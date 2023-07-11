El Paso County PACT Act Claims Clinics

VA ECHCS and El Paso County Veteran Services Division will assist local Veterans with understanding a new expansion of benefits related to military environmental exposures.

When: Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm MT Where: Colorado Army National Guard Readiness Center 9510 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and El Paso County Veteran Services Division will assist local Veterans with understanding a new expansion of benefits related to military environmental exposures. As part of the county's PACT Act Stand Down Program, claims clinics will take place Aug. 7-9, noon to 8 p.m., in the Colorado Army National Guard Readiness Center at 9510 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, expands VA health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans with toxic exposures during the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. This historic expansion of benefits covers many existing and new presumptive conditions stemming from Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic exposures. To get the latest information and updates, visit VA.gov/PACT.

During the claims clinics, county and VA staff will assist Veterans with initiating a PACT Act-related claim.

VA ECHCS researchers will explain how participating in studies can improve health outcomes for Veterans, including early diagnoses and treatments.

VA ECHCS patient services assistants will enroll Veterans into VA health care and schedule health and wellness appointments, as nurses screen Veterans for toxic exposures. Veterans with exposure concerns may be connected to information about benefits, registry exams and clinical resources. This effort is an important step in prioritizing exposure-informed care for Veterans.

All Veterans with military environmental exposure concerns should speak with their provider at their next appointment. Veterans enrolled in VA ECHCS can also request a screening by a nurse trained in identifying and documenting potential exposures to toxins during military service. Leave a message in MyHealtheVet or a voicemail at 720-857-2511.