Aurora: Hiring fair for physicians, nurses, dentist trainees and social workers

VA ECHCS will host a job fair and onboarding surge event May 20 in Aurora.

This targeted job fair at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora will focus on identifying highly qualified physicians, nurses, dentist trainees and social workers for more than 80 related vacancies. A concurrent surge event will target new hires within a commuting distance from the medical center and help them finish the onboarding process.

Prior to attending this hiring fair, candidates should submit a resume to brandon.mcmahon@va.gov. Put JOBFAIR5 in the subject line for easier routing. If a staffing specialist qualifies your resume for an open position, you will receive an email with a link to schedule your in-person interview during the event.

With job fairs and surge events continuing nationwide, VHA is documenting its highest total employee growth rates in more than 20 years, and its highest number of new hires onboarded within a fiscal year’s first six months, while also significantly improving employee retention.

VA was named one of the top five places to work in the federal government by the Partnership for Public Service.

Among the benefits we offer are a variety of health plans, which all cover pre-existing conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75 percent of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement, making our insurance some of the best you’ll find.

At VA, our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation and personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we celebrate 11 paid federal holidays each year, so your schedule can be balanced with your personal priorities.

And if the time comes when you want to continue your education, VA has numerous options to financially support your education. Our education support programs and leadership development opportunities will help you make the most of your career.

To learn about serving those who served, including spotlight careers and careers by location, visit VACareers.VA.gov.