oncology pharmacist in a direct patient care setting. Contact information: Phillipcharles.Tampis@va.gov
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care:
Hannah Cook, PharmD is a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Hannah’s pharmacy practice interests include ambulatory care, geriatrics, and population health management. Upon completion of residency, she hopes to obtain a clinical pharmacy specialist position in the outpatient setting and remain within the VA system. Contact information: Hannah.Cook@va.gov
Program Description The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency at the Durham VAMC offers a rewarding and challenging experience designed to refine skills necessary to become an independent practitioner. With this residency, the Resident will have the opportunity to become an integral member of the healthcare system to provide complete and detailed pharmacotherapeutic interventions to improve patient care services. As a member of this healthcare team, the Resident will work in a multi-disciplinary environment that provides active learning, instruction, mentoring and evaluation to develop and enhance pharmaceutical care.
Goals and Objectives
The purpose of the PGY1 Residency Program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. The program will do this by providing opportunities for the Resident to enhance his/her knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively provide pharmaceutical care services in many different patient care environments. In addition, the Resident will improve his/her communication skills with other healthcare providers and patients, strengthen drug information skills, learn to promote cost effective drug therapy, and nurture a commitment to lifelong learning.
Practice Areas Required Rotations:
- Ambulatory Care
- Internal Medicine (2 months)
- Geriatrics
- Pharmacy Administration
- Drug Information (longitudinal)
- Anticoagulation (longitudinal)
- Inpatient Staffing (longitudinal)
- Psychiatry
Elective Rotations: (choice of 5)
- Ambulatory Care (multiple options)
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology
- Drug Information
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology
- Formulary Management
- Geriatric Specialty
- Home Based Primary Care
- Infectious Diseases
- Internal Medicine
- Oncology
- Pulmonary
- Psychiatry
Additional Activities
- Complete and present a residency research project to peers at the UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium
- Present a professional poster at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Prepare a manuscript suitable for publication
- Teaching opportunities including course instructor, and CE presentations
- Teaching certificate with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
- Participation in the Clinical Conference Educational Series
- Complete a MUE
- Evaluate and present ADR reports
- Attend P&T meetings
Stipend Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $43,196) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Accreditation
The Residency Program was originally accredited by ASHP as a pharmacy practice residency in 1994. The program has been reaccredited since then, most recently in 2017, receiving an 8-year accreditation.
How to Apply:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
- Self-reflection questions (please upload into PhORCAS)
- *Deadline 01/01/21
Contact Information for PGY1 Program:
Debra W. Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 176176
debra.kemp@va.gov
Congratulations and welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program! We hope you time with us is educational, rewarding, and enjoyable.
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to develop a healthcare practitioner with advanced skills to support a specialized practice in the care of ambulatory patients. The practice sites deliver care to veterans following the PACT (patient-aligned care team) model which is a patient-driven, team-based approach that delivers efficient, comprehensive, and continuous care through active communication and coordination of resources. The PACT model places the veteran at the center of the care team. The care team also includes their family members, caregivers, and health care professionals—primary care provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate, and administrative clerk. When additional services are needed to meet the veteran's goals and needs, additional team members may be called in for support. These may include social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, mental health practitioners, specialists, and other non-VA health care professionals. The role of the clinical pharmacy specialist on each team is to design, implement, and monitor therapeutic drug plans to improve patient outcomes through direct interactions with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members. The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency and promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy. Graduates of the program will develop in-depth knowledge of primary care disease states and the therapies used to treat them. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2 program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
The Residency Experience
The DVAHCS is comprised of the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC), Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic, Brier Creek Dialysis Clinic, Clayton-East Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), Greenville Health Care Center, Hillandale Road Clinic I, Hillandale Road Clinic II, Morehead City CBOC, Raleigh I CBOC, Raleigh II CBOC, and Raleigh III CBOC. Residents in the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program will have the opportunity to provide direct patient care at the Raleigh I CBOC, Raleigh III CBOC, Durham VAMC, and Hillandale Road Clinic I. The rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the resident’s interests and career goals. The residency will begin on July 1 and end on June 30. The first month of the residency will be designed to orient the resident to the DVAHCS and to provide training for the staffing component of the residency. The resident will be introduced to the clinical team through topic presentations and will participate in pharmacy practice management discussions initially and through application of longitudinal experiences. The resident will complete all required rotations, one 1-month elective, and one 3-month elective block to allow for continuity in specialty care. The resident will choose 4-6 specialty learning experiences and spend ½ to 2 days per week in each area for 3 months. Additionally, the resident will have one project month dedicated to their research project and other scholarly activities. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year to meet the resident’s professional goals.
