VA ECHCS Healthy Aging Fair September 21

Join us Sept. 21, at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA medical center, in Aurora Colorado, for our Healthy Living Aging Fair. The VA ECHCS Healthy Aging Fair will take place in the RMR Auditorium from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30p.m..

Activities will include:

Brief presentations on:

-Healthy Aging and Menopause

-Bone Health

-VHA Geriatrics Programs

-Legacy Program

-Chair Yoga w/Comeback Yoga at 2pm

-And more!

As well as Informational Booths focused on:

-Healthy Aging Group

-GeroFit

-CU Multidisciplinary Center on Aging

-Project Angel Heart

-MIND diet

-Medical Foster Home

-And more!

Join us for part of the day or the whole event. This is open to all interested Veterans. The event is hosted by the ECHCS Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Committee. Email Rachel Thompson, Rachel.Thompson2@va.gov, or Ben Nelson, Benjamin.Nelson@va.gov, with questions.