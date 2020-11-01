 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

East Los Angeles Vet Center

Address

5430 East Olympic Blvd
Commerce, CA 90022-5147

Phone

Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our East Los Angeles Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

East Los Angeles Vet Center - East Los Angeles Vet Center-Whittier

Located at

Rio Hondo Community College
3600 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601

Phone

Building of Veteran Resource Center location

East Los Angeles Vet Center - Pasadena

Located at

Pasadena City College
Veteran Resource Center
1570 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91106

Phone

Pasadena City College Veteran Resource Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.