 Skip to Content

Blood drive for volunteer donors June 16

In partnership with Vitalant, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs will host a blood drive June 16 in conference rooms.

When
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MT
Where

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Mt Yale & Princeton Conference Rooms

Cost
Free

Registration

Search for blood drive code A950.

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) joined a nationwide effort to fight the shortage of lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer donors are the only source of the blood needed to treat trauma and chronic illness, inside and outside VA health care systems. For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit Vitalant.org/donate/donor-eligibility.aspx.

Healthy individuals who wish to donate blood can make a pledge right now with VA ECHCS. Veterans, along with their family members and friends, are encouraged to share their blood donations on social media with the hashtag #RollUpYourSleeveVA.

See all events

Last updated: