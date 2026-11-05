Durham VA Pharmacy Residency Programs
Durham VA Health Care System welcomes you to the Pharmacy Residency Program Website
Durham VA Health Care System - Medical Center
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) - Medical Center is a 151-bed tertiary care referral, teaching and research facility affiliated with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and the Duke University School of Medicine. The Medical Center provides general and specialty medical, surgical, psychiatric inpatient and ambulatory services, and serves as a major referral center for North Carolina, southern Virginia, northern South Carolina, and eastern Tennessee. The Durham VA Medical Center also houses an inpatient hospice unit and a 56-bed Community Living Center for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. In addition to the Medical Center, the Durham VAHCS provides health care at 10 community-based outpatient clinics.
Special programs at Durham include a comprehensive Women’s Health Center, a Home-Based Primary Care program, a Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), the VISN 6 Mental Illness, Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Center for Health Services Research in Primary Care, the Southeast Epilepsy Center of Excellence, and the Epidemiology Research and Information Center (ERIC).
Pharmacy Department Highlights
Pharmacy Residents at the Durham VA will practice under the guidance of a department of over 100 staff members with a team of 65 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPP). The department provides 24-hour centralized services in addition to clinical support provided by our CPP team. The CPP provide progressive, multi-disciplinary, patient-centered care in a wide variety of clinical areas under a scope of practice that grants prescriptive privileges. In addition to their clinical responsibilities, many of our residency program preceptors also serve as preceptors for the regional schools of pharmacy, conduct clinical research projects, participate in scholarly activities, and serve as leaders for numerous state and national pharmacy organizations.
Welcome to the Durham VA Health Care System's Pharmacy Residency Program!
2026-2027 Pharmacy Residents
2026-2027 Pharmacy Residents
PGY1 Residents
PGY1s
Charles Worrall, PharmD is a PGY1 Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. Charles’s practice interest is in Oncology. He hopes to complete a PGY2 in Oncology and become a Board-Certified Oncology Pharmacist, staying in the VA system. Contact information: Charles.Worrall@va.gov
Lauren Baeza, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her clinical interests include internal medicine, geriatrics, and cardiology. Lauren hopes to complete a PGY2 in an area of interest and become a board-certified clinical pharmacy specialist within the VA Health Care System. Contact information: Lauren.Baeza@va.gov
Gabrielle Gillett, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Gabby's practice interests include ambulatory care, diabetes education, and mental health. Gabby hopes to complete a PGY2 residency in ambulatory care and stay within the VA Health Care System as a clinical pharmacist practitioner. Contact information: Gabrielle.Gillett@va.gov
PGY2s
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residents
Chelsey Case, PharmD is a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy in Buffalo, NY and completed her PGY1 at the Western New York VA Health Care System in Buffalo, NY. Chelsey’s practice interests include primary care, cardiology, and endocrinology. Upon completion of her residency, she plans to become board certified in ambulatory care and to serve as a preceptor for future learners. Contact information: Chelsey.Case@va.gov
Olivia Bowser, PharmD is a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy in Ada, OH and completed her PGY1 at Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington, WV. Olivia's practice interests include both primary and specialty care, with a focus on pain, cardiology, and endocrinology. After finishing her residency, she intends to become board certified in ambulatory care and join the VA Health Care System as a clinical pharmacist, where she also looks forward to serving as a mentor and preceptor to future pharmacists. Contact information: Olivia.Bowser@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident
PGY2 – Alejandra Rincon-Ponte, PharmD is a PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident. She received her Bachelor in Pharmacy Studies and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and completed her PGY1 at the Durham VA Health Care System. Alejandra’s practice interests include substance use disorders and addiction medicine, treatment-resistant disorders, and schizophrenia. Upon completion of her residency, Alejandra hopes to earn her board certification as a psychiatric pharmacist (BCPP), obtain a mental health clinical pharmacist position within the VA, and precept learners. Contact information: alejandra.rincon-ponte@va.gov
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residents
Emma Russell, PharmD, MPH, is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, AL, and completed her PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Her practice interests include home-based primary care, ambulatory care, and endocrinology. Following completion of her residency, she plans to obtain board certification in geriatrics, pursue an outpatient clinical pharmacist position within the VA, and serve as a preceptor and mentor for pharmacy students and residents. Contact Information: Emma.Russell1@va.gov
Adia Welch, PharmD, is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. Originally from a small town in northwest Ohio, she earned both her BS and PharmD degrees from Ohio Northern University. She recently completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Adia's practice interests include home-based primary care, hospice, and long term care. Following residency, she hopes to become board certified in geriatric pharmacy and continue to provide patient-centered care to our nation's Veterans while also giving back to the pharmacy students and residents that come after her. Contact Information: Adia.Welch@va.gov
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Resident
Alissa Frazzini, PharmD, MSMEd is a PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Resident. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy and Masters of Medical Education degrees from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA and completed her PGY1 residency at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, AR. Her practice interests include solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and acute leukemias. Following completion of her residency, she plans to obtain board certification in oncology pharmacy practice and pursue an oncology pharmacist position within the VA. Contact information: alissa.frazzini@va.gov
PGY2 Pharmacogenomics Pharmacy Resident
PGY2 – Dailene A. Carrion-Dominguez, PharmD is a PGY2 Pharmacogenomics Pharmacy Resident. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida, Orlando Campus (Go Gators!). She completed her PGY1 at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dailene's practice interests include research and precision medicine. Upon completion of her residency, Dailene hopes to become the first Pharmacogenomics Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System and, once available, earn her board certification as a pharmacogenomics pharmacist. Contact information: dailene.carriondominguez@va.gov
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Match code: 185913
Program Description
The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency at the Durham VAMC offers a rewarding and challenging experience designed to refine skills necessary to become an independent practitioner. With this residency, the resident will have the opportunity to become an integral member of the healthcare system to provide complete and detailed pharmacotherapeutic interventions to improve patient care services. As a member of this healthcare team, the resident will work in a multi-disciplinary environment that provides active learning, instruction, mentoring and evaluation to develop and enhance pharmaceutical care.
Goals and Objectives
PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Required Block (1 calendar month) Learning Experiences
- Residency Program Orientation (July)
- Administration
- Ambulatory Care
- Geriatrics
- Internal Medicine (2 one-month nonconsecutive rotations required)
Elective Block (1 calendar month) Learning Experiences *Choice of 5 electives*
- Ambulatory Care (multiple options)
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Geriatrics
- Home Based Primary Care
- Infectious Diseases (2 weeks)
- Internal Medicine
- Medical ICU
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Pharmacogenomics
- Population Health Management
- Psychiatry/Mental Health
- Surgical ICU
- Women's Health
- Other elective learning experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting (3-month block to review and verify reported adverse drug events, 2-4 hours per week plus 2 months to prep and present adverse drug event report to the Durham VAHCS P&T Committee, 1-2 hour per month)
- Anticoagulation (4 hours every week for 2 months, Jan-Feb)
- Telephone based
- Medication Use Evaluation (9 consecutive calendar months, approximately 1 hour per week)
- Collaborative project with co-residents
- Staffing
- Staffing training during July orientation
- Required staffing: One 8 hour shift on a Saturday or Sunday every 3rd weekend for a total of 3 shifts Aug-Sept
- Shifts: Sat or Sun 10:00am – 6:30pm
- Optional: paid dual appointment for 1 weekend shift a month that includes 8 hours Saturday and 8 hours Sunday, approximately 144 hours total
- PGY1 Pharmacy Practice and Professional Development
- Professional Development Series – quarterly 2-hour series with co-residents and Associate Chief of Clinical Operations
- Residency Clinical Conference: One 15-minute research protocol presentation, one 25-minute case presentation, one 50-minute grand rounds presentation, two 12-minute Research in Education and Practice Symposium practice presentations
- UNC Teaching Assistant for PY2 Skills Lab (if available, 4 hours weekly for 11 weeks)
- Formal Mentorship Program: Residents self-identify mentor after orientation month for added support of both professional and personal development. Meetings with mentors are resident-driven and time commitment varies on resident needs and utilization (11 months, mostly residents meet with their mentor at least 1 hour monthly).
- Optional: VA PRPO Clinical Teaching Certificate Program (30 minutes per week)
- Residency Project (12 months, approximately 1.5 hours per week)
- Choose project of interest, develop protocol, obtain IRB approval, collect data, analyze results, and present at regional residency conference.
- Guidance from Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee (PRAC)
Accreditation
The Residency Program was originally accredited by ASHP as a pharmacy practice residency in 1994. The program has been reaccredited since then, most recently in 2024, receiving an 8-year accreditation.
Contact Information for PGY1 Program:
Jennie Hewitt, PharmD, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 162741
Jennie.Hewitt@va.gov
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program
(Match Code: 612765)
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to develop a healthcare practitioner with advanced skills to support a specialized practice in the care of ambulatory patients. The practice sites deliver care to veterans following the PACT (patient-aligned care team) model which is a patient-driven, team-based approach that delivers efficient, comprehensive, and continuous care through active communication and coordination of resources. The PACT model places the veteran at the center of the care team. The care team also includes their family members, caregivers, and health care professionals—primary care provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate, and administrative clerk. When additional services are needed to meet the veteran's goals and needs, additional team members may be called in for support. These may include social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, mental health practitioners, specialists, and other non-VA health care professionals. The role of the clinical pharmacy specialist on each team is to design, implement, and monitor therapeutic drug plans to improve patient outcomes through direct interactions with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members. The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency and promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy. Graduates of the program will develop in-depth knowledge of primary care disease states and the therapies used to treat them. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 pharmacy residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
The Residency Experience
The DVAHCS is comprised of the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC) and Cherry Point, Brier Creek, Clayton-East Raleigh, Croasdaile, Durham County, Garner, Greenville, Hillandale Road, and Morehead City VA Clinics. The Garner VA Clinic is the primary practice site for residents in the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program. Residents may also provide direct patient care to Veterans assigned to the Clayton-East Raleigh VA Clinic, Croasdaile VA Clinic, and Durham VAMC. The rotation schedule is developed at the start of the residency year based on the resident’s interests and career goals. The residency will begin on July 1 and end on June 30. During the first month, residents complete orientation to the DVAHCS and receive training for the optional dual-appointment staffing role. Residents are introduced to the clinicalteam through topic presentations and begin engaging in pharmacy practice management activities, both initially and longitudinally. Residents complete all required rotations, one 1-month elective, and one 3-month elective block to support continuity in specialty care. Residents will select 4 specialty learning experiences and spend between 1 half-day and 2 days per week in each area over a 3-month period. Additionally, residents have 1 dedicated project month in December for their residency project and scholarly activities. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year to meet the resident’s professional goals.
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences (Quarterly Evaluations)
• Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Practice & Professional Development — 12 months; Practice site(s): Garner
• Residency Project — 12 months (1-2 hours per week plus dedicated project month in December); Practice site(s): Garner
Required Block Learning Experiences
• Orientation — 1 month (July); Practice site(s): Garner and Durham
• Adverse Drug Event Reporting — 3 months (2-4 hours per week, approx. 40 hours total); Practice site(s): Garner
• PACT I* — 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct); Practice site(s): Garner
• PACT II* — 3 months (April, May, June); Practice site(s): Garner
Elective Learning Experiences, 1-Month Block (select 1)
• Emergency Medicine — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Durham
• Home-Based Primary Care — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Garner and/or Clayton
• Oncology — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Durham
• PACT Population Management — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Clayton, Durham, or Croasdaile/remote
• Pharmacogenomics — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Durham
• Psychiatry — 1 month (Nov); Practice site(s): Garner or Durham
Elective Learning Experiences, 3-Month Specialty Block* (select 4)
• Anticoagulation — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1 half-day to 1 day every Thursday; Practice site(s): Durham/remote
• Endocrinology — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• Gastroenterology — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• Home-Based Primary Care — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Garner and/or Clayton
• Neurology — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• PACT Population Management — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1 day every week; Practice site(s): Clayton, Durham, or Croasdaile/remote
• Pain — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• Pharmacogenomics — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• Pulmonology — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1-2 days every week; Practice site(s): Durham
• Shared Medical Appointments — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1 day every Wednesday; Practice site(s): Garner
• Women’s Health — 3 months (Jan, Feb, March), 1 day every Tuesday; Practice site(s): Durham
Additional Elective Learning Opportunities (Available opportunities vary from year to year, and additional options may be offered.)
• Teaching Assistant — 1 half-day every week during fall semester; Practice site(s): UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
• Teaching Certificate — 1 half-day every week during fall semester; Practice site(s): UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
• Precepting Students, VALORs, PGY1 Residents — 1 month; Practice site(s): Garner, Durham
• Durham VAHCS Grand Rounds (CE) — 1-hour presentation; Practice site(s): Durham
• Clinical Conference / Small Groups — 1-hour presentation; Practice site(s): Garner, Durham/remote
• Nursing Inservices — 1-hour presentation; Practice site(s): Garner, Durham/remote
Practice sites: Garner VA Clinic (primary), Durham VA Medical Center (45 min), Clayton-East Raleigh VA Clinic (20 min), Croasdaile VA Clinic (45 min)
*Sample Schedules:
PACT I
• Monday: AM — GAR PACT GREEN PHARM BRAVO; PM — GAR PACT GREEN PHARM BRAVO
• Tuesday: AM — GAR PACT GREEN PHARM BRAVO; PM — GAR PACT RED PHARM SIERRA
• Wednesday: AM — GAR PACT RED PHARM SIERRA; PM — GAR PACT RED PHARM SIERRA
• Thursday: AM — GAR PACT RED PHARM ALPHA; PM — Precepting
• Friday: AM — GAR PACT RED PHARM ALPHA; PM — GAR PACT RED PHARM ALPHA
PACT II
• Monday: AM — GAR PACT YELLOW PHARM GOLF; PM — GAR PACT YELLOW PHARM GOLF
• Tuesday: AM — GAR PACT ORANGE PHARM HALO; PM — Admin Time
• Wednesday: AM — GAR PACT ORANGE PHARM TANGO; PM — GAR PACT ORANGE PHARM TANGO
• Thursday: AM — GAR PACT YELLOW PHARM GOLF; PM — Practice Management
• Friday: AM — GAR PACT ORANGE PHARM HALO; PM — GAR PACT ORANGE PHARM HALO
Specialty
• Monday: AM — HBPC (Clayton); PM — HBPC (Clayton)
• Tuesday: AM — Women’s Health (Durham); PM — Women’s Health (Durham)
• Wednesday: AM — Shared Medical Appointments (Garner); PM — Shared Medical Appointments (Garner)
• Thursday: AM — Endocrinology (Durham); PM — Endocrinology (Durham)
• Friday: AM — Endocrinology (Durham); PM — Endocrinology (Durham)
Stipend and Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $55,479) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 11 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Because financial support for professional meeting attendance is not guaranteed, residents who elect to obtain a dual appointment for optional weekend staffing—paid at the current staff pharmacist hourly rate once licensed and fully trained—are encouraged to use their earned compensation to help offset conference expenses.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a PharmD degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency training program. Licensure will be verified by the RPD at the start of the residency. A copy of the license must be uploaded in PharmAcademic within 30 days of the start of the residency program. Documentation of graduation from an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program must be uploaded in PharmAcademic within 30 days of the start of the residency program.
Accreditation Status
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program was founded in 2019, has been ASHP-accredited since 2019, and received an 8-year accreditation in 2021.
Residency Director and Contact Information
Lindsay Garris, PharmD, BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Garner VA Clinic
2700 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Phone:
E-mail: Lindsay.Garris@va.gov
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Match code: 36702
Program Description
The ASHP-Accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Geriatric Residency Program at the Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) has been developed in cooperation with the Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the Durham Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC). The Durham VA houses one of the 20 Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Centers within the Veterans Health Administration and one of only 28 Level-1 ACEP-Accredited Geriatric Emergency Departments in the United States. The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency in a highly collaborative atmosphere and will promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in geriatric pharmacotherapy. The residents will work with experienced clinicians, educators, and researchers from the Durham VAHCS and Duke University School of Medicine. The residents will collaborate with post-graduate learners from the Duke Geriatrics Fellowship program, the Duke Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship program, the Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency program, the Geriatric Mental Health Occupational Therapy Fellowship program, and the Post-Professional Physical Therapy Geriatrics residency program. Upon completion of the PGY2 program, the residents should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in geriatric pharmacotherapy and be prepared to succeed in a clinical pharmacist position across various geriatric practice settings.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Practice Settings
The primary practice settings of this residency program will include long-term care in the DVAHCS Community Living Center (CLC) and ambulatory care in the Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinic. Additional experiences include the inpatient hospice unit/palliative care, home-based primary care, geriatric psychiatry, and other areas of resident interest, as below. The CLC is a VA facility that offers long-term care, short-stay rehabilitation, respite care, and hospice/palliative care services to our nation’s Veterans. Geriatric PACT offers enhanced ambulatory care and interdisciplinary expertise for managing community-dwelling Veterans with challenging healthcare needs due to multiple chronic diseases, coexisting cognitive and functional decline, and psychosocial factors. The resident will also have the opportunity to become an integral part of two innovative geriatric models of care; POSH and COACH. The Perioperative Optimization of Senior Health (POSH) clinical service within the Durham VAHCS provides integrated assessment and care coordination for older adults undergoing elective surgeries. The purpose is to reduce the risk of postoperative complications due to multimorbidity, polypharmacy, decreased functional status, poor nutrition, and impaired cognition. The service involves interdisciplinary care from preoperative evaluation through the postoperative period. The interprofessional team includes anesthesia, geriatrics, surgery, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, nutrition, nursing, chaplain service, and geriatric pharmacy. The Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH) program targets Veterans with dementia living at home. Home-based interdisciplinary dementia care services include comprehensive geriatric medical and safety assessment along with caregiver education and support. Goals of the program include delaying nursing facility placement, improving dementia care at home, alleviating caregiver burden, and increasing home safety.
The resident’s rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the interests and career goals of each resident. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year based on resident’s professional goals.
Required Learning Experiences
- Community Living Center Short-Stay Rehabilitation and Models of Care I, II, III (three 1-month experiences)
- Community Living Center Long-Term Care Medication Reviews (12 months, longitudinal)
- Geriatric Outpatient Clinic - Geri PACT (12 months, longitudinal)
- Geriatric Pharmacy Practice and Professional Development (12 months, longitudinal)
- Geriatric Psychiatry (1 month)
- Home-Based Primary Care (1 month)
- Hospice and Palliative Care (1 month)
- Residency Program Orientation (1 month - July)
- Medical Writing (3 months, concentrated month in December then longitudinal)
- Residency Project (12 months, with February dedicated as scholarly month)
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting (3 months, longitudinal)
Elective Rotational Experiences
*All rotations have a one (1) month duration unless otherwise specified
- Administration
- Ambulatory Care
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology
- Infectious Disease (2-week rotation)
- Internal Medicine
- Mental Health
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Pharmacogenomics
- Senior PharmAssist
- Surgical ICU
- Women's Health
Other elective learning experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability.
Additional Activities
Participation in Pharmacy Clinical Conference, where the resident will present required presentations to the pharmacy department including, but are not limited to:
- Grand Rounds (1 hour)
- Case Presentation (30 minutes)
- Research Presentation (30 minutes)
Other presentations may include, but are not limited to:
- GRECC Conference Presentation (1 hour)
- Caregiver Educational Series on Dementia (1-1.5 hours)
Completion of longitudinal residency project, including presentation of results and composition of a manuscript of publishable quality
Completion of a drug class review, monograph, treatment guideline, or protocol related to geriatric patients
Composition of an article on a geriatric-related topic of publishable quality with completed submission to a peer-reviewed publication
Peer-review of an article submitted for publication to a biomedical journal
Teaching Responsibilities
In addition to scheduled presentations within the Pharmacy Clinical Conference, the resident is expected to assist with precepting PGY1 residents on their geriatric clinical rotation when schedules allow. Residents may have numerous interdisciplinary teaching opportunities incorporated within rotational experiences. When included within the weekly geriatric didactics with other post-graduate geriatric learners, the resident will attend a clinical teaching seminar. Interested residents may also elect to participate in the national VA Pharmacy Residency Clinical Teaching Certificate Program or the Teaching Assistant Program in the University of North Carolina (UNC) Skills Lab
Geriatric Education Opportunities
The residents will participate in weekly geriatric didactics with other postgraduate geriatric learners as discussed above. In addition to a clinical core curriculum, this scheduling includes Geriatrics in Excellence Teaching Series, an evidence-based medicine course, and an advanced course in long-term care series. A variety of additional geriatric educational opportunities are available through Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the DVAHCS GRECC to enhance the resident’s geriatric knowledge base and foster professional relationships within the geriatric professional community. This includes Geriatric Grand Rounds presented from Duke.
Accreditation Status
The PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program was originally accredited in 1993. The program has been continually re-accredited since then, most recently in 2025, and has a full 8-year accreditation from ASHP.
Residency Program Director/Coordinator and Contact Information
Andreina Ottman, PharmD, BCGP
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton Street (119)
Durham, NC 27705
Email: Andreina.Ottman@va.gov
Megan Anweiler, PharmD, BCGP
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator
Geriatrics Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton Street (119)
Durham, NC 27705
Email: megan.anweiler@va.gov
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program
Match code: 36062
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) offers an ASHP-Accredited PGY2 Pharmacy Residency in Oncology. This program will build upon the competencies and experience developed during a PGY1 residency to develop the advanced skills of an Oncology Clinical Specialist. Over twelve months of individualized training, the resident will complete longitudinal as well as traditional block learning experiences focused on direct patient care, education & research. In addition to clinical experiences, the resident will complete an approved residency project. Graduates of the program will display expert level knowledge and skills in the complex practice of oncology and will be prepared to practice in a variety of environments and attain oncology board certification (BCOP). Interested DVAHCS PGY1 residents may apply for early commitment to the program.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Practice Settings
The primary practice setting for this residency will be the Hematology Oncology Clinic at the DVAHCS. Here, the resident will participate in multidisciplinary clinics with full time VA faculty and staff members as well as faculty and hematology/oncology fellows who practice at both the DVAHCS and the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition, the resident will participate in, and ultimately lead, Oncology Pharmacist Clinic appointments and will learn to practice under a pharmacist scope of practice that supports prescriptive authority. The resident will work with patients with a variety of malignant diagnoses to ensure provision of optimal medication management and address adherence issues when identified. In addition, the resident will work with the Inpatient Oncology Consult Service and other Clinical Pharmacy Specialists to ensure evidence-based and patient-centered pharmacotherapy across the continuum of care. The resident will also practice with multidisciplinary teams on Hospice & Palliative Care, Pharmacogenomics, and Acute Care/Internal Medicine.
The resident’s learning experience schedule is developed at the beginning of the year based on their interests and career goals. Schedules may be further tailored during the year based on the resident’s progress and professional goals.
Required Learning Experiences
- Oncology Practice – Including Pharmacist Clinic and
Multidisciplinary Clinics (2-3 month blocks)
- Oncology Formulary Management (2-3 month blocks)
- Oncology Leadership & Professionalism (longitudinal)
- Residency Project (longitudinal)
- Investigational Drug Service (longitudinal)
- Pharmacogenomics & Precision Medicine (1 month)
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting Ambulatory Staffing (1-2 months)
- Acute Care / Internal Medicine (1 month)
- Hospice & Palliative Care (1 month)
- Gynecologic Oncology (2-4 weeks)
- HSCT (1 month)
Elective Learning Experiences
- The resident may select from a variety of elective learning experiences. In addition to the experiences below, additional time may be scheduled in a required area as an elective or additional experiences outside the VA system may be available at our Duke and/or UNC affiliates.
- National Tele-Oncology (1 month)
- Medical Writing ( 2-3 months)
- Infectious Diseases (2-4 weeks)
- Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (2-4 weeks based on availability)
Additional Activities
Complete an approved residency project and complete a manuscript suitable for publication. The resident will also submit to present their residency project at the Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association Annual Meeting or alternative approved conference.
The resident will participate in precepting PharmD candidates and/or PGY1 Residents on their oncology learning experience. They may also have the opportunity to present oncology lecture(s) at Campbell University College of Pharmacy.
Oncology Conferences and Educational Opportunities:
A variety of oncology educational opportunities are available through the VA as well as the Duke Cancer Institute. These will enhance the resident’s knowledge and provide opportunities throughout the year to develop presentation skills for a variety of audiences. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops throughout the year.
- Pharmacy Clinical Conference
- VA PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Topic Discussion Series
- NC Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Conference
- AVAHO Annual Conference
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- HOPA Annual Conference
Accreditation Status
The Oncology Residency Program began with the 2014-2015 class. The program received a full 8-year accreditation from ASHP in 2025.
