Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Feb 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, February 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
We are actively recruiting for clinical and administrative positions across our health care system. If you are interested in joining VA, we are interested in helping you be a part of the team!
Available Positions
-
Medical Support Assistants (administrative support, schedulers)
-
Mental Health Clinicians (physicians, psychologists, Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselors)
-
Physicians
-
RN, LPN, Nursing Assistants
-
Social Workers
-
Food Service Workers
-
Sterile Processing Technicians
-
Medical Technologists
Before you Arrive:
- Create an account on www.USAJOBS.gov and establish a profile. If possible, please also upload your resume.
Please Bring:
- Your resume
- Your DD214 if applicable
- Any pertinent supporting documents
Hiring Fair Activities:
- HR to validate candidate eligibility
- Hiring Managers to complete interviews
Activities for Selected Candidates:
- Occupational Health to complete suitability
- Path & Lab to complete blood draws
- Finger Printing
- Where applicable, a tentative job offer may be presented to selected candidates.