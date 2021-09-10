Psychology Fellowship Programs
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced its commitment to interprofessional clinical care and training in psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery for Veterans with serious mental illness in 2002.
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program provides one-year, full-time advanced training in clinical psychology. There are four focus areas including (1) Trauma Recovery, (2) Primary Care Mental Health / Behavioral Medicine, (3) Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery, and (4) Geropsychology. Please refer to our online brochure for a detailed description of our Fellowship Program’s philosophy, training model, programmatic structure, and training opportunities.
Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required. Additional information regarding the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs can be found here Read Requirements.
Our program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our training classes and values applicants who have experience and skills in the domains of diversity knowledge, awareness, and sensitivity. We select candidates representing different kinds of programs, geographical areas, ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientation, disabilities, culture, and life experiences. We strongly encourage applications from applicants who identify themselves as Veterans or members of historically underrepresented groups on the basis of racial or ethnic status; as representing diversity on the basis of sexual orientation; or as representing diversity on the basis of disability status.
COVID-19 Impact on Training:
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, with few exceptions, most supervisors and trainees have been working from home since March 2020. As the situation evolves, we plan to continue to have collaborative discussions with trainees regarding these matters. At this point, we cannot definitively predict to what extent we will be teleworking in the Fall of 2021. What we can say for certain, is that our dedication to high-quality clinical care and psychology training and our dedication to the trainees themselves has never been stronger. We remain committed to making the training year a success.
Applications Due
January 5
Note: As an APPIC postdoctoral fellowship member, our Durham VAMC Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program abides by the voluntary APPIC postdoctoral selection guidelines. http://appic.org/About-APPIC/Postdoctoral/APPIC-Postdoctoral-Selection-Guidelines
APA Accreditation
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program at the Durham VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The most recent site visit took place in June 2021. Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation **
The Inter-professional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation is a state-of-the-art clinical training program that focuses on the theory and practice of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery. Individualized, mentored clinical and research training is combined with a curriculum that emphasizes a comprehensive psychosocial rehabilitation approach to service delivery, education, and implementing change in a mental health care setting.
The Inter-professional Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery (PSR) fellowship also constitutes one of the four focus areas within the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship. Thus, psychology postdoctoral fellows within PSR also complete our APA-accredited postdoctoral fellowship program.
Note: The Inter-professional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation, described above, is one of the four focus areas within the APA-accredited fellowship program. However, this interprofessional fellowship program also trains fellows from a number of other disciplines.
Contacts
Murray McNeil, Ph.D.
Co-Director, PSR Fellowship Program
Durham VA Medical Center
919-286-0411, ext. 17777
Carolina Clancy Ph.D., ABPP
Director, Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
Durham VA Medical Center
919-286-0411, ext. 177061
The VA Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (http://www.mirecc.va.gov/mirecc-fellowship.asp) hosted by the VA Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) and the Durham VA Medical Center offers two years of research and clinical training. Over the course of the two-year program, fellows are trained in academic and health systems research, advanced clinical care service delivery, and program administration in an interdisciplinary setting. The fellowship combines individual mentored research and clinical training with state-of-the-art educational experiences.
Applications Due
January 4
Eligibility Requirements
Contact
Patrick S. Calhoun, Ph.D.
Director, Mental Illness Research & Treatment Fellowship
Durham VA Medical Center
VISN 6 MIRECC
919-286-0411, ext. 177970