Residency Director Contact Information:
Alicia Hairston, PharmD
PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Hematology/Oncology
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 172358
Alicia.Hairston@va.gov
PGY2 Clinical Pharmacogenomic Pharmacy Residency Program
Match code: 36932
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) PGY2 Clinical Pharmacogenomic Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to develop a healthcare practitioner with advanced skills to support a specialized pharmacy practice that incorporates pharmacogenomics. The VA National Pharmacogenomics Program (NPP) is coordinating the largest implementation effort nationally for precision medicine. As the founding site for this program, the Durham VAHCS has over 3000 veterans with pharmacogenomic testing. Our physicians and pharmacists across specialties routinely integrate precision medicine into patient care. The health care system has 5 national centers of excellence in primary care, mental health, epidemiology, geriatrics, and epilepsy, with specialized clinical pharmacist providers (CPPs). We have several other nationally recognized programs, including cardiovascular and diabetes care and tele-health. The role of the clinical pharmacy practitioner on each team is to design, implement, and monitor therapeutic drug plans to improve patient outcomes through direct interactions with Veterans and interdisciplinary healthcare team members. Our site is nationally unique in the breadth of ambulatory care patient experiences combined with the depth of training in pharmacogenomics we provide to the trainees. In addition to an advanced pharmacogenomic practice, the National TeleOncology (NTO) and National TelePharmacogenomics (NTPGx) are both based out of Durham, and the resident will get a chance to work with both services.
The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency and promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in pharmacogenomic pharmacotherapy, and management of genomic workflow implementation. Graduates of the program will develop in-depth knowledge of pharmacogenomics, precision medicine, and how to incorporate novel biomarkers into the patient care process.
PGY2 Program Vision and Purpose
The ASHP-candidate postgraduate year two (PGY2) clinical pharmacogenomics residency program at the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System (DVAHCS) is designed to train pharmacists equipped to lead care delivery optimization by implementing pharmacogenomic strategies in line with evolving evidence standards. This matches the VHA vision to deliver unparalleled health and wellbeing, and the Durham VAHCS vision to be the premier provider of health care services.
In accordance with ASHP, PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 pharmacy residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area.
The Residency Experience
The DVAHCS is comprised of the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC), Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic, Brier Creek Dialysis Clinic, Clayton-East Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), Croasdaile Clinic, Durham County Clinic, Garner CBOC, Greenville Health Care Center, Hillandale Road Clinic, Morehead City CBOC. Residents in the PGY2 Clinical Pharmacogenomic Pharmacy Residency Program will have the opportunity to provide direct patient care primarily at the Durham VAMC. The resident will have working space that is connected to the various teams they will be working with and a primary office located with the other residents at the site with access and ability to have a government furnished laptop and set up to conduct telehealth visits.
The residency will begin on July 1st and end on June 30th. The rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the resident’s interests and career goals. The first 4 weeks of the residency will be designed to orient the resident to the DVAHCS. The resident will be introduced to the clinical team through topic presentations and will participate in pharmacy practice management discussions initially and through application of longitudinal experiences. The resident will complete all required rotations and 4 electives to allow for continuity in specialty care. Additionally, the resident will have one month dedicated to their research project, in addition to other protected time for scholarly activities. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year to meet the resident’s professional goals. All rotations are at least 50% clinical time except the research month and orientation.
Required Learning Experiences
- Residency Program Orientation (1 month)
- Leadership and Implementation (longitudinal x 12 months)
- Clinical Pharmacogenomics (3 months)
- Advanced Clinical Pharmacogenomics (3 months)
- Pharmacogenomics Clinic (1/2 day weekly when on electives)
- Investigational Drug Service (longitudinal x 12 months)
- Pharmacy Practice and Professional Development (longitudinal x 12 months)
- Residency Project (longitudinal x 12 months)
- Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting (3 months, 2-4 hours per week)
- Topic Presentations: Gene-ius Hour (monthly)
Elective Learning Experiences (1 month)
- Cardiology
- Informatics
- Population Health
- Primary Care
- Precision Oncology
- Oncology
- Mental Health
- Other electives may be made available on request, pending preceptor availability
Additional Activities
Teaching Responsibilities
The resident is expected to assist with precepting PharmD students and/or residents on their PGx rotations. The resident may give a lecture at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall or spring semester, when available.
Residents may have numerous interdisciplinary teaching opportunities incorporated within rotational experiences. Interested residents may also elect to participate in the national VA Pharmacy Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program.
Conferences and Educational Opportunities
A variety of educational opportunities are available throughout the year to enhance the resident’s knowledge base and foster relationships within the professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops throughout the year.
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, or other relevant clinical pharmacy conference
- Pharmacy Grand Rounds
- Residency Clinical Conference
- VA Pharmacy Resident Conference Call Series
Stipend and Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 11 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a PharmD degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency training program.
Accreditation Status
The PGY2 Clinical Pharmacogenomic Pharmacy Residency Program welcomed its first resident for the 2025-2026 academic year. It is in candidate status with ASHP and pursuing accreditation.
Residency Director
Sarah Mills, Pharm.D., BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Pharmacogenomics
Durham VA Health Care System
508 Fulton Street, Durham, North Carolina 27705
Phone: 919-286-0411 ex. 175491
Email: Sarah.mills1@va.gov
Residency Coordinator
Jill S. Bates, Pharm.D., M.S., BCOP, DipACLM, FASHP
Deputy Executive Director, National Pharmacogenomics Program
National Oncology Program Office, Specialty Care Services
VA Central Office, Washington, D.C.
Associate Professor of Clinical Education, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
Email: Jill.bates@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
Match Code: 36929
Program Description
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program is designed to develop a healthcare practitioner with advanced skills to support a specialized practice in the care of mental health patients. The practice sites deliver care to Veterans following the Recovery Model and the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) model which is a patient-driven, team-based approach that delivers efficient, comprehensive, and continuous care through active communication and coordination of resources. The BHIP model aligns with national and local VHA priorities by placing the Veteran at the center of the care team. The care team also includes their family members, caregivers, and health care professionals—mental health care provider, Psychologist, Social Worker, Primary Care Provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate, and administrative clerk. When additional services are needed to meet the Veteran's goals and needs, additional team members may be called in for support. These may include dietitians, various pharmacists, specialists, and other non-VA health care professionals. The role of the clinical pharmacy practitioner on each team is to design, implement, and monitor therapeutic drug plans to improve patient outcomes through direct interactions with Veterans and interdisciplinary healthcare team members aligning with the National VHA priority of maximizing performance through shared ownership and innovation. The residency program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in a PGY1 residency and promote the development of proficient, independent clinicians with an expertise in psychiatric pharmacotherapy. Graduates of the program will develop in-depth knowledge of mental health disease states and the therapies used to treat them. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2 program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification in psychiatric care.
PGY2 Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 pharmacy residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area.
The Residency Experience
The DVAHCS is comprised of the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC), Garner Health Care Center, Hillandale Road Clinic, Morehead City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), Greenville Health Care Center, Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic, Brier Creek Dialysis Clinic, Clayton-East Raleigh CBOC, Croasdaile Clinic, Durham County Clinic. Residents in the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program will have the opportunity to provide direct patient care at the Durham VAMC, Hillandale Road Clinic, and the Garner Health Care Center. The resident will have working space that is connected to the various teams they will be working with and a primary office located with the other residents at the Durham VAMC with access and ability to have a government furnished laptop and set up to conduct telehealth visits similar to the preceptor set up.
The rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the resident’s interests and career goals. The residency will begin on July 1st and end on June 30th. The first month of the residency will be designed to orient the resident to the DVAHCS and to provide training for the optional staffing component of the residency if necessary. The resident will be introduced to the clinical team through topic presentations and will participate in pharmacy practice management discussions initially and through application of longitudinal experiences. The resident will complete all required rotations and three 1-month electives to allow for continuity in specialty care. Additionally, the resident will have one project month dedicated to their residency project and other scholarly activities. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year to meet the resident’s professional goals. All rotations are at least 70% clinical time except the research month and orientation. Approximately 20% of the various rotations will include virtual or telehealth activity time spent by the resident.
Required Learning Experiences
- Inpatient mental health (2 months)
- Outpatient mental health – 1 (1.5 months)
- Outpatient mental health – rural health (1.5 months)
- Geriatric mental health (1 month)
- Consult-liaison psychiatry (1 month)
- Outpatient mental health – longitudinal (9 months)
- Mental health e-consult/non-formulary service – longitudinal (12 months)
- Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice and Professional Development (12 months)
- Residency Project (12 months, 1 dedicated month)
- Adverse Drug Event Reporting (3 months, ~40 hours)
- Residency Program Orientation (1 month)
Elective Learning Experiences
1-Month Electives
- Treatment Resistant Disorder Clinic
- Emergency Medicine/Psychiatric Emergency Care (PEC)
- Substance Use Disorders
- Pain Management
- Neurology
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Pharmacogenomics
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Outpatient Mental Health – 2
Medical Writing (block in December, plus 2-4 hours per week in the following 2 months)
Additional Activities
Participation in Pharmacy Clinical Conference, where the resident will present required presentations to the pharmacy department including, but not limited to:
- Grand Rounds (1 hour)
- Case Presentation (30 minutes)
Completion of a longitudinal residency project, including presentation of results and composition of a manuscript of publishable quality.
Additional rotations outside of the above-mentioned will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity, including potential Duke and/or UNC affiliated experiences.
Teaching Responsibilities
The resident is expected to assist with precepting PharmD students and/or residents as available. The resident may also serve as an instructor in the Pharmacy Skills Laboratory or similar course at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall or spring semester, when available.
Residents may have numerous interdisciplinary teaching opportunities incorporated within rotational experiences. Interested residents may also elect to participate in the national VA Pharmacy Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program.
Conferences and Educational Opportunities
A variety of educational opportunities are available throughout the year to enhance the resident’s knowledge base and foster relationships within the professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops throughout the year. For example, but not inclusive:
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and/or American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists
- Quarterly Professional Development and Leadership Series
- Residency Clinical Conference
- UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium (REPS) or other platform to present residency project results
- VA Pharmacy Resident Conference Call Series
Stipend and Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $55,479) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 11 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents may also be given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
Qualified applicants are required to possess a PharmD degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency training program.
Accreditation Status
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program is in candidate status and undergoing accreditation.
Residency Director and Contact Information
Christie Kahlon, PharmD, MBA, BCPP, BCGP
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
Phone:
E-mail: Christie.Kahlon@va.gov
Application Procedure
The Durham VA Pharmacy Residency programs will utilize the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications outside of the early commitment process. For more information visit the PhORCAS website. Requirements:
- Application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
Due: January 2
VA residents applying through the VA Nationwide Early Commit (VANEC) Process should refer to the Pharmacy Residency Practice Office SharePoint for application requirements and timeline.
Program Benefits and Eligibility Requirements
Program Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $51,885 for PGY1 and $55,479 for PGY2 programs) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 11 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Eligibility Requirements
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy or a Bachelor of Pharmacy with equivalent clinical experience
- Citizen of the United States
- Pharmacist Licensure/eligibility for licensure in any state in the U.S.
- PGY1: licensure within 90 days of residency start date
- PGY2: licensure by the first day of the residency
- Completion of an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency Program (PGY2 Only)
- Federal Appointment of health professions trainees is also contingent on fulfillment of requirements of the Federal Government. These requirements include, but may not be limited to, the following:
- US Citizenship or Documented Immigrant, Non-Immigrant, or Exchange Visitor
- US Social Security Number
- US Selective Service System Registration, if applicable
- Proof of Identity
- Health Requirements
- Trainees must be mentally and physically fit to perform the essential functions of the training program
- Trainees must be immunized following current CDC guidelines for healthcare workers to protect themselves, other employees, and patients while working in a healthcare facility.
- Trainees must have baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and ongoing TB evaluation per CDC healthcare personnel guidelines.
Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation
Appointment affidavits/oath of office (Standard Form 61)
The residency program and local education services will assist incoming residents with the onboarding process. Questions during the application process may be directed to the residency program directors. Additional eligibility information may be found at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Resident Wellness
The Durham VA Pharmacy Residency programs are committed to both the success and the personal wellness of pharmacy residents. To that end, residents select a formal mentor during the residency year who will serve to support the professional and personal development of the resident and will provide guidance and support throughout the year. Additionally, the national Pharmacy Residency Program Office’s Resident Wellness Center provides education and mental health support. At the Durham VA, residents have access to a formal Employee Assistance Program and a clinical health psychologist who is available for consultations related to personal stress, burnout, mental health, resilience/coping, relationship concerns, and issues beyond residency, should needs arise during the residency year.
Residency Program Scholarship Activity
Select Publications:
2023
- Burgazli CR, Rana KB, Brown JN, Tillman F 3rd. Efficacy and safety of hydroxyzine for sleep in adults: Systematic review. Hum Psychopharmacol. 2023;38:e2864.
- Cook HE, Hewitt JH, Patterson EP, Randolph AE. Impact of Drug Interactions on Major Bleed Rates in Patients Taking Direct Oral Anticoagulants. J Pharm Pract. 2023;36(3):600-605.
2022
- Gonzales S, Okusaga OO, Reuteman-Fowler JC, Oakes MM, Brown JN, Moore S, et al. Digital medicine system in veterans with severe mental illness: Feasibility and acceptability study. JMIR Form Res. 2022;6:e34893.
