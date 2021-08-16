The doctoral internship at the Durham VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The scheduled APA site visit will take place in 2023.

The Durham VA Health Care System Psychology Internship Program provides a one-year, full-time training experience for clinical and counseling psychology doctoral (Ph.D. or Psy.D.) students from APA-, CPA-, and PCSAS-accredited programs. The program provides broad-based, generalist training in clinical assessment, psychotherapy, consultation, research, and clinical supervision.

In addition to an expanding set of rotation offerings (listed, below), the Durham VAMC internship program offers local access to a wide range of evidence-based psychotherapy consultants / trainers who participate in the respective VA EBP dissemination programs, plus other unique training resources.

Important Note: Applications from U.S. citizens whose graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited are now eligible to apply for Durham VAMC psychology internship positions (and also to other VA training programs).

Available Rotations for 2021 – 2022



•Addictions Treatment

•Acute Mental Health (Inpatient)

•Community Living Center

•Durham VA Medical Center - General Mental Health

•Health Psychology

•Home-Based Primary Care

•Neuropsychology

•Palliative Psychology

•Raleigh II Community Based Outpatient Clinic - General Mental Health

•Raleigh II Substance Use Disorder and Intensive Outpatient Program

•Rehabilitation, Geriatrics, Palliative, and Hospice Care

•Outpatient Mental Health

•OEF-OIF-OND

•Trauma Recovery Program

•Women's Health - Mental Health Clinic



APPIC Match Number

Internship: 141411

Contacts

Internship

Jessica J. Fulton, Ph.D.

Director, Psychology Internship Training

Durham VA Medical Center

919-286-0411 ext. 177562

APA Accreditation

Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the Durham VAMC Psychology Internship program, or the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship program may be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation (CoA):

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate

American Psychological Association

750 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

202-336-5979

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation **

