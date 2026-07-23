Denver VA Medical Center Atrium, 1986

In 1996, Denver joined the newly organized VA Rocky Mountain Network, Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19) as one of 22 VISNs established across VA.

VISNs were created to decentralize VA as medical care transitioned from a primarily inpatient model to outpatient care delivered through community-based clinics.

Denver VA became VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in 2003, solidifying its role as the hub of VISN 19.

By 1998, VA had committed to a 20-year modernization effort that included replacing hospitals and expanding access to care for Veterans through community-based clinics. This effort, along with the influx of returning Veterans from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, reshaped VA Eastern Colorado into what we see today.

Access to VA care expanded significantly in the 2000s and 2010s. After the closure of Fort Lyon VA Medical Center in southeastern Colorado in 2001, VA opened clinics in La Junta, Lamar and Alamosa and established a VA Nursing Home (now a Community Living Center) in Pueblo.

More clinics opened in Burlington (2006) and Aurora (2007). In 2010, VA Eastern Colorado partnered with the Department of Defense and Florida State University to launch the Military Research Consortium focused on studying military suicides and informing prevention and treatment.

A series of new clinics opened across the Front Range and eastern plains from 2013 to 2017, further improving access and continuity of care.

Valor Point Homeless Domiciliary, a 25,000-square-foot, 40-bed residential treatment facility for Veterans experiencing homelessness, opened in Lakewood in the summer of 2013.

In 2014, VA Eastern Colorado saw a boom in community clinic construction, with 6 opening across the region: Golden VA Clinic (Golden), PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic (Colorado Springs), Jewell VA Clinic (Aurora), Lamar VA Clinic (Lamar), Salida VA Clinic (Salida) and York Street VA Clinic (Denver). Pueblo VA Clinic opened in 2013 and was rededicated in 2017 as the PFC James Dunn VA Clinic.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

In 2018, VA Eastern Colorado opened Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (RMR) in Aurora. This highly anticipated opening was over a decade in the making.

As early as 2000, discussions were held about improving VA Eastern Colorado. When CU announced a plan to relocate its hospital, the idea was that VA Eastern Colorado would move along with them to continue their partnership.

While a proposed shared space with CU’s new hospital would potentially alleviate heavy expenditures for VA, Veterans and Veteran Service Organizations opposed the idea. Another obstacle in a possible joint venture was that the proposed site was too small to accommodate what VA Eastern Colorado envisioned for its Veterans.

The originally suggested 12.5 acres next to Fitzsimons, where CU was moving, was smaller than the Clermont campus and was far less than the 38 acres VA was seeking.

By 2003, Congress had approved $30 million to move forward with the design and planning of Denver’s replacement VA medical center. However, it was predicted that construction funding would be approved closer to 2008.

The need for a new hospital was becoming urgent.

The Clermont campus was falling into disrepair. In 2004, a report by the Office of Inspector General cited Denver VA as passing only 4 of the 16 standards. Most were easy fixes completed within a year. Despite the hospital’s flaws, it ranked first in the nation for quality of patient care among VA Medical Centers the same year.

When the CU Anschutz Medical Campus opened in 2007, VA was still in the planning stages of its replacement hospital project. A site was approved in 2005: 20 acres with room to acquire more land if needed, at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Potomac Street, near the I-225.