- Cook HE, Garris LA, Gulum AH, Steber CJ. Impact of SMART goals on diabetes management in a pharmacist-led telehealth clinic. J Pharm Pract. 2022;
125021.
- Chanfreau-Coffinier C, Tuteja S, Hull LE, MacDonald S, Efimova O, Bates J, Voora D, Oslin DW, DuVall SL, Lynch JA. Drug-drug-gene interaction risk among opioid users in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Pain. 2022;doi 10.1097/j.pain.
002637.
- Jennings A, Brown JN, Britt RB, McNaughton L, Durkee M, Hashem MG. Value of a pharmacy-adjudicated community care prior authorization request service. Fed Pract. 2022;39:356-61.
- Hu AM, Pepin MJ, Hashem MG, Britt RB, Britnell SR, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Development of a specialty medication clinical dashboard to improve tumor necrosis factor-α inhibitor safety and adherence monitoring. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2022;79:683-8.
- Narcisse DI, Katzenberger DR, Gutierrez JA. Contemporary medical therapies for patients with peripheral artery disease and concomitant type 2 diabetes mellitus: a review of current evidence. Curr Cardiol Rep. 2022;24(5):567-576.
- Rana KB, Britnell SR, Gilbertson ME, Ibrahim SL. Comparison of the effectiveness of liraglutide vs semaglutide in a Veteran population. J Pharm Pract. 2022; [epub ahead of print]. doi: 10.1177/
1087127.
- Salloum RG, Bishop JR, Elchynski AL, Smith DM, Rowe E, Blake KV, Limdi NA, Aquilante CL, Bates J, Beitelshees AL, Cipriani A, Duong BQ, Empey PE, Formea CM, Hicks JK, Mroz P, Oslin D, Pasternak AL, Petry N, Ramsey LB, Schlichte A, Swain SM, Ward KM, Wiisanen K, Skaar TC, Van Driest SL, Cavallari LH, and Tuteja S. Best-worst scaling methodology to evaluate constructs of the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research: Application to the implementation of pharmacogenetic testing for antidepressant therapy. Implement Sci Commun. 2022;3:52.
- Tuteja S, Salloum R, Elchynski A, Smith DM, Rowe E, Blake K, Limdi N, Aquilante C, Bates J, et al. Multi-site evaluation of institutional processes and implementation determinants for pharmacogenetic testing to guide antidepressant therapy. Clin Transl Sci. 2022;15(2):371-383.
2021
- Bailey AG, Brown JN, Hammond JM. Cryotherapy for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: a systematic review. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2021;27:156-64.
- Bailey A, Hammond JM. Credentialing an the Role of the Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the US Department of Veterans Affairs. HOPA News 2021. 18(4):4.
- Bates, J. Education, communication can reduce risks of cannabidiol use among patients with cancer. HemOnc Today, Pharmacology Consult; October 9, 2020. Available at: https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20201009/education-communication-can-reduce-risks-of-cannabidiol-use-among-patients-with-cancer
- Bingham JM, Michaud V, Wiisanen K, Bates J, Morreale AP, Empey PE, Crutchley RD, Elnashar G, Gilbert J, Turgeon J. Improving patient outcomes through the integration of pharmacogenomic testing into comprehensive medication management care models. J Prec Med. 2021;7:28-37.
- Compton ALP, Pepin MJ, Katzenberger DR, Kemp DW, Brown JN. Vitamin D supplementation during statin rechallenge in patients with a history of intolerance [Letter]. Ann Pharmacother. 2021;55:814-5.
- Dong O, Roberts MC, Wu RR, Voils CI, Sperber N, Gavin KL, Bates J, Chanfreau-Coffinier C, Naglich M, Kelley MJ, Vassy JL, Sriram P, Heise CW, Rivas S, Ribeiro M, Chapman JG, Voora D. Evaluation of the Veterans Affairs pharmacogenomics testing for Veterans (PHASER) clinical program at initial test sites. Pharmacogenomics. 2021;22:1121-33.
- Dong O, Bates J, Chanfreau-Coffinier C, et al. Veterans Affairs pharmacogenomic testing for veterans (PHASER) clinical program. Pharmacogenomics. 2021;22:137-44.
- Gessner KH, Jung J, Cook HE, et al. Implementation of postoperative standard opioid prescribing schedules reduces opioid prescriptions without change in patient-reported pain outcomes. Urology. 2020;S0090-4295:31372-9.
- Gordon SE, Bryan WE, Hammond JM. Use and Toxicity of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Solid Tumor Treatment in a Veteran Population. Fed Pract. 2021;38(3):S46-S51.
- Gutierrez JA, Christian RT, Aday AW, Gu L, Schulteis RD, Shihai L, Petrini M, Sun AY, Swaminathan RV, Katzenberger DR, Banerjee S, Rao SV. Electronic alerts to initiate anticoagulation dialogue in patients with atrial fibrillation. Am Heart J. 2021;245:29-40.
- Lee TH, Chan A, Bryan W, Park L, Hashem M, Townsend M, Moylan C, Britt R, Choi S, Naggie S. Proton pump inhibitor usage reduces sustained viral response rates for veterans with HIV/HCV coinfection on ledipasvir/sofosbuvir: a real-world study from a multicentre VA cohort. J Viral Hepat. 2021;28:630-6.
- Madaras-Kelly K, Hostler C, Townsend M, et al. Impact of implementation of the core elements of outpatient antibiotics stewardship within Veterans Health Administration emergency department and primary care clinics on antibiotic prescribing and patient outcomes. Clin Infect Dis. 2021;73:e1126-34.
- Mistry VM, Morizio PL, Pepin MJ, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Role of memantine in the prophylactic treatment of episodic migraine: A systematic review. Headache. 2021;61:1207-13.
- Morizio PL, Britnell SR, Ottman AA. Impact of national valsartan recalls on veterans’ outcomes. Ther Adv Drug Saf. 2021;12:1-8.
- Morizio PL, Mistry VM, McKnight A, Pepin MJ, Bryan WE, Owenby R, Previll L, Ragsdale L. Polypharmacy and high-risk medications in older veterans presenting for emergency care. Journal of Geriatric Emergency Medicine. 2021;2(12):1.
- Nagavelli H, Mariano E, Krishnamoorthy V, Ray N, Hsia H, Ellis A, Memtsoudis S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Evaluation of trends in continuous peripheral nerve block utilization for total knee arthroplasty within and outside the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Reg Anesth Pain Med. 2021 Jun 2. [Online ahead of print].
- Palmer S, Tillman III F, Sharma P, et al. Safety of intravenous bisphosphonates for the treatment of hypercalcemia in patients with pre-existing renal dysfunction. Annals Pharmacother. 2021;55:303-10.
- Patel JN, Voora D, Bell G, Bates J, et al. North Carolina’s multi-institutional pharmacogenomics efforts with the NC precision health collaborative. Pharmacogenomics. 2021;22:73-80.
- Shmuel S, Pate V, Pepin M, Bailey J, et al. Effects of anticholinergic and sedative medication use on fractures: a self-controlled design study. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2021;69(11):3212-3224.
- Shmuel S, Pate V, Pepin M, Bailey J, et al. Quantifying cumulative anticholinergic and sedative drug load among US Medicare beneficiaries. Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf. 2021;30:144-56.
- Smith KR, Kahlon CH, Brown JN, Britt RB. Methylphenidate use in geriatric depression: a systematic review. Int J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2021;36:1304-12.
- Wind LS, Knight TG, Auten JJ, Bates JS, et al. Evaluation and optimization of a clinical pharmacist driven transitions of care model for malignant hematology. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2021;27:283-7.
2020
- Adams AD, Pepin MJ, Brown JN. Role of suvorexant in the prevention of delirium during acute hospitalization: a systematic review. J Crit Care. 2020;59:1-5.
- Bates, Jill S. In: DePiro JT, Yee GC, Posey L, Haines ST, Nolin TD, Ellingrod V. eds. The Myelodysplastic Syndromes (chapter e154). Pharmacotherapy: A Pathophysiologic Approach. Eleventh edition. McGraw-Hill.
- Elias AM, Ogunwale AN, Pepin MJ, Bailey JC, Adams AD, et al. High prevalence of fall-related medication use in older veterans at risk for falls. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2020;68:438-9.
- Eichenberger EM, Rolfe R, Shoff CJ, Pappas S, Townsend M, Hostler CJ. Staphylococcus aureus prostatic abscess in the setting of prolonged S. aureus bacteremia. Case Rep Infect Dis. 2020;2020:7213838.
- Fares M, Atienza S, Grate LS, Roddy J, Bates JS, et al. Value of cancer care forum: Pharmacy call to action. J Hem Onc Pharm. 2020;10:212-19.
- Glynn-Servedio, B. In Colin M. Ed. Dementia and usage of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists (chapter 36). The Neuroscience of Dementia. Cambridge, MA: Academic Press.
- Hu AM, Brown JN. Comparative effect of allopurinol and febuxostat on long-term renal outcomes in patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease: a systematic review. Clin Rheumatol. 2020;39(11):3287-3294.
- Lee S, Sneed GT, Brown JN. Treatment of Helicobacter pylori with nitazoxanide-containing regimens: a systematic Review. Infect Dis (Lond). 2020;52:381-90.
- Lentz KL, Clark SM, Ayarza M, Liu B, Morgan K, Wind L, Hairston A. Evaluation of thiamine for the prevention of ifosfamide-induced encephalopathy. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2020;26:406-12.
- McKnight AH, Katzenberger DR, Britnell SR. Colchicine in acute coronary syndrome: a systematic review. Ann Pharmacother. 2021;55(2):187-197.
- McKnight AH, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, Naggie S, Park LP, Britt RB. Standard versus extended duration direct-acting antiviral therapy in hepatitis C patients with slow response to treatment. Ann Pharmacother. 2020;54:1057-64.
- Melville BL, Bailey J, Moss J, Bryan W, Davagnino J, Twersky J, Pepin M. Description of pharmacist recommendations in the Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH) program. Sr Care Pharm. 2020;35:38-46.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Ellis A, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Effects of acetaminophen, nsaids, gabapentinoids, and their combinations on postoperative pulmonary complications after total hip or knee arthroplasty. Pain Med. 2020 1;21(10):2385-2393.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Moore S, Setoguchi S, Ellis AR, Fuller M, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Dose-dependent association of gabapentinoids with pulmonary complications in total hip and knee arthroplasties. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2020;102:221-9.
- Parker, MH. Primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and public health. In: 2020 ACCP/ASHP Cardiology Pharmacy Preparatory Review and Recertification Course. Lenexa, KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 2020:1-46.
- Pepin MJ, Valencia W, Bettger J, Pearson M, Manning K, Sloane R, Schmader K, Morey M. Impact of supervised exercise on one-year medication use in older veterans with multiple morbidities. Gerontol Geriatr Med. 2020;6:1-6.
- Sebring EJ, Rudisill MA, Bates JS, et al. An evaluation of the effect of pharmacist-led comprehensive chemotherapy consultation services on outpatient appointment adherence. J Manage Care Spec Pharm. 2020;26:723-7.
- Shoff CJ, Townsend ML, Tillekeratne LG, et al. Improved empiric antibiotic prescribing for acute cystitis with use of local urinary antibiogram and clinical decision support system. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol. 2020;41:1351-3.
- Shore SN, Britnell SR, Brown JN. Safety analysis of long-term phenazopyridine use for radiation cystitis. J Onc Pharm Pract. 2020;26:306-11.
- Smith KR, Bryan WE, Townsend ML, Randolph AE, Vanderman AJ, Woodard CL, Brown JN. Impact of prophylactic oseltamivir on INR in patients on stable warfarin therapy. J Thromb Thrombolysis. 2020;50:452-6.
2019
- Bates J, Auten J, Sketch M, et al. Patient engagement in first cycle comprehensive chemotherapy consultation pharmacist services and impact on patient activation. J Oncol Pharm Practice. 2019;25(4):896-902.
- Brown JN, Gordon S, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Assessing the economic value of pharmacy resident participation in an investigational drug service. J Pharm Pract. 2019 June 23. [Epub Ahead of Print].
- Brown JN, Tillman III F, Jacob S, Britnell SR. Economic outcomes associated with an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. Contemp Clin Trials Commun. 2019;14:100354.
- Carrasquillo MA, Vest T, Bates J, et al. A chemotherapy privileging process for advanced practice providers at an academic medical center. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2019 May 15. [Epub Ahead of Print].
- Chargualaf MJ, Giao TT, Abrahamson AC, Steeb D, Law M, Bates J, et al. Layered learning pharmacy practice model in Ethiopia. J Oncol Pharm Practice. 2019;25:1699-704.
