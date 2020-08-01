 Skip to Content

VA Eastern Colorado health care

At the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
Main phone: 303-399-8020
Mental health clinic: 303-399-8020 x5687
Eastern Colorado
Upholding Valor podcast: Nell Bright, World War II WASP pilot

They were pioneers during a time their country needed them most, yet they were also America’s best kept secret until recently. The Women Air Force Service Pilots of World War II paved the way for women in the military today. 100 year old WASP Veteran Nell Bright is the epitome of Upholding Valor.

Nell Bright
