Physical Therapy Neurologic Residency Program

Program Overview

Didactic

MedBridge Curriculum and select webinars from Neuroconsortium Neurologic Physical Therapy Professional Education Consortium to supplement instruction in each module as well as preparation for clinical specialty examination.

On-site learning experiences including specialty clinics, grand rounds, case presentations, and journal clubs.

Interdisciplinary observations including (but not limited to) swallowing evaluations, Vestibular Function Testing, neurological surgeries, medical rounds with physician-led teams, and respiratory care practitioners.

Duke Multidisciplinary Geriatric Fellowship Program.

Opportunity to attend conferences or workshops that support the objectives and mission of the residency including APTA Combined Sections Meeting, ANPT Annual Conference, Emory Vestibular Rehabilitation Competency Course and North Carolina Physical Therapy Annual Conference Specialty Clinics.

Exposure to wide range of diagnoses included in the APTA Neurological Description of Specialty Practice o Stroke, Brain Injury, Spinal cord injury, Guillain-Barre, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Vestibular.

Opportunities to observe specialty clinics within the Durham VAMC, Duke Health system and/or Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond.

Movement Disorders, vestibular and dizziness, Multiple Sclerosis (Center for Excellence), ALS, Polytrauma/TBI, SCI, neuro-optometry, wheelchair and adaptive equipment, EMG/NCV, Emerging Consciousness.

Rotations

Intensive 12-month program anchored in the outpatient setting with rotations within each module to include:

Acute Care, ED, Community Living Center (SNF), Home Based Primary Care

Telehealth integrated when appropriate

Observation Duke University Hospital (Neuro ICU and Step down units)

Observation Central VA HCS in Richmond

Mentored Time

Receives greater than 150 hours of 1:1 patient-centered mentored time with residency faculty

Structured mentoring time allows the resident and mentor to reflect on achievements made towards resident’s goals

Focus on professional growth and development and improvements in neurological examination, evaluation and plan of care

Core Clinical Faculty Mentors

Shella LoBianco, PT, MSPT, NCS LSVT Big cert.

Mary Thompson, PT, DPT, NCS

Rebecca Jules, PT

Jonathan Weinhold PT, DPT, CCS

Carrie Frede, PT, DPT, CCS

Alicia Illis PT, DPT, CGS

Hannah Gradle, PT, DPT, GCS

Tawny Kross, PT, DPT, TPS

Deanna Baldassari, MS, OTR/L, ATP, Wheeled Mobility/Assistive Technology Clinical Specialist

Duke University Clinical Faculty Mentors

Kelly B. Reynolds PT, DPT, PhD, NCS

Jody Feld PT, DPT, PhD, NCS

Richmond VA Faculty

Lindsay Ebersole PT, DPT, NCS

CVHCS Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Director

Ann Gulyas, PT, Polytrauma Rehab Center Program Director