- Chen Q, Hsia HL, Overman R, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Impact of an opioid safety initiative on patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty: A time series analysis. Anesthesiology. 2019;131:369-80.
- Elias A, Pepin MJ, Brown JN. Adjunctive memantine for opioid use disorder treatment: a systematic review. J Subst Abuse Treatment. 2019;107:38-43.
- Henderson W, Friedman D, Parker M. Partners in oncology care: coordinated follicular lymphoma management. Fed Pract. 2019;36:S21-S23.
- Henderson W, Parker M, Rutherford AL, Hayes BP. A new approach to new physician orientation: Six key components. Fam Pract Manag. 2019;26:24-8.
- Hunt CM, Turner MJ, Gifford EJ, Britt RB, Su GL. Identifying and treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Federal Practitioner. 2019;36:20-9.
- Jacob S, Britt RB, Bryan WE, Hashem MG, Hale JC, Brown JN. Economic outcomes associated with safety interventions by a pharmacist-adjudicated prior authorization consult service. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2019;25:411-6.
- Jacob S, VanDeale MA, Brown JN. Treatment of demodex-associated inflammatory skin conditions: a systematic review. Dermatol Ther. 2019;32:e13103.
- Karamchandani K, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. New persistent opioid use after postoperative intensive care in US veterans. JAMA Surg. 2019; 154:778-80.
- Kuo AC, Raghunathan K, Lartigue AM, Bryan WE, Pepin MJ, et al. Freedom from opioids after total knee arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2019;34:893-7.
- Moss J, Bryan W, Wilkerson L, King H, Jackson G, Owenby R, et al. An interdisciplinary academic detailing approach to decrease inappropriate medication prescribing by physician residents for older veterans treated in the emergency department. J Pharm Pract. 2019;32:167-74.
- Naylor JC, Wagner HR, Johnston C, et al. Pain intensity and pain interference in male and female Iraq/Afghanistan-era veterans. Womens Health Issues. 2019;29(Suppl 1):S24-S31.
- Ohnuma T, Krishnamoorthy V, Ellis AR, Yan R, Ray ND, Hsia HL, Pyati S, Stefan M, Bryan WE, Pepin MJ, et al. Association between gabapentinoids on the day of colorectal surgery and adverse postoperative respiratory outcomes. Ann Surg. 2019. 270:e65-7.
- Ottman AA, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, Britt RB. Impact of substance use disorder on the rate of sustained virological response in veterans with chronic hepatitis C treated with direct-acting antivirals. Ann Pharmacother. 2019;53:581-7.
- Parker MH. Primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and public health. In ACCP/ASHP Cardiology Pharmacy Preparatory Review and Recertification Course, 2019 ed. Lenexa,KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 2019: 1-44.
- Phillips J, Hanrahan C, Brown JN, May D, Britnell SR, Ficzere C. Guiding principles for evaluating tertiary health care resources: The A2C2QUIRE framework. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2019;3:485-93.
- Raghunathan K, Ray N, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Trends in chronic opioid use around inpatient surgery within the Veterans Health Administration. JAMA Surg. 2019; 154:1158-9.
- Robinson JM, Renfro CP, Shockley SJ, Blalock SJ, Watkins AK, Ferreri SP. Training and toolkit resources to support implementation of a community pharmacy fall prevention service. Pharmacy (Basel). 2019;7:113.
- Schepers A, Jones A, Reeves B, Tuchman S, Bates J. A comparison of response in the presence or absence of a delay in induction therapy with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2019;25:1692-8.
- Sneed GT, Lee S, Brown JN, Hammond JM. The role of pazopanib in non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma: a systematic review. Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2019;17:419-24.
2018
- Bates J, Fleszar SL, Holle LM, et al. Further defining the scope of hematology/oncology pharmacy practice. Hematology Oncology Pharmacist Association (HOPA) white paper.
- Bates J. Reflection on personal impact and growth: Using goal setting to achieve more. Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association Newsletter. 2018;15.
- Britnell SR, Brown JN, Hashem MG, Hale JC, Bryan WE, Hammond JM, Britt RB. Post-graduate pharmacy resident involvement in prior authorization drug request adjudication. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2018;75(suppl 4): S87-S93.
- Britnell SR, Chillari KA, Brown JN. The role of xanthine oxidase inhibitors in patients with history of stroke: a systematic review. Curr Vasc Pharmacol. 2018;16:583-8.
- Britt RB, Brown JN. Characterizing the severe reactions of parenteral vitamin K1. Clin Appl Thromb Hemost. 2018;24:5-12.
- DeLucca BJ, Richardson RM, Stewart JT. Melatonin treatment of visual hallucinations in Parkinson disease. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2018;38:532-4.
- Gee ME, Watkins AK, Brown JN, Anastasia EJ. Ivabradine for the treatment of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: a systematic review. Am J Cardiovasc Drugs. 2018;18:195-204.
- Jasmine Bullard A, Cunningham FE, Volpp BD, Lowy E, Beste LA, Heron BB, Geraci M, Hammond JM, et al. Preventing hepatitis B reactivation during anti-CD20 antibody treatment in the Veterans Health Administration. Hepatol Commun. 2018;2:1136-46.
- Kasarala G, Choi S, Lopez K, Britt RB, Boatright C, Tillmann HL. Curing HCV after organ transplant: increased risk of rejection following HCV elimination. Transpl Infect Dis. 2018;20.
- Ostroff ML, Aloi K, Bryan WE, Moss JM, Garris LA, Sloane R, Hewitt JH, Thomas C, Bailey JK. Evaluation of hypoglycemia and potential risk factors in a Veterans Affairs community living center. Consult Pharm. 2018;33:37-47.
- Ottman AA, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, DiMondi VP, Britt RB. Incidence of drug interactions identified by clinical pharmacists in veterans initiating treatment for chronic hepatitis C infection. Ann Pharmacother. 2018;52:763-8.
- Ottman AA, Warner CB, Brown JN. The role of mirtazapine in patients with fibromyalgia: a systematic review. Clin Rheumatol. 2018;38:2217-24.
- Titus-Rains K, Brown JN, Hammond JM. Ibrutinib-associated tumor lysis syndrome in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma: a case series. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2018;24:544-9.
- Turnigan E, Amerine L, Bates J. Integration of physical assessment in pharmacy practice. Am J Health-Syst Pharm. 2018;75:169-70.
- Warner CB, Ottman AA, Brown JN. The role of atomoxetine for Parkinson disease-related executive-dysfunction: a systematic review. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2018;38:627-31.
- Watkins AK, Gee ME, Brown JN. Efficacy and safety of levetiracetam for migraine prophylaxis: a systematic review. J Clin Pharm Ther. 2018;43:467-75.
Select Professional Posters:
2022
- Silvia R, Finocchio B, Tillman III F. Psychiatric Pharmacists on the Front Lines of Mental Healthcare. NatCon22. April 2022.
2021
- Brown JN, Jennings A, McKnight AH, Durkee M. Effect of pharmacist interventions via a clinical dashboard on provider adherence to patient safety monitoring. Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus Meeting. October 2021.
- Crowley MJ, Tarkington PE, Bosworth HB, Maciejewski ML, Steinhauser K, Jeffreys AS, Coffman C, Smith V, Danus S, Jeter DH, Majette Elliott N, Strawbridge E, Wilmot TC, Tisdale GA, Marcano T, Overby DL, Durkee MA, Bullard S, et al. Comparing two telehealth interventions for patients with clinic-refractory type 2 diabetes: A randomized controlled trial. American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions Virtual Meeting. June 2021.
- Hidlebaugh E, Sloane R, Pavon J, Mistry V, Morizio P, Pepin M, Bryan W, Johnson K, Colon-Emeric C. Racial disparities in psychoactive medication prescriptions in Veterans with falls risk. AGS Annual Meeting. Virtual Meeting. May 2021.
- Mistry V, Morizio P, Bryan W, Bailey J, Hidlebaugh E, Pavon J, Colon-Emeric C, Pepin M. Fall-related medication deprescribing in older Veterans with mental health and chronic pain diagnoses. AGS Annual Meeting. Virtual Meeting. May 2021.
- Morizio P, Mistry V, Pepin M, Bryan W, Devita M. Evaluation of psychoactive medications in Veterans admitted for elective surgery in the Perioperative Optimization of Senior Health (POSH) program. AGS Annual Meeting. Virtual Meeting. May 2021.
- Shmuel S, Pate V, Pepin M, Bailey J, et al. Use of medications with anticholinergic and sedative properties and fall-related fractures among older adults. International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology Annual Meeting. August 2021.
2020
- Bailey A, Hairston A, Bryan W, Hammond JM. Adherence and safety of ibrutinib use in a Veteran population. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Tampa, FL. March 2020.
- Brown JN, Jennings A. Influence of electronic ordering on medication errors in an investigational drug service. ACCP Virtual Annual Meeting. October 2020.
- Cook H, Garris L, Gulum A, Steber C. Impact of SMART goals on diabetes management in a pharmacist-led telehealth clinic. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Cook H, Pervitsky V, Hashem M, Britt RB, Britnell S, Kothari DJ. Assessment of pancrelipase utilization within a Veterans Affairs health care system. American College of Gastroenterology Virtual Annual Meeting. October 2020.
- Cook H, Pervitsky V, Hashem M, Britt R, Britnell S, Kothari D. Assessment of pancrelipase utilization within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2020.
- Dong OM, Poonnen PJ, Winski D, Reed S, Vashistha V, Bates J, et al. Cost-effectiveness of genomic profiling in veterans with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma. Seminar presentation at the Duke Center for Applied Genomics and Precision Medicine Genomic Forum. May 2020
- Dong OM, Roberts M, Wu RR, Reed SD, Volls CI, Chanfreau-coffinier C, Sperber N, Gavin KL, Bates J, et al. Association between provider perceptions and ordering of pharmacogenomic tests at Veterans Affairs pharmacogenomic testing for veterans (PHASER) program test sites. American Society of Human Genetics meeting. October 2020.
- Dong OM, Roberts M, Wu, R, Reed S, Voils C, Chanfreau C, Sperber N, Gavin K, Bates J, et al. A formative evaluation plan for the Veterans Affairs pharmacogenomic testing for veterans (PHASER) program. Podium presentation at the National Human Genome Research Institute Research Training and Career Development Annual Virtual Meeting. March 2020.
- Han J, Nance C, Britt RB, Shoff C, Hostler C, Townsend M. Difference in outcomes between patients receiving oral versus intravenous antibiotics for the treatment of osteomyelitis. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Hu AM, Pepin MJ, Hashem MG, Britt RB, Britnell SR, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Development of a specialty medication clinical dashboard to improve tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor safety and adherence monitoring. ACCP Virtual Annual Meeting. October 2020.
- Intrator O, Veazie P, Li J, D’Arcy D, Westgate S, Pepin M, Morey M. Gerofit decreases medication use among older veterans. Gerontological Society of America Annual Meeting. November 2020.
- Jennings A, Brown JN, Britt RB, McNaughton L, Durkee M, Hashem MG. Economic impact of community care prescriptions at a Veterans Affairs health care system. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Madaras-Kelly K, Hruza H, Pontefract B, McKie R, Hostler C, Townsend M, et al. Update on improving outpatient antibiotic use through implementation and evaluation of core elements of outpatient stewardship. Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America Meeting – Atlanta, GA. March 2020.
- Mistry V, Morizio P, Bryan W, Bailey J, Pepin M. Fall-related medication deprescribing in older Veterans with mental health and chronic pain diagnoses. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Morizio P, Mistry V, Pepin M, Bryan W, Devita M. Outcomes of a Perioperative Outcomes on Senior Health (POSH) Initiative. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Poonnen PJ, Dong OM, Winski D, Reed S, Vashistha V, Bates J, et al. Cost-effectiveness of genomic profiling in veterans with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma. American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program Virtual Meeting. May 2020. "Cancer Merit Award" Winner.
- Rana K, Ibrahim S, Gilbertson M, Britnell SR. Comparison of the effectiveness of liraglutide vs. semaglutide in a veteran population. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Shmuel S, Pate V, Pepin M, Bailey J, et al. Anticholinergic and sedative drug load among Medicare beneficiaries. Society of Epidemiologic Research Annual Meeting. June 2020.
- Stein JF, Kothapalli R, Hale J. Atrial fibrillation in Durham VA home based primary care patients and implementation of anticoagulation therapy guidelines. Society of General Internal Medicine Annual Meeting – Boston, MA. April 2020.
- Tampis PC, Britt RB, Hammond JM, Miller CS, Bates JS. Evaluation of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National Precision Oncology Program (NPOP) impact on prior authorization adjudication of targeted anti-cancer agents. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Tillman III F, Behrens A, Moyihan M, et al. Residents creating healthy and resilient group environments (ReCHARGE): impact of resident-driven resiliency interventions on resident wellness and burnout. Audience: pharmacists, pharmacy students, pharmacy residents, pharmacy technicians. ASHP Virtual Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2020.
