Fort Logan Memorial Day Ceremony

VA will host a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony May 29 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, one of more than 130 occurring nationwide over Memorial Day weekend.

VA's National Cemetery Administration invites Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors — as well as members of the public — to attend these solemn wreath-laying ceremonies.

All VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is an opportunity to honor a fallen service member by leaving a tribute. It contains a memorial page for each of the more than 4.5 million Veterans and service members interred in VA national cemeteries, as well as VA grant-funded state, territorial or tribal Veterans cemeteries, and certain National Park Service national cemeteries.