Required Learning Experiences
Adverse Drug Event Reporting (3 months, ~40 Hours)
PACT I (3 months)
PACT II (3 months)
Residency Research Project (12 months)
Staffing (12 months, ~5 weekends per year under dual appointment)
Elective Learning Experiences
1-Month Electives
Cardiology
Emergency Medicine
Geriatrics
Hematology/Oncology
Internal Medicine
Medical Writing
Mental Health
3-Month Electives
Anticoagulation
Endocrinology
Home-Based Primary Care
PACT Population Management
Pain
Pharmacogenomics
Pulmonology
Women’s Health
Additional Activities
Additional rotations outside of the above-mentioned will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity, including potential Duke and/or UNC affiliated experiences.
Teaching Responsibilities
The resident is expected to assist with precepting PharmD students during during PACT I. The resident may also serve as an instructor in the Pharmacy Skills Laboratory or similiar course at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall semester, when available.
Conferences and Educational Opportunities
A variety of educational opportunities are available throughout the year to enhance the resident’s knowledge base and foster relationships within the professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops throughout the year.
ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
Pharmacy Grand Rounds
Quarterly Professional Development and Leadership Series
Residency Clinical Conference
UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium
VA Pharmacy Residents Conference Call Series
Stipend and Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,613) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a PharmD degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency training program.
Accreditation Status
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program was founded in 2019 and is currently pursuing initial ASHP accreditation.
How to Apply:
By January 4, 2021, interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:
Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through an ambulatory care residency program at the Durham VA is desired
Curriculum vitae
Professional transcripts
PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
Interviews are required and will be scheduled after review of all application materials.
Residency Director and Contact Information
Lindsay Garris, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Raleigh III VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
2600 Atlantic Ave, Suite 200
Raleigh, NC 27604
Phone: 919-755-2620 ext. 162748
E-mail: Lindsay.Garris@va.gov
Welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program
The ASHP-Accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Geriatrics Residency Program at the Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) has been developed in cooperation with the Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the Durham Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC). The residents will work with experienced clinicians, educators and researchers from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of North Carolina (UNC) Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and Duke University School of Medicine. The residency provides trainees experiences in practice areas across the continuum of care including long term care (LTC), ambulatory care, home based care, and hospital settings. Interested DVAHCS PGY1 residents may apply for early commitment into the program.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification.
Practice Settings
The primary practice settings of this residency program include LTC in the DVAHCS Community Living Center (CLC) and Ambulatory Care in the Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). The CLC is a VA LTC facility that offers long term care, rehabilitation, respite care, and hospice/palliative care services to our nation’s Veterans. Geriatric PACT offers enhanced ambulatory care and interdisciplinary expertise for managing community-dwelling Veterans with challenging healthcare needs due to multiple chronic diseases, coexisting cognitive and functional decline, and psychosocial factors. The resident’s rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the interests and career goals of each resident. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year based on resident’s professional goals.
Required Learning Experiences Duration
- CLC Short Stay and Rehab I and II 2 months total
- Assessments
- Models of Care 1 month
- Geriatric PACT I and II 12 months
- Professional Development
- Geriatric Psychiatry 1 month
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) 1 month
- Hospice and Palliative Care 1 month
- Orientation 1 month
- Medical Writing 12 weeks
- Research Project 12 months total
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting 12 weeks
- Staffing 12 weeks total
Elective Rotational Experiences
*All rotations have a one (1) month duration
• Senior PharmAssist
• Ambulatory Care
• Cardiology
• Emergency Medicine
• Endocrinology
• Pharmacy Administration
• Infectious Disease
• Internal Medicine
• Oncology
• Pain Management
• Pharmacogenomics
• Pulmonary
Additional Activities
Additional rotations outside of the above-mentioned will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity, including potential Duke and/or UNC affiliated experiences
Teaching Responsibilities
The resident is expected to assist with precepting PGY1 residents on their geriatric clinical rotation. The resident will also serve as an instructor in the Pharmacy Skills Laboratory at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall semester, when available. The resident will assist in teaching Duke University School of Medicine geriatric medicine fellows’ principles of geriatric pharmacotherapy and have numerous teaching opportunities incorporated within rotational experiences.