- Westgate S, Li J, Veazie P, Pepin M, et al. Gerofit decreases medication use among older veterans. AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting – Virtual. August 2020.
2019
- Bailey AG, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Adherence and safety of ibrutinib use in a Veteran population. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Borlagdan J, Stump SE, Bates J, et al. Comparison of thromboembolic event rates with varying thromboprophylactic strategies in patients with multiple myeloma receiving lenalidomide. Poster awarded top 10 status nationwide. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Britnell S, Burns J, Gilbertson M, Ibrahim S, Kemp D, Legge J, Parker M, Ottman A, Watkins A, Bullard S. Pharmacist population health outcomes after nurturing engagement for diabetes: the PHONE-D intervention. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2019.
- Compton ALP, Brown JN, Pepin M, Katzenberger D, Kemp DW. Success rate of statin rechallenge after the initiation of vitamin D supplementation in statin intolerant patients. ACCP Annual Meeting – New York, NY. October 2019.
- Compton ALP, Hewitt J, Garris L, Gold W. Implementation analysis of clinical pharmacy video telehealth services for veterans receiving home-based primary care. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Cook HE, Hewitt JH, Patterson EP, Randolph AE. Impact of drug interactions on major bleed rates in patients taking direct oral anticoagulants. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Hu AM, Pepin MJ, Hashem MG, Britt RB, Britnell SR, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Development of a specialty medication clinical dashboard to improve tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor safety and adherence monitoring. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Johnbull E, Pepin M, Bryan W, et al. Relationship between neighborhood disadvantage and coronary artery bypass surgery outcomes in a national Veterans Affairs cohort. Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists Annual Meeting & Workshops – Chicago, IL. May 2019.
- Karamchandani D, Pyati S, Krishnamoorthy V, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Persistent post-intensive care opioid use in US veterans after major abdominal surgery. International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine – Brussels, Belgium. March 2019.
- Lee TH, Chan A, Bryan W, Park L, Hashem M, Townsend M, Wang L, Moylan C, Britt R, et al. Usage of PPI reduces the SVR rate for HIV-HCV coinfected patients using ledipasvir/sofosbuvir: a real-world study from multicenter VA cohort. Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference – San Diego, CA. May 2019.
- McKnight A, Smith K, Bryan WE, McDonald S, Lagoo-Deenadayalan S, Heflin M, Pepin M. Preoperative medication interventions in the perioperative optimization of senior health (POSH) initiative. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Moore S, Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Whittle J, Bartz RR, Pyati S, Ellis A, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Preoperative gabapentinoids increased risk of postoperative opioid-related respiratory depression in adult patients undergoing total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
- Morey MC, Pepin M, Pearson MP, et al. Cardiovascular, diabetes, mental health, and opioid medication use reduced after 1-year in Gerofit. Gerontological Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting – Boston, MA. November 2018.
- Morizio P, Ottman A, Britnell SR. Impact of national valsartan recalls on Veterans’ outcomes. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Ogunwale A, Adams A, Elias A, Bailey JK, Pepin M, et al. FAME program: falls assessment of medications in the elderly. American Geriatric Society Annual Meeting – Long Beach, CA. May 2019.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Ellis A, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Effects of acetaminophen, NSAIDs, gabapentinoids and their combinations on the day of surgery in total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Moore S, Setoguchi S, Ellis A, Fuller M, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Dose-dependent effects of gabapentin and pregabalin on the day of surgery in total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology & Therapeutic Risk Management – Philadelphia, PA. August 2019.
- Sebring E, Rudisill MA, Bates J, et al. An evaluation of the effect of pharmacist-led comprehensive chemotherapy consultation services on outpatient appointment adherence. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Smith K, Bryan WE, Townsend ML, Randolph A, Vanderman A, Woodard C, Brown JN. Effects of prophylactic oseltamivir on warfarin control. ACCP Annual Meeting – New York, NY. October 2019.
- Sneed GT, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Use and toxicity of zoledronic acid for bone involvement in veterans with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Yan R, Ohnuma T, Krishnamoorthy V, Ellis A, Ray N, Hsia J, Pyati S, Stefan M, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Gabapentinoids on the day of colorectal surgery are associated with adverse postoperative respiratory outcomes. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
2018
- Brown JN, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Economic outcomes associated with an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Brown JN, Gordon S, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Value of post-graduate pharmacy resident involvement in an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2018
- Compton A, Brown JN, Pepin M, Katzenberger D, Kemp DW. Success rate of statin re-challenge after the initiation of vitamin D supplementation in statin intolerant patients. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Day J, Cass A, Bates J. Assessment and implementation of the pharmacist-performed physical exam. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Gordon S, Bryan WE, Hammond J. Use and toxicity of checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumor treatment in a veteran population. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Denver, CO. March 2018.
- Jacob S, Britt RB, Hashem MG, Bryan WE, Hale JC, Brown JN. Pharmacoeconomic analysis of safety interventions by a pharmacist-adjudicated prior authorization consult service. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Kraitman N, Fredenrich J, DeLucca B. Fosfomycin utilization and outcomes in a large VA medical center over a decade. ID Week – San Francisco, CA. October 2018.
- Lee S, Bryan WE, Hale JC, Brown JN. Effect of prior authorization drug requests on patient adherence within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- McKnight A, Britt RB, Townsend M, Hashem M, Naggie S. Outcomes of chronic hepatitis C treatment with direct-acting antivirals in patients with slow response to treatment. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Ogunwale A, Adams A, Elias A, Bailey JK, Pepin M, et al. FAME program: falls assessment of medications in the elderly. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Schepers A, Jones A, Bates J, et al. A comparison of response in the presence or absence of a delay in induction therapy with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Denver, CO. March 2018.
- Shore SN, Britnell SR, Brown JN. Risk of adverse events with long-term phenazopyridine use for radiation cystitis. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Smith K, Townsend ML, Vanderman A, Randolph A, Woodard C, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Impact of prophylactic oseltamivir on international normalized ratio (INR) in patients on stable warfarin therapy. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Sneed GT, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Use and toxicity of zoledronic acid for bone involvement in veterans with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Warner CB, Hewitt JH, Garris LA. Comparison of A1c reduction in veterans initiated on saxagliptin versus empagliflozin. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2018.
Top 10 Reasons to live in Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill
- You’ll get wonderful clinical training at Durham VA Medical Center!
- Best of both worlds: 2.5 hours to the beach and 3 hours to the mountains
- Home of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team (Stanley Cup Champions 2026!) and Durham Bulls Triple-A baseball team
- The weather is great and the people are really nice!
- Ranks as a “Best Place to Live” on multiple lists:
- #6 Best Place to Live (US News & World Report, 2026/2027)
- #3 Best Place to Live (US News & World Report, 2023/2024)
- Top 25 US Cities with Best Quality of Life (Forbes, 2/2024)
- Top 25 Best Cities to Start a Career (WalletHub, 5/24)
- Top 30 Happiest Cities in America (WalletHub, 5/24)
- Top 10 Best City for Millennials to Relocate (Newsweek 4/2024)
- Home of the best college basketball teams in the nation!
- The area is home to two million people
- A great place for outdoor activities: biking, hiking, swimming, and boating
- Plenty of cultural activities: concerts, theater, symphony, opera
- Research Triangle Park
Website to visit the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce
Durham VA Preceptors: Top Row (Left to Right): Amy Randolph, Sonya Babayan, Daniel Hobbs, Frank Tillman, Andreina Ottman, Mohamed Hashem, Jamie Brown, Sarah Mills; Bottom Row (Left to Right): Catherine Woodard, Mary Townsend, Ryan Owenby, Christie Kahlon, Olivia Mast, Megan Anweiler, Madison Haught, Emily Patterson
Durham VA Pharmacy Clinical Team
Janine Bailey, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2007. She then completed a PGY1 residency at the North Texas VAMC and a PGY2 geriatric residency at the Durham VAMC. After her geriatric residency, she practiced as an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist on an Acute Care of the Elderly (ACE) unit at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, DE. She then returned to the Durham VAMC practicing in the Community Living Center (CLC) for nine years prior to transitioning to HBPC. Practice interests include geriatrics and deprescribing.
Jill S. Bates, PharmD, MS, BCOP, FASHP is the national PHASER Pharmacy Program Manager for the Department of Veterans Affairs specializing in precision medicine. She is also Associate Professor of Clinical Education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Bates completed her Bachelor of Science at Eastern Illinois University, a Master of Science with concentration in biochemistry and biophysics at Northern Illinois University and her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed a post graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy practice and PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Bates practiced at UNC Medical Center for 11 years serving the hematologic malignancy population in both the acute and ambulatory care environment prior to shifting focus on precision medicine. She has experience as a leader in clinical pharmacy practice, oncology pharmacy, and residency training. Dr. Bates has a passion for advancing pharmacy practice through education rooted in the belief that learning improves lives.
Sara R. Britnell, PharmD, BCPS is a Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager for the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her PharmD from the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. She then completed her PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. Dr. Britnell continued her post-graduate training as a PGY2 resident specializing in drug information at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. In addition to formulary management, her interests include drug information, pain, and women’s health.
Rachel B. Britt, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, followed by a PGY2 Drug Information Residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. She subsequently accepted a position there as the Hepatology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and has recently transitioned to Formulary Management. In addition to hepatology and formulary management, her practice interests include infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and drug information.
Jamie N. Brown, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP is a Drug Information/Investigational Drug Service Program Manager. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and then completed an ASHP-accredited specialty residency in Drug Information with Campbell University. After completion of his residency, Dr. Brown accepted a clinical position with the Durham VA managing the Drug Information and Investigational Drug Services. Dr. Brown is also a Clinical Professor of Pharmacy Practice with Campbell University and precepts PGY1 and PGY2 Residents in multiple rotations. In 2014, Dr. Brown was the recipient of the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award and received the Hospital Practice Preceptor of the Year Award from the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences that same year. Dr. Brown is very active in ASHP, ACCP, and NCAP, is currently the Past Chair of ACCP’s Drug Information Practice and Research Network, and was elected Fellow of ACCP in 2020.
William (Bill) Bryan III, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Community Living Center/Geriatrics. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then completed a pharmacy practice PGY1 and a health-system administration PGY2 residency at the Gainesville, Florida VAMC. After residency, Dr. Bryan practiced in acute and long-term care. Dr. Bryan came to work at the Durham VAMC in formulary management for approximately 10 years prior to transition to Geriatrics and is active in resident learning for both PGY1 & PGY2 programs. Dr. Bryan is also a resource for clinical data mining and analysis. Dr. Bryan’s professional interests include aging, bone health, post-operative care, regulatory affairs, pharmacoeconomics, pharmacoepidemiology, antimicrobial stewardship, medication safety, and mental health.
Susan Bullard, PharmD is the CPS supervisor for PACT/Anticoag/Pain. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 1992 and completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee the following year. After completion of her residency, Dr. Bullard accepted a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the Durham VA Medical Center. She established the Pharmacy Practice Residency Program in 1994 and was the first residency director along with establishing the PRIME Pharmacy disease state management clinic. Dr. Bullard currently works in the anticoagulation clinic and provides coverage for PACT medication management clinics. Her areas of interests are HTN, anticoagulation and medication management.
Jonas “Caleb” Burns, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in PACT/HEDIS at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY1 Residency at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. Caleb joined Durham in the summer of 2017 working in the primary care setting where he provides medication management and population health services.
Devin Greene, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Pain Management. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked as a clinical staff pharmacist at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky prior to joining the pain management service at the Durham VA Health Care System where she provides clinical guidance to providers regarding pain management, opioid use disorder, and risk mitigations. She is passionate about improving the health outcomes of the veteran population.
Alicia Hairston, PharmD is a clinical pharmacy specialist in oncology at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, completed a pharmacy practice residency at Central Arkansas VAMC, and a specialty residency in oncology at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Prior to starting at the Durham VAMC, she worked as an inpatient clinical pharmacist in hematology/oncology at Duke University Hospital. Her areas of interest include hematology, oncology, supportive care, and pain management.
Jonathan (Jon) Hale, PharmD, BCPS is a Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) and Transitional Care (TLC) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Jon is an Army Veteran and served for nine years as a Field Artillery Officer prior to attending pharmacy school. He completed his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While as a student at UNC, Jon was selected as a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VA Healthcare System, assigned to work with the Formulary Management team. Prior to coming to Durham in his CPS role, Jon completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN.
