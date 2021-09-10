Post-Professional Physical Therapy Geriatrics Residency

How many residents do you accept?

We accept 1 resident into the program each year. Applicants must have USA Citizenship, be proficient in the English language, and have successfully completed a Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) accredited physical therapy program. Personal interviews and references are also required. Selected residents are required to obtain licensure prior to starting the residency year in July.

How do I apply to the program?

All applications are completed on the RF-PTCAS website (https://rfptcas.liaisoncas.com) between October 1st and March 1st. Please contact the Program Director with any specific questions regarding the application process.

How long is the program?

This is a 1 year, 366-day temporary appointment.

What will my weekly schedule be?

The resident’s tour of duty has traditionally been 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but may be altered based on mentors' schedules and patient care needs. Residents will have clinical duties including direct patient care for approximately 30 hours per week and 6-10 hours per week will be designated for didactic education and individualized mentoring.

What does mentoring entail?

“Mentoring is a professional relationship where a more experienced mentor guides a less experienced mentee to promote professional growth in a clinical setting. It is not the same as providing clinical instruction to the entry-level Physical Therapy student. It is pre-planned to meet specific educational objectives and facilitate the development of advanced professional behaviors, clinical decision making, proficiency in communications, and consultation skills.” (APTA 2012). Our program has a minimum of 150 hours of 1:1 mentoring.

What clinical experiences should I expect?

The Durham VAMC is a tertiary referral hospital which allows us to provide a wide variety of clinical experiences for our residents. Clinical rotations allow for experience within the acute care, outpatient, home-based primary care, and skilled nursing settings. Experiences include exposure to diseases and conditions affecting the musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, pulmonary, integumentary, neuromuscular, and immune systems and topics ranging from dementia, delirium, falls, frailty, heart failure, acute infection, diabetes, amputation, cancer, polypharmacy, autoimmune illness, wound care, and other conditions affecting the geriatric population.



Telehealth will be integrated into patient care in outpatient rotations and potentially home-based primary care

Will I have to study outside work?

Residents typically have several hours of self-directed study each week outside of the typical work hours. This is often reading and preparation for required professional presentations. Residents will have access to the VA onsite library and interlibrary loan services.

Will I receive a stipend?

Yes. The stipend is determined by the VA Office of Academic Affairs, and is currently $45,284 (2020-2021).

Will I be eligible for benefits?

Yes. Benefits include health insurance and options for vision and dental insurance. Residents receive ongoing accrual of 4 hours of paid annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave per pay period. In addition, Residents receive 10 paid federal holidays per year.

Will I have an opportunity to attend a professional meeting or continuing education courses?

Residents are encouraged to attend the APTA Combined Sections Meeting (CSM) or NC State PT meeting. Funding to attend professional meetings and/or continuing education courses may be available, but it is not guaranteed through the Durham VAMC. Authorized absence is available for continuing education opportunities. Residents typically attend one professional meeting each year.

When will the program begin?

The residency program is scheduled to begin on the Monday after the observed 4th of July holiday (July 12, 2021).



Can I speak with a residency program graduate?

Yes. We encourage all applicants to communicate with our graduates as they can provide a personal perspective on participation in this residency program. Contact information will be provided by the Program Director on an individual basis.

Will I be prepared to take the Geriatric Specialty Exam upon completion of the program?

Yes. Our goal is for all residents completing the program to take the GCS exam and become specialists in geriatric physical therapy. The GCS exam is taken in March of the year following graduation from the residency and residents are responsible for all application and testing fees though scholarships are available through the Academy of Geriatric Physical Therapy (AGPT). For more information on application deadlines, testing dates, and costs please see the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialty website (www.abpts.org/home.aspx). Our program graduates have a 100% pass rate on the GCS exam.

Will I be eligible for a job at the VA upon graduation from the residency?

Residents in good standing will be encouraged to apply for job vacancies within the VA system, but a job is not guaranteed. We will help support residents during the spring of the residency as they search and apply for potential post-graduation employment opportunities.