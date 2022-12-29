Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

There are five focus areas including (1) Trauma Recovery-PTSD & OOO/OIF Clinic, (2) Primary Care Mental Health / Behavioral Medicine, (3) Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery, (4) Geropsychology and (5) Women’s Health-Trauma & DBT. Please refer to our online brochure for a detailed description of our Fellowship Program’s philosophy, training model, programmatic structure, and training opportunities.

Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA, or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required. Additional information regarding the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs can be found on the VA Psychology Training Eligibility website.

Our program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our training classes and values applicants who have experience and skills in the domains of diversity knowledge, awareness, and sensitivity. We select candidates representing different kinds of programs, geographical areas, ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientation, disabilities, culture, and life experiences. We strongly encourage applications from applicants who identify themselves as Veterans or members of historically underrepresented groups on the basis of racial or ethnic status; as representing diversity on the basis of sexual orientation; or as representing diversity on the basis of disability status.