Julia Hammond, PharmD, BCOP is the PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director. She completed her BS and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of South Carolina and her Pharmacy Practice & Oncology Specialty Residencies at the West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown WV. Prior to joining the Durham VAMC, Dr. Hammond practiced as an Oncology Clinical Specialist at Fletcher Allen Healthcare in Burlington VT and as the Oncology Clinical Manager at Duke University Hospital where she also served as PGY2 Oncology Residency Director. Her areas of interest include hematology & oncology therapeutics, supportive care and pain management.
Mohamed G. Hashem, PharmD, MBA, BCPS is the Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Clinical and Education Services at the Durham VA Health Care System. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of South Carolina in 2010 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2021. Dr. Hashem joined the Durham VAHCS in 2013 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management, later becoming the facility’s Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager. In 2022, he started serving in the Associate Chief role. Since joining the Durham VAHCS, Dr. Hashem precepted several rotations for PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs, including, medication use evaluation, formulary management, and administration. Areas of interest for Dr. Hashem include administration, pharmacoeconomics, and research.
Jason M Jones, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist specializing in Critical Care and Surgery. He obtained his PharmD from Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in 2015, followed by the completion of his PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. For the next 5.5 years, he practiced as a clinical pharmacist specialist in MSICU, CICU, CTICU, the emergency department, and antimicrobial stewardship at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. During this time, he also took on various preceptor roles, including primary preceptor for emergency medicine, resident orientation, and longitudinal resident staffing. Dr. Jones then transitioned to Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC, where he served as an evening critical care clinical pharmacist from 2021 to 2023, covering all ICU areas. In May 2023, Dr. Jones joined the Durham VA Medical Center. Currently, he rounds in the SICU while also providing coverage for all surgery areas. Alongside his expertise in critical care, his interests extend to antimicrobial stewardship and emergency medicine.
Christie Kahlon, PharmD, MBA, BCPP, BCGP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Durham VA Health Care System. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University in 2015. She then completed a general pharmacy practice PGY1 residency at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and a specialty residency in psychiatry at a combined residency with the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and the University of Iowa. After residency, Dr. Kahlon accepted a position at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System working both inpatient and outpatient mental health. She also was an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and preceptor to both residents and pharmacy students. She was active in education for medical students and psychiatry residents at the University of Iowa as well. Dr. Kahlon joined the Durham VA in 2018 working in inpatient mental health and remains active in education across multiple disciplines. Areas of interest include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and geriatrics.
Dan Katzenberger, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology in the Durham VA Health Care System and precepts the Cardiology/CICU elective rotation. He earned a B.S. in Biology from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI, and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During pharmacy school he was a pharmacy VALOR intern at the Madison VA Medical Center. He completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and a PGY2 Cardiology pharmacy residency at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center. Following residency, Dan moved out of the Midwest for the first time and joined the Durham VA pharmacy team in 2017. In June 2021, Dan was the recipient of the Duke Internal Medicine Residency Program’s Outstanding Service Award for contributions made towards medical resident development. When he’s not at work you can probably find him on a hiking trail or somewhere else outdoors.
Debra W. Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is the PGY1 Residency Program Director. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed a primary care specialty residency at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC. Prior to this position, Dr. Kemp worked at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center as an outpatient clinical pharmacist within the cardiology division, and was then on faculty at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in a co-funded position with the VA. In 2014, Dr. Kemp transitioned her efforts to a full-time clinical pharmacist specialist position at the VA focused in the 1D/1F primary care clinic. In addition, Dr. Kemp serves as the Chair of the Residency Advisory Committee and is a member of the Pharmacy Residency Research Advisory Committee. Dr. Kemp was awarded the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award in 2011, the 2013 Experiential Faculty Instructor of the Year for UNC, and NCAP Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year in 2020. Her interest areas include management of diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension and PTSD.
Shelby Koen, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2021. During pharmacy school, she was a VALOR intern at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency focused in Ambulatory Care at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC, and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency with the Durham VA Health Care System. Following the completion of residency, she joined the Durham VA as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Croasdaile Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Radhika Kothapalli, PharmD, BCACP is a Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Clinical Pharmacist and HBPC/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor. She earned a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1992 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1995, both at the University of North Carolina. She completed a Pharmacy Practice residency at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (1993) and an Ambulatory Care specialty residency at the Iowa City VAMC (1997). Prior to coming to the Durham VAMC, she worked for 4 years as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VAMC.
Jenny Legge, PharmD is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Croasdaile Outpatient Clinic. She graduated and received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2004 from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. She completed a pharmacy practice residency and primary care specialty residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. After completing her primary care residency, she accepted a position with the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the Hillandale Road Outpatient Clinic, recently transitioning to the Croasdaile Outpatient Clinic in 2023. Dr. Legge currently operates a Comprehensive Medication Management Clinic, which focuses on, but not limited to, drug therapy in the areas of hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, medication compliance and anticoagulation. She provides modalities of care utilizing face-to-face, virtual, telephone and secure messaging. She also helped to establish shared medical appointments (group classes) for patients with diabetes and hypertension.
Ben Mancheril, PharmD, BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Critical Care at the Durham, VA Healthcare System. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Charleston in Charleston, WV. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN and a PGY-2 Critical Care residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He spent 9 years working in the Medical ICU, Neuro/Trauma ICU and Emergency Department at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC prior to transitioning to the Durham VA as a Medical ICU pharmacist. In additional to patient care, his professional interests include student precepting and research. Outside of work, he primarily enjoys travel and spending time at the beach with his wife and two kids.
Kathryn Masincupp, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Morehead City VA Outpatient Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in South Carolina in 2017. She completed her PGY1 general practice residency at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN then completed a PGY2 Ambulatory Care residency at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. She is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy (BCACP). She began her “dream job” with the VA in 2021. Currently, she practices as a PACT-anticoagulation clinical pharmacist with a focus on chronic disease state and anticoagulation management.
Andreina A. Ottman, PharmD, BCGP, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 Geriatrics residency at the Durham VAHCS and subsequently joined the ambulatory care service, practicing in the women’s health clinic. In addition to ambulatory care, her practice interests include geriatrics, internal medicine, and infectious disease.
Ryan K. Owenby, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Emergency Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. He then completed a PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. After residency, Dr. Owenby accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, NC. His primary area of practice was in the level 1 trauma emergency department, as well as the medical, surgical, and neurological ICU. In 2013, Dr. Owenby returned to the Durham VA to establish clinical pharmacy services within the emergency department. At the VA, Dr. Owenby continues to precept UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students and PGY1 residents during their emergency medicine elective rotation. Dr. Owenby has served as the co-chair for the national Emergency Department Subject Matter Expert committee through the Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office. His areas of interest include infectious disease, acute stroke management, toxicology, and improving medication safety in the emergency department.
Emily Patterson, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Endocrinology at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. While a student at UNC, she was a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VAMC from 2012-2013, working with the formulary management team. Dr. Patterson completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC in Indianapolis, IN and a PGY2 ambulatory care residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. After completion of her residencies, she joined the Durham VAMC at the Raleigh CBOC working in primary care and anticoagulation. In May 2020, she transitioned to her current role where she created clinical pharmacy specialist services in the endocrinology department. She works mainly with complex diabetes patients (many who are on continuous glucose monitors and/or on U500 insulin) and in the bone clinic.
Amy Randolph, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston MA. She then completed a pharmacy residency at the Durham VAMC in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Randolph joined the Durham VA pharmacy team after residency and currently works primarily in the outpatient anticoagulation clinic managing patients on warfarin, low-molecular weight heparin, and the direct oral anticoagulants. In addition to anticoagulation, her practice interests include hypertension and diabetes.
Tracie Rothrock-Christian, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital. Immediately following her residency, she worked as the Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at Duke Hospital. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at Duke University Hospital and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She also served as an Assistant Director of Pharmacy Education with the Duke Area Health Education Center. Dr. Rothrock-Christian serves as a preceptor for UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students. She precepts PGY1 and PGY2 residents in Internal Medicine and serves as the Inpatient Coordinator for the PGY1 residency program.
Randy Seys, PharmD, MS, BCGP, GCPP, CPE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management at the Durham VA Health Care System as well as an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the Division of Pharmacy Practice and Experiential Education at the University of North Carolina College of Pharmacy. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago, Illinois. He served in both the Air Force and Air National Guard and then continued in the uniformed services until retiring from the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 2018. During his time with the US PHS, he served in both the Indian Health Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). While attached to the BOP, he developed the agency’s first PGY1 residency program and pharmacy-based pain management clinic. He is board certified in geriatrics and is a certified pain educator (ASPE) as well as a general credential pain practitioner (AIPM).
Frank Tillman III, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Academic Detailing and Mental Health/Substance Use Disorders. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2019 and then completed a PGY1 Acute Care pharmacy residency followed by a PGY2 in Psychiatry at UNC Medical Center. His professional areas of interest include severe and persistent mental health, substance use disorders, health and workplace equity, and professional wellbeing. As a previous VALOR Intern in 2017, Dr. Tillman is extremely excited to be able to impact veteran health outcomes.
Mary L. Townsend, PharmD, AAHIVP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases and Inpatient/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor at the Durham VA Health Care System and an Adjunct Associate Professor in Infectious Diseases (Department of Medicine) as Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Atlanta, Georgia. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital and a specialty residency in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Prior to coming to the Durham VAHCS, she worked for two years as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy and was the Assistant Director of the Duke Area Health Education Center at Duke University Hospital. Dr. Townsend has been at the Durham VAHCS since 2003 and previously was an Associate Professor at Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for twelve years and the Co-Director of the Duke/Campbell Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia Residency Program prior to her current clinical position. She was recognized as Professor of the Year at Campbell University School of Pharmacy in 2013. Dr. Townsend precepts residents on infectious diseases rotation, is the Co-Director of the Antibiotic Stewardship Program at the Durham VAHCS, Co-chair of the National Antimicrobial Stewardship CPPO Subject Matter Expert Work Group and was previously Chair of the Stewardship Committee of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists. Her areas of interest include HIV, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antimicrobial agents, and Antibiotic Stewardship.
Adam Vanderman, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC in 2012. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 geriatrics residency at the Durham VA Medical Center and subsequently joined the anticoagulation service, practicing in the outpatient setting. In addition to anticoagulation, his practice interests include geriatrics and respiratory medicine.
Alicia Watkins, PharmD, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in ambulatory care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in Salt Lake City, UT. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Community Care of North Carolina followed by a PGY2 residency in geriatrics at the Durham VA Health Care System. She works as a PACT clinical pharmacy specialist in HIL1 and PRIME primary care clinics at the Hillandale 1 Clinic. She manages patients with a variety of disease states including, but not limited to, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, hypothyroidism, and medication adherence. Her areas of interest include geriatrics and diabetes.
Catherine Woodard, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her BS in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a primary care residency at Mission Hospitals in Asheville, NC. Prior to starting at the Durham VA Medical center, she worked at Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, GA as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care and as an assistant professor for Campbell University. Dr. Woodard has established a drug information service at the Durham VA, as well as a pharmacy run hyperlipidemia service and a pharmacy run hepatitis C clinic. Currently, Dr. Woodard serves as the anticoagulation program director for the Durham VA Medical Center.
Megan Anweiler, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in the Community Living Center/Geriatrics at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University in 2023. She then completed her PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL and her PGY-2 pharmacy residency here at the Durham VA in Geriatrics. Dr. Anweiler’s professional interests include primary care for geriatric patients, post-operative care, and long-term care. She also is passionate about working with pharmacy residents and giving back to her profession.
Sonya Babayan, PharmD, MPH, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management at Durham VA Health Care System. She completed her PharmD/MPH at Touro University, California College of Pharmacy. She then completed PGY1 residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. She subsequently worked in ambulatory care settings in PACT and has recently transitioned to Formulary Management. Her interests include Whole Health initiatives for veterans and employees, weight management and program development.
Amy Clarke, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. After her residency she worked as a clinical staff pharmacist for about a year at the Durham VAHCS and then accepted a job in her current position. She precepts PGY1 and PGY2 residents in Internal Medicine. Her areas of interests include infectious diseases/antimicrobial stewardship, anticoagulation, and medication safety.
Daniel Hobbs, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at the Durham VAMC. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in 2017. Following this, he worked from 2017 to 2022 as an inpatient clinical pharmacist at a midsize community hospital (SOVAH Health – Danville) where he specialized in oncology. He then transitioned to a PACT pharmacist for the Danville VA CBOC, providing primary care from 2022 to 2024. He joined the Durham VAMC in 2024 as an anticoagulation specialist and now works primarily in the outpatient anticoagulation clinic managing patients on warfarin, low-molecular weight heparin, and direct oral anticoagulants.
Samantha Louis PharmD, MPH, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 2016. From there she completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Immediately following her residency, she worked as an evening surgery/ICU clinical pharmacist at Duke University Hospital (DUH). In 2018, she established the inpatient surgery discharge pharmacist service and covered this service at DUH prior to starting at the Durham VA in April 2024. Her professional interests include transitions of care and infectious disease.
