Healthy Cooking Demo at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Interested in trying a new recipe? The VA ECHCS Nutrition and Food Service has you covered!

When:

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

South Entrance

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Interested in trying a new recipe? The VA ECHCS Nutrition and Food Service has you covered! Come join us over by the South Entrance of the Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center on Tuesday, September 12th from 11:00am-12:00pm. We will have a sample for you and a chance to provide some feedback on the recipe! 

