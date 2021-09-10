Psychology Fellowship Programs

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program provides one-year, full-time advanced training in clinical psychology. There are four focus areas including (1) Trauma Recovery, (2) Primary Care Mental Health / Behavioral Medicine, (3) Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery, and (4) Geropsychology. Please refer to our online brochure for a detailed description of our Fellowship Program’s philosophy, training model, programmatic structure, and training opportunities.

Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required. Additional information regarding the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs can be found here Read Requirements.

Our program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our training classes and values applicants who have experience and skills in the domains of diversity knowledge, awareness, and sensitivity. We select candidates representing different kinds of programs, geographical areas, ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientation, disabilities, culture, and life experiences. We strongly encourage applications from applicants who identify themselves as Veterans or members of historically underrepresented groups on the basis of racial or ethnic status; as representing diversity on the basis of sexual orientation; or as representing diversity on the basis of disability status.

COVID-19 Impact on Training:

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, with few exceptions, most supervisors and trainees have been working from home since March 2020. As the situation evolves, we plan to continue to have collaborative discussions with trainees regarding these matters. At this point, we cannot definitively predict to what extent we will be teleworking in the Fall of 2021. What we can say for certain, is that our dedication to high-quality clinical care and psychology training and our dedication to the trainees themselves has never been stronger. We remain committed to making the training year a success.

Applications Due

January 5

Note: As an APPIC postdoctoral fellowship member, our Durham VAMC Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program abides by the voluntary APPIC postdoctoral selection guidelines. http://appic.org/About-APPIC/Postdoctoral/APPIC-Postdoctoral-Selection-Guidelines

APA Accreditation

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program at the Durham VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The most recent site visit took place in June 2021. Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate

American Psychological Association

750 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation **

