The MHNP Residency Program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in providing mental health treatment for the veteran population.

The primary goal of the MHNP Residency Program is to:

Enhance mental health workforce by producing nurse practitioners proficient in the following:

Comprehensive mental health evaluation Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care in mental health for Veterans. Management of psychopharmacology, including consideration of risks and benefits of psychoptropics System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives

The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in 24 competencies specified in MHNPR curriculum.