Healthy Cooking Demo at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
When:
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
South Entrance
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Interested in trying a new recipe? The VA ECHCS Nutrition and Food Service has you covered! Come join us over by the South Entrance of the Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center on Tuesday, September 12th from 11:00am-12:00pm. We will have a sample for you and a chance to provide some feedback on the recipe!