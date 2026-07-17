Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program

Program Director

Benjamin Soydan PT, DPT, OCS, CCI

History and Program Overview

Initial inception for a Physical Therapy Residency in Orthopedics occurred in 2015. With funding provided by the Veteran’s Health Administration’s Office of Academic Affiliations, the Durham VA Health Care System Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency was approved and formally developed within 2018. Through a strong academic affiliation with Duke University Medical Center and Campbell University as well as agreement with Womack Army Medical Center, a comprehensive residency experience was developed. The program officially achieved ABPTRFE accreditation in May of 2020. It has since expanded to include expanded clinical opportunities in the Emergency Department as well as didactic opportunities at High Point University. The program officially underwent and achieved 10-year re-accreditation 2025.



SPECIAL NOTE: As a VA facility and health care system, we are proud to have been one of the first health care systems to utilize telehealth models of patient care. We as a facility see this as a very necessary means of care and anticipate the continued use of telehealth medium in future care models. As a residency program, are proud to be on the forefront of telehealth care, offering this as an outpatient care model available since the 2020 academic year.

Program Mission

Using an integrated health care model and an interdisciplinary team approach, the mission of the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency is to develop orthopedic clinical specialists trained in advanced skill that serve as future leaders in the excellent health care of patients with orthopedic physical therapy needs, to serve the mission of the Durham VA Health Care System, and by way of continuous faculty and resident collaborative initiatives, ensure an evolving program that advances the expectations of current clinical, educational and residency paradigms.

Program Goals

Provide a thorough and high quality multi-dimensional residency experience to the resident.

Graduate residents who demonstrate and maintain commitment to pursuit of professional growth and excellence within orthopedic physical therapy.

Ensure residents will achieve and demonstrate proficiency in knowledge and clinical skill required of an advanced orthopedic clinical specialist.

Maintain internal sustainability of the orthopedic physical therapy residency program at the Durham VA Health Care System.

Ensure that program and residents advance the human resource capabilities and systems driving improved performance and outcomes involved in the field of orthopedic physical therapy.

Maintain ABPTRFE Residency Accreditation

Didactic Curriculum

Through comprehensive coursework, one-on-one didactic sessions, clubs, conference opportunities, integrated teaching assistantship, and multiple clinic observation, , the resident will be guided through a robust didactic curriculum. While a self-driven approach is essential to success, the curriculum has been designed to align with the ABPTS Orthopedic Description of Specialty Practice and ensure adequate material coverage in preparation for the ABPTE Orthopedic Clinical Specialist Examination.

Mentoring & Faculty

The program includes regular weekly opportunities for one-on-one pre-planned mentoring sessions throughout the residency. These are designed to promote advanced patient care with focus on clinical skill and critical reasoning required of an advanced PT practitioner in Orthopedics.

Through agreement with Fort Bragg as well as Duke University Medical Center, we are able to offer a diverse clinical faculty. Interests and training include Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Neurology, and Pediatrics, with specialty aspects including Manual intervention, Chronic Pain management, and Dry Needling.

Clinical Settings

A comprehensive clinical care experience is coordinated through one-on-one patient care rotations primarily at the Durham VA Health Care System outpatient and inpatient setting. Over the course of 12-months, structured rotations are designed to maximize exposure to a broad range of orthopedic diagnoses. Select observational experiences are integrated at Duke University Medical Center. Through agreement with the DOD, we boast opportunity for a unique 6-week planned experience at Fort Bragg* where the resident will be working directly with active military.

As of 2022 our physical therapy service made the anticipated shift to direct access. In keeping with this, we currently host specialty PT clinics for urgent care needs/direct access as well as directly within the Emergency Department and Orthopedics department. Additionally, the program accesses a myriad of other specialty physical therapy, occupational therapy, as well as physician clinics for observation.

* The ability to secure a resident experience at Fort Bragg is fully dependent on current military, administrative, and soldier deployment status, all of which are unfortunately constantly in flux and somewhat unpredictable. We wish to inform every applicant that while we will make every effort to ensure a clinical experience at Fort Bragg, we CANNOT fully guarantee that this will occur.

Academic Experiences

With instruction from on-site mentorship, the program integrates Lab and Lectureship involvement opportunities through Duke University, Campbell University, and most recently, High Point University’s DPT program musculoskeletal curriculum.

Adjunct Experiences

Specialty Clinic observational opportunities are available including various Orthopedics department clinics, Amputee clinic, Women’s Health, Neuro/Vestibular Clinic, EMG and Pain clinics, Mobility Clinic, as well as select surgical observations.

Clinical Core Faculty

Jackson Davis PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Orthopedic PT

Steve Fairbanks PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Geriatric PT

Hannah Gradle PT DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Geriatric PT

Darren Jeffers PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Orthopedic PT

Tawny Kross PT, DPT, Cert.DN

John Sizemore PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Orthopedic PT

Benjamin Soydan PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Orthopedic PT

Womack Army Medical Center Clinical Mentors

COL Heriberto Baez-Martinez PT, MPH

Duke University Faculty:

Neal Depersia DPT, PCS

Additional Academic and Didactic Faculty

Cory Alcon PT, DPT

Tiffany Hilton PT, Ph.D.

Caitlin Kucharik OTR/L

William Law MD

Bradley Myers PT, DPT, DSc,

Maureen Noh MD

Mary Thompson PT, DPT

For additional information, please contact:

Benjamin Soydan PT, DPT, OCS, CCI

Program Director

Durham VA Health Care System

508 Fulton Street, Durham NC 27705

Benjamin.soydan@va.gov



Timothy S. Skarada PT

Chief of Physical Therapy

Durham VA Health Care System

508 Fulton Street, Durham NC 27705

timothy.skarada@va.gov

CURRENT RESIDENT SUCCESS RATE:

Program Graduation Rate: 100%

ABPTS Board Certification Pass rate: 100%

RETENTION RATE:

Resident Retained within Durham VA system: 43%

Resident Retained within any VA system or Military Branch/DOD: 86%