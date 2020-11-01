Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our East Los Angeles Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

East Los Angeles Vet Center - East Los Angeles Vet Center-Whittier Located at Rio Hondo Community College 3600 Workman Mill Rd Whittier, CA 90601 Directions on Google Maps Phone 323-728-9966

East Los Angeles Vet Center - Pasadena Located at Pasadena City College Veteran Resource Center 1570 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions on Google Maps Phone 323-728-9966

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.