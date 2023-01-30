Blood drive for volunteer donors
In partnership with Vitalant, Rocky Mountain Regional (RMR) VA Medical Center in Aurora will host a blood drive Feb. 21 in the auditorium.
When:
Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Search for blood drive code 5720 at donors.vitalant.org or call 303-363-2300.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) joined a nationwide effort to fight the shortage of lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer donors are the only source of the blood needed to treat trauma and chronic illness, inside and outside VA health care systems. For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit Vitalant.org/donate/donor-eligibility.aspx.
Healthy individuals who wish to donate blood can make a pledge right now with VA ECHCS. Veterans, along with their family members and friends, are encouraged to share their blood donations on social media with the hashtag #RollUpYourSleeveVA.See more events