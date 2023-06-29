San Luis Valley PACT Act Event

San Luis Valley PACT Act event scheduled for July 24 in Colorado National Guard Readiness Center at 1877 Old Sanford Road in Alamosa.

When: Mon. Jul 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Colorado National Guard Readiness Center 1877 Old Sanford Road Alamosa, CO Cost: Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS), San Luis Valley Veterans Coalition and area Veteran service officers will assist local Veterans with understanding a new expansion of benefits related to military environmental exposures. The event starts at 9 a.m. in the Colorado National Guard Readiness Center at 1877 Old Sanford Road in Alamosa.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, expands VA health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans with toxic exposures during the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. This historic expansion of benefits covers many existing and new presumptive conditions stemming from Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic exposures. To get the latest information and updates, visit VA.gov/PACT.

From noon to 3:30 p.m., county and VA staff will assist Veterans with initiating a PACT Act-related claim. Veterans who apply for PACT Act-related benefits before Aug. 10 will have benefits backdated to Aug. 10 last year—the day the bill was signed.

VA ECHCS patient services assistants will enroll Veterans into VA health care and schedule health and wellness appointments, as nurses screen Veterans for toxic exposures. Veterans with exposure concerns may be connected to information about benefits, registry exams and clinical resources. This effort is an important step in prioritizing exposure-informed care for Veterans.

All Veterans with military environmental exposure concerns should speak with their provider at their next appointment. Veterans enrolled in VA ECHCS can also request a screening by a nurse trained in identifying and documenting potential exposures to toxins during military service. Leave a message in MyHealtheVet or a voicemail at 720-857-2511.