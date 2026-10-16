APA Accreditation

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program at the Durham VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The most recent site visit took place in June 2021 and our next site visit is scheduled to take place in 2031. The Postdoctoral Fellowship is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).

Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate

American Psychological Association

750 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

APA Accreditation - Home **

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