Locations

Main location

East Idaho Vet Center

Address

1000 Riverwalk Dr. Suite 350
Suite 350
Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Phone

East Idaho Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our East Idaho Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

East Idaho Vet Center - Pocatello on Bridger St

Located at

SEICAA
825 E Bridger St
Pocatello, ID 83201

Phone

Pocatello CAP entrance

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.