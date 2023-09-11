Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
Are you a new graduate registered nurse? The Durham VA Healthcare System is a great place to begin your career as a new graduate registered nurse. The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PBRNR) will provide you the skills, professional growth and development to start your career. We invite all interested and qualified BSN graduates to apply for the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program.
About the PB-RNR Program
- Engage in a 12-month curriculum, based on CCNE RN Residency Program objectives that fosters a supportive learning and working environment that enables you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion
- The program has three phases:
- Phase 1 focuses on developing initial competencies on home unit
- Phase 2 focuses on learning about the VA system with rotations in a variety of clinical areas
- Phase 3 focuses on honing clinical care provision, leadership development, and professional development
- Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with 100% protected learning time
- Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings while applying research and develop evidence-based practice standards to support quality and safety in the care of Veterans
- Attend weekly/bi-weekly didactic instruction, seminars, and simulation exercises
- Participate in a Veteran-centered practice environment to fulfill the VHA mission to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being”.
Benefits Include
- 100% Protected Time (not in staffing)
- Paid internship
- Health and life insurance – multiple options are
- Paid federal holidays off (Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Fourth of July, and Labor Day)
- Accrued annual and sick paid leave
Application Process
To apply to the Durham VA PB-RNR program you will need the following:
1. Resume/Curriculum Vitae
2. Completed Application of Registered Nurse Form
3. Two letters of recommendation written on official letterhead
- (1) from a nursing school faculty
- (1) from a clinical faculty and
4. School transcripts (may be unofficial)
5. If you are a Veteran, Form DD 214
Important Note: Applicants MUST be a U.S. Citizen, vaccinated against COVID-19 or exempt from vaccination and a new RN graduate who have successfully passed the NCLEX by the due date to be selected for the Residency Program.
** Additional onboarding requirements will be requested by Human Resources if selected.
Claudette Forrest RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Durham health care
Phone: 919-286-6858
Email: Claudette.Forrest@va.gov
Cynthia McArthur-Kearney DHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FNP-C
Chief Nurse of Education and Medicine
VA Durham health care
Phone: 919-286-0411 ex 17-6141