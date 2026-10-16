Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
Welcome to the Durham VA Clinical Psychology Fellowship page!
The Durham VA Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program provides one-year, full-time advanced training in clinical psychology.
Please refer to our online brochure for a detailed description of our Fellowship Program’s philosophy, training model, programmatic structure, focus areas, and training opportunities.
Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree (Ph.D. or Psy.D.) from an APA or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA, or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required. Additional information regarding the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs can be found on the VA Psychology Training Eligibility website.
Applications Due
December 1
Note: As an APPIC postdoctoral fellowship member, our Durham VAMC Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program abides by the voluntary APPIC postdoctoral selection guidelines.
APPIC - Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers
APA Accreditation
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship program at the Durham VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The most recent site visit took place in June 2021 and our next site visit is scheduled to take place in 2031. The Postdoctoral Fellowship is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).
Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
APA Accreditation - Home **
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