Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado
Fitzsimons Army Medical Center (FAMC) grew from Army Hospital No. 21 founded during World War I to provide care for the large numbers of casualties suffering from chemical weapons and tuberculosis returning from Europe. The successes enjoyed by Colorado’s facilities for treating respiratory problems caused the Army to give strong consideration to calls from Denverites to locate a new hospital in the city. Their lobbying proved successful in 1917 and construction began later that year. During the fall of 1918 the Army dedicated the new facility in Denver’s eastern suburb of Aurora. The hospital was renamed Fitzsimons General Hospital during June of 1920 in honor of Lt. William T. Fitzsimons, the first American medical officer killed in World War I. The FAMC closed in 1999 and the grounds were redeveloped for civilian use at the Anschutz Medical Campus and the Fitzsimons Life Science District, including the Veterans Hospital complex.
Fitzsimons General Hospital - swimming pool
(Fitzsimons General Hospital, Building 614)
(Fitzsimons General Hospital, Building 423)
The Swimming Pool, erected in 1945, is associated with the expansion of facilities at Fitzsimons General Hospital during World War II. The building is associated with the hospital’s mission, having been originally used for patient therapy. The building represents war era construction of permanent buildings at the post through its blond brick walls, gabled roof, and large multilight windows.
Library of Congress - Fitzsimons General Hospital swimming pool
Fitzsimons General Hospital - neuropsychiatric ward
(Fitzsimons Army Medical Center. Building 608)
(Fitzsimons General Hospital, Ward 411)
The Neuropsychiatric Ward (Building No. 608) was constructed ca. 1942, as Fitzsimons Army Hospital expanded to fulfil its World War II mission. Soon after its completion, the building housed a neuropsychiatric ward to accommodate Fitzsimons’ diversification away from tuberculosis care and toward more generalized care. In 1962, the Army used building for administrative purposed. The building experienced a number of renovations to accommodate subsequent changes in its use, but continued to support the mission of the hospital.
Library of Congress - Fitzsimons General Hospital neuropsychiatric ward