Geriatric Conferences and Education Opportunities
A variety of geriatric educational opportunities are available through Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the DVAHCS GRECC to enhance the resident’s geriatric knowledge base and foster professional relationships within the geriatric professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops, as permitted, during the year.
Select Geriatric Conferences and Education Opportunities
- Pharmacy Clinical Conference
- Geriatric Grand Rounds
- Geriatric Friday Morning Conference
- Geriatrics Excellence in Teaching Series
- Geriatric Core Curriculum
- Geriatric Evidence Based Medicine Course
- Advance Course in Long Term Care Series
Program Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,796) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program.
Accreditation Status
The Geriatrics Residency Program was originally accredited in 1993. The program has been continually re-accredited since the, most recently in 2017, and has a full 8-year accreditation from ASHP.
How to Apply:
By January 4 2021interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:
- Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through a geriatrics residency program at the Durham VA is desired
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
Residency Director and Contact Information
Marc Pepin, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
Director, PGY-2 Geriatrics Pharmacy Residency Program
Durham VA Health Care System - Medical Center
508 Fulton Street (119)
Durham, NC 27705
Phone: 919-286-0411 ext. 174274
E-mail: marc.pepin@va.gov
Welcome to the Durham VA PGY2 Medication Use Safety and Policy Residency Program
Program Description
The ASHP-Accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Medication Use Safety and Policy Residency Program at the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System (DVAHCS) is designed to develop a health care practitioner with advanced skills in the practice of medication use policy, medication safety, drug information, literature evaluation, medical writing and editing, teaching and education, clinical problem solving, and project management skills. The Medication Use Safety and Policy Program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in the PGY1 residency and will be flexible to accommodate the interests and goals of the resident. Graduates of the program will be prepared for a variety of activities including medical writing, developing evidence-based materials, presenting in a variety of settings including small group and didactic lectures, leading medication policy development, managing drug shortages, and planning educational experiences for students and residents on rotation in drug information. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2 program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification or further credentials.
Program Purpose:
The purpose of this PGY2 pharmacy residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Site Description
The residency is hospital-based and includes formalized learning experiences with the site’s centralized Formulary Management/Pharmacoeconomic team, in the Drug Information Center (DIC), and with various clinical pharmacist specialists within the organization. The Formulary Management team is composed of three dedicated clinical pharmacists that support the Pharmacy Service through involvement in quality improvement and medication use policy development by facilitating medication safety and cost-savings programs such as therapeutic interchange and evidence-based use guidelines. The DIC is a comprehensive, hospital-based drug information service that supports drug information requests from the Medical Center’s healthcare providers. The DIC responds to approximately 50-100 requests per year and is also a training site for Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) student rotations and both PGY1 and PGY2 residents.
Expected Learning Opportunities:
- Developing and implementing medication use policies and resources
- Conducting medication use evaluations and other quality management reviews
- Assisting in coordination of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics committee
- Coordinating the adverse drug reaction reporting program
- Involvement in the provision of drug information services to healthcare professionals
- Participation in the administrative aspects of maintaining a drug information service
- Training and precepting pharmacy students and residents
- Formal lectures and teaching experiences at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Campbell University College of Pharmacy
- Completion of a formal resident research project
- Medical writing, publishing, and peer reviewing
- Participation in the Investigational Drug Service
- Involvement with continuous quality improvement initiatives of the Pharmacy Service
- Optional participation in the teaching certificate program through UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
Required Rotations:
- Medication-Use Policy (11 months)
- Medication Safety (12 months)
- Drug Information Practice I (12 months)
- Investigational Drug Service (12 months)
- Administration (11 months)
- Medical Writing (3 months)
- Residency Research Project (12 months)
- Staffing (11 months, 5 weekends per year under dual appointment)
- Orientation (1 month)
Elective Rotations (up to 3 months): The resident may select from a variety of elective rotations to augment their specific areas of interest. Potential electives may include:
- Academic Detailing
- Pharmacogenomics
- Anticoagulation or other Clinical Practice Rotations
- Non-VA Medication Use Policy or Medication Safety
- Additional rotations outside of the VA system will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity
Program Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,796) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program. An on-site interview is required.
