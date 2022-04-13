Blood drive for volunteer donors June 16
In partnership with Vitalant, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs will host a blood drive June 16 in conference rooms.
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic
Mt Yale & Princeton Conference Rooms
- Cost
- Free
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) joined a nationwide effort to fight the shortage of lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer donors are the only source of the blood needed to treat trauma and chronic illness, inside and outside VA health care systems. For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit Vitalant.org/donate/donor-eligibility.aspx.
Healthy individuals who wish to donate blood can make a pledge right now with VA ECHCS. Veterans, along with their family members and friends, are encouraged to share their blood donations on social media with the hashtag #RollUpYourSleeveVA.