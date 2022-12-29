Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research & Treatment
The VA Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research and Treatment hosted by the VA Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) and the Durham VA Medical Center.
This program offers two years of research and clinical training. Over the course of the two-year program, fellows are trained in academic and health systems research, advanced clinical care service delivery, and program administration in an interdisciplinary setting. The fellowship combines individual mentored research and clinical training with state-of-the-art educational experiences.
Applications Due
January 4
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact
Patrick S. Calhoun, Ph.D.
Director, Mental Illness Research & Treatment Fellowship
Durham VA Medical Center
VISN 6 MIRECC
919-286-0411, ext. 177970