Accreditation Status
The residency program was originally accredited by ASHP as a Drug Information PGY2 Residency Program. This program welcomed its first resident in July 2013 and in 2014, received a full 6-year accreditation cycle from ASHP. In 2020, the residency program transitioned to the ASHP accreditation standards associated with the PGY2 Medication Use Safety and Policy program.
How to Apply:
By January 4, 2021, interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:
- Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through a medication use policy and safety residency program at the Durham VA is desired
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references.
Residency Director Contact Information:
Jamie N. Brown, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP
PGY2 Medication-Use Safety & Policy Residency Program Director
Drug Information/Investigational Drug Service Program Manager
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 176072
jamie.brown2@va.gov
Welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System PGY2 Oncology Program! We hope your time with us is educational, rewarding, and enjoyable.
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) offers an ASHP-Accredited PGY2 Pharmacy Residency in Oncology. This program will build upon the competencies developed during a PGY1 residency to develop the advanced skills of an Oncology Clinical Specialist . Over twelve months of individualized training, the resident will complete longitudinal as well as traditional block learning experiences focused on direct patient care, education & research. In addition to clinical experiences, the resident will complete an approved research project and have the opportunity to complete a teaching certificate through our affiliation with the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Graduates of the program will display expert level knowledge and skills in the complex practice of oncology. In addition to clinical experiences, the resident will complete an approved research project. Graduates of the program will display expert level knowledge and skills in the complex practice of oncology. They will be prepared to practice in a variety of environments and attain oncology board certification (BCOP).
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Practice Settings
The primary practice setting for this residency will be the Hematology Oncology Clinic at the DVAMC. Here, the resident will participate in multidisciplinary clinics with full time VA faculty and staff members as well as faculty and hematology/oncology fellows who practice at the DVAHCS and the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition, the resident will participate in, and ultimately lead, Oncology Pharmacist Clinic appointments and will learn to practice under a pharmacist scope of practice that supports prescriptive authority. The resident will work with patients with a variety of malignant diagnoses to ensure provision of optimal medication management and address adherence issues when identified. In addition, the resident will work with the Oncology Consult Service and other Clinical Pharmacy Specialists to ensure evidence-based and patient-centered pharmacotherapy across the continuum of care.
Required Learning Experiences
Learning experiences are longitudinal unless otherwise noted below.
- Oncology Clinics
- Pharmacist Phone and Face to Face Clinic
- Multidisciplinary Clinics
- Oncology Formulary Management
- Oncology Inpatient Consults
- Practice Management & Professionalism
- Residency Research Project
- Oncology Operations
- Investigational Drug Service
- Pharmacogenomics
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting Ambulatory Staffing
- Internal Medicine (4-6 weeks)
- Hospice & Palliative Care (4-6 weeks)
- Gynecologic Oncology (2-4 weeks)
Elective Learning Experiences
The resident may select from a variety of elective learning experiences. In addition to the experiences below, additional time may be scheduled in a required area as an elective or additional experiences outside the VA system may be available.
- Medical Writing (12 weeks)
- Infectious Diseases (2-4 weeks)
- Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (2-4 weeks based on availability)
- Anticoagulation (Block or longitudinal – duration TBD)
- Phone &/or Face to Face Clinic
Additional Activities
- Complete an IRB approved residency research project and complete a manuscript suitable for publication. The resident will also submit to present their research project at the Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association Annual Meeting.
- Co-precept PharmD candidates and/or PGY1 Residents
Program Stipend and Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,613) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued annual leave and sick/family care leave, 10 paid federal holidays, and a healthcare benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at select professional meetings. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program.
Application Process
Interested applicants should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components by January 6, 2020
- Letter of intent indicating why advanced training in oncology at the Durham VA is desired
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendations from three references.
Residency Director Contact Information:
Julia M. Hammond, PharmD, BCOP
PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Hematology/Oncology
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 172218
Julia.Hammond2@va.gov