Sarah Mills, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in pharmacogenomics and precision medicine at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and completed a PGY1 acute care pharmacy residency at Cone Health and a PGY-2 pharmacy residency in clinical pharmacogenomics at Sanford Health. She then joined the Durham VA for pharmacogenomics and splits her time between program management and patient care. Her patient care areas include Women’s Health and Pharmacogenomics clinics. Her interests include genetics, precision oncology, women’s health and mental health services. She serves on multiple national committees for precision medicine including
Zachary Muller, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP is an Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University. During pharmacy school, he was a VALOR intern at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System. He completed a PGY1 and PGY2 Critical Care pharmacy residency at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Afterwards, he remained at Avera as an ED/ICU clinical pharmacist with various roles covering MICU/SICU, Neurological ICU, Emergency Department, Infectious Disease. He also served as a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 Critical Care residents on their ICU, ED, and Infectious Disease learning experiences. He then joined the Durham VA Health Care System in 2024. His interest areas include emergency resuscitation, infectious diseases, and toxicology.
Nova Erica Tan, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) in the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Clayton-East Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). In 2017, she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA New Jersey Health Care System (VANJHCS). After completion of her PGY-1 residency in 2018, she accepted a position as an HBPC CPP at VANJHCS. In September 2023, she transferred to the Durham VA Health Care System where she continues to work in HBPC. Her practice interests include geriatrics, polypharmacy, primary care, and precepting.
Ilona Almeida, PharmD, BCPP (formerly Shishko) is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) in the outpatient mental health clinic at the Garner location. She is originally from Massachusetts, schooled at MCPHS University, then completed her PGY-1 Residency at VA Boston and PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at South Texas (STX) VA in 2016. Post training, she stayed on with STX as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the outpatient mental health clinic and later as the PGY-2 Residency Program Director (RPD). Since 2020, Dr. Almeida carried a similar role at the Boston VA as a CPP also imbedded into the outpatient mental health clinic as well as RPD for the PGY-2 Psych Program. She joined the Durham VA in August of 2025. Her areas of interest are quality improvement, increasing access, collaboration, as well as treating mood, anxiety and substance use disorders.
Emily Barbour, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Garner VA Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Barbour completed both her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. She now works in primary care providing chronic disease state management for Veterans with her main interests including diabetes and weight management. She is also a member of the Clinical Conference Committee that supports resident presentations and the Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee.
Katelyn Kennedy, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy at Cedarville University in Ohio in 2023. Shen then completed a PGY1 at James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania and PGY2 in Pain Management and Palliative Care at Birmingham VA Health Care System in Alabama. She now works in the Garner Pain Clinic managing chronic pain disease states for the anesthesia clinics and Durham Interdisciplinary Pain Clinic (DIPC).
Olivia Mast, PharmD, MBA, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from High Point University in 2023. She went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy residency at the Salisbury VA followed by a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Following completion of residency, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Primary Care in the 1D clinic at the Durham VA where she sees patients for a variety of disease states such as hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, weight management, smoking cessation, COPD, hypothyroidism, and medication reconciliation.
Christian Negron-Collado, PharmD, is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at the Durham VA Health Care System in Pain Management. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Negron completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with the James A. Haley VAMC in Tampa, followed by a PGY-2 Pain Management/Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency at the Malcom Randall VAMC in Gainesville, FL. He now practices as a Pain Management CPP, providing medication management and exceptional care to the Veteran population with a focus on chronic pain, anesthesia and palliative care.
Garner Specialty Preceptors (Left to right): Seher Khalid, Rachel Britt, Katelyn Kennedy, William Kuan, Taylor Fredrick
Garner VA Clinical Pharmacy Team
Hannah Cook, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2019. She went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency and PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Following completion of residency, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Clayton Community Based Outpatient Clinic where she sees patients for a variety of disease states such as hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, COPD, hypothyroidism, and medication reconciliation.
Lindsay Garris, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy at Long Island University—Brooklyn Campus. She then completed her Pharmacy Practice and PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residencies at the VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS). Upon completion of her residency training, she was hired as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at VAMHCS where she established clinical pharmacy services in the Early Renal Insufficiency Clinic and provided direct patient care in the Heart Failure, Pharmacotherapy, Anticoagulation, and Erythropoietin Clinics. Since joining the Raleigh III Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) team, she expanded existing clinical pharmacy services in medication management and anticoagulation monitoring and partnered with Primary Care-Mental Health Integration to provide shared medical appointments for chronic pain management. More recently, she partnered with the MOVE! clinic to provide shared medical appointments for weight management. She is a preceptor for the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She is involved with VA pharmacy residency training both locally and nationally as the VA Pharmacy Residency Coordinator, Federal Resident Council advisor, and VA Pharmacy Residency Advisory Board member.
Brianna Glynn-Servedio, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Raleigh 1 Community Based Outpatient Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She completed a PGY1 and PGY2 residency in Ambulatory Care at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) in Madison, WI. She now works in primary care in Raleigh providing comprehensive medication management services. Her main interests include diabetes, resistant hypertension, COPD, and geriatrics. Dr. Glynn-Servedio is also a member of the Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee and an active member of ACCP.
Alev Gulum, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Raleigh Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (RCBOC). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Rhode Island (URI) College of Pharmacy. While studying at URI, she worked as a VALOR intern for the VISN 3 PBM and focused predominantly on formulary management. Dr. Gulum went on to complete her PGY-1 Residency and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. She now works in primary care providing medication management and anticoagulation services in Raleigh. Her other areas of interest include geriatrics, chronic pain management, research, and formulary management.
Jennie Hewitt, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Raleigh 3 Community- Based Outpatient Clinic (RCBOC). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at the W.G. Hefner VAMC in Salisbury, North Carolina. She is involved in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) where she manages chronic disease states such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypertension in medication management clinics. She also serves as the PGY1 Outpatient Coordinator.
Paige Eades, PharmD, BCPS , BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Clayton-East Raleigh Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2019. She then completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency and a PGY2 geriatric pharmacy residency at the Durham VAHCS. After completion of her geriatric residency, she began her role in HBPC at the Durham VAHCS. Her practice interests include geriatrics, polypharmacy, and deprescribing.
Carolyn Steber, PharmD, CDCES is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP) at the Raleigh 1 Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University School of Pharmacy. Dr. Steber completed a pharmacy practice residency at the WG (Bill) Hefner VA in Salisbury, NC. She then completed a second year of residency at Wingate University School of Pharmacy where she specialized in ambulatory care and academia. After residency, she started her career as a CPP with the Durham VAHCS at the Greenville Healthcare Center. In 2015, Dr. Steber transferred to the Raleigh 1 CBOC where she continues to serve as the CPP for several Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) providing medication management services. Her areas of interest include diabetes, hypertension, and geriatrics.
Carrie Thomas, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor for the Raleigh and Clayton Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 1999. She then completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Virginia Health System and a PGY2 Primary Care Specialty Residency at VCU Health System-Medical College of Virginia Hospitals & Physicians in Richmond, VA. Prior to coming to the Durham VAMC in 2007, she worked for six years at Grady Health System and served as program director for the Primary Care Specialty Residency and was a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Primary Care. Dr. Thomas established CPS-run disease management clinics at the Raleigh CBOC and has aided in the expansion of clinical services from 1 to 8 CPS spread across 3 sites of care. Her areas of interest include diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and research on ambulatory care CPS.
Seher Khalid, PharmD, BCPP is a clinical pharmacy specialist in mental health. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2020. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency followed by a PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VCU Health in Richmond, Virginia. After completion of her residency she worked as a clinical pharmacy specialist in mental health on the inpatient setting treating acute psychiatric conditions and substance use disorders. Dr. Khalid joined the Durham VA in February of 2024 and practices as an outpatient mental health pharmacist focusing on both mental health and substance use disorders in our rural Veterans. In addition to her clinic, Dr. Khalid provides lectures within the mental health elective at the UNC Eshelman School of pharmacy and is involved in didactic lectures across multiple disciplines.
AnnMarie Popek, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Garner VA Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Popek completed a PGY1 Ambulatory Care Focused Residency at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, and then went on to complete a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the Durham VA. She now works in primary care with Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) providing chronic disease state management. Her main interests include diabetes, geriatrics, weight management, and heart failure. She is also a member of the Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee.
Left to right: Emily Heritage, Jillaine (Jill) Hardee, Emily Koenig, Sara Carlisle, Heather Coleman
Greenville Pharmacy Clinical Team
Sara Carlisle, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA HCC in anticoagulation. Sara received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2016 from Campbell University. She then completed a PGY1 with an ambulatory care focus at the Fayetteville VAMC. After residency, Sara took a position in PACT/Anticoagulation at the Greenville VA in July of 2017. In 2019, Sara transitioned to her current role as the Anticoagulation Lead at the Greenville HCC.
Heather Coleman, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of North Carolina (UNC) Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. While a student at UNC, Heather was a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VAMC from 2012-2014, working primarily with geriatric practitioners in the CLC and COACH programs. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency at UNC Medical Center and Ambulatory Care Clinics. After residency, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA HCC working in the PACT and Anticoagulation clinics. As of August 2019, she transitioned to the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) program in Greenville. Her main interests include geriatrics and chronic disease management in the primary care setting.
Natasha L. Edmondson, BS, PharmD, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in PACT/Anticoagulation at the Greenville Healthcare Center in Greenville, North Carolina. She arrived at the Durham VA System in March 2020 after transferring from the Dallas Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Edmondson started her professional career with the Teaching Fellows program, of which the “best and brightest” were selected in the pivotal role of teaching. She served as a Teaching Fellow at NC Central University in Durham NC, where she graduated summa cum laude, receiving a BS degree in Chemistry/Secondary Education with a minor in Spanish. Dr. Edmondson taught middle/high school for several years in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system prior to starting pharmacy school at Howard University in Washington DC. Graduating in 2007, Dr. Edmondson was awarded the DC Pharmacy Recognition award, bestowed upon the student demonstrating a strong commitment for pharmaceutical service to the DC community. Upon completion of her PharmD, Dr. Edmondson completed an ASHP accredited PGY1 at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond Virginia. There she focused on community care to indigent populations, as well as traditional ambulatory pharmacy. Dr. Edmondson is a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist (BCGP) with interests that include geriatric pharmacy, patient safety, and pharmacy policy.
Brooke Espenschied, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA Health Care Center. Brooke received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Ohio Northern University. Upon graduation, she completed her PGY1 residency specializing in ambulatory care at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in Columbus. After completing her residency, Brooke joined the Greenville VA where she currently works as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist.
Emily Heritage, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor at the Greenville VA Health Care Center (GHCC). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Durham VAMC. Dr. Heritage has established disease management, anticoagulation clinics and a diabetes shared medical appointment at the GHCC. Her main areas of focus are hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes. She also serves as a preceptor for the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Emily Koenig, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA HCC in PACT and anticoagulation. Emily received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2010 from the University of Kentucky, College of Pharmacy. She then completed a PGY1 with a focus in ambulatory care and anticoagulation at the Boston VAMC in 2011. After completing her residency in Boston, she began working as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Binghamton, NY CBOC (part of the Syracuse VAMC). In March of 2015 she took her current position at the Greenville VA HCC. In September 2022, she became one of the LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators for the Durham VA Medical Center. In that role, some of thing she does includes overseeing the implementation of national policies related to the care of LGBTQ+ veterans, organizing and executing staff training on LGBTQ+ issues, advocating for LGBTQ+ veterans within the medical system, creating a welcoming and affirming environment for LGBTQ+ veterans, and participating in LGBTQ+ related community events.
Left to right: Elizabeth (Beth) Flippin, Leslie Kriger
Morehead City Pharmacy Clinical Team
Leslie Kriger, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Morehead City VA Outpatient Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. Dr. Kriger is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy (BCACP) and has been with the Durham VA HCS pharmacy team since her residency and practices as a PACT-anticoagulation clinical pharmacy specialist at the Morehead City VA clinic. In addition to her responsibilities managing Veterans on anticoagulation, Dr. Kriger established and maintains medication management clinics at the Morehead City VA clinic with focuses on chronic disease state management including diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension.
Kathryn Masincupp, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Morehead City VA Outpatient Clinic. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in South Carolina in 2017. She completed her PGY1 general practice residency at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN then completed a PGY2 Ambulatory Care residency at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. She is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy (BCACP). She began her “dream job” with the VA in 2021. Currently, she practices as a PACT-anticoagulation clinical pharmacist with a focus on chronic disease state and anticoagulation management.
PGY2 Psych Preceptors
Left to Right: Christie Kahlon, Frank Tillman, Seher Khalid