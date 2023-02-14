Skip to Content
Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Feb 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, February 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

We are actively recruiting for clinical and administrative positions across our health care system. If you are interested in joining VA, we are interested in helping you be a part of the team!

Available Positions

  • Medical Support Assistants (administrative support, schedulers)

  • Mental Health Clinicians (physicians, psychologists, Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselors)

  • Physicians

  • RN, LPN, Nursing Assistants

  • Social Workers

  • Food Service Workers

  • Sterile Processing Technicians

  • Medical Technologists

Before you Arrive:

  • Create an account on www.USAJOBS.gov and establish a profile. If possible, please also upload your resume.

Please Bring:

  • Your resume
  • Your DD214 if applicable 
  • Any pertinent supporting documents 

Hiring Fair Activities:

  • HR to validate candidate eligibility 
  • Hiring Managers to complete interviews

Activities for Selected Candidates:

  • Occupational Health to complete suitability 
  • Path & Lab to complete blood draws
  • Finger Printing
  • Where applicable, a tentative job offer may be presented to selected candidates.
