Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our East Idaho Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

East Idaho Vet Center - Pocatello on Bridger St Located at SEICAA 825 E Bridger St Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions on Google Maps Phone 208-522-5712

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.