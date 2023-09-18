VA ECHCS Community Mental Health Summit

Join VA Eastern Colorado on October 6th for our 2023 Mental Health Summit.

Purpose: Community Mental Health Summits provide an opportunity to sustain and enhance positive working relationships and build a shared vison in order to better address the mental health care needs of Veterans and their families across all communities served by VA Eastern Colorado. This year we will have some plenary sessions as well as time set aside for networking.

**Since the intent of the summit is to reduce silos and enhance a shared vision for serving our Veterans, continuing education will not be available.**

Audience: VA and community mental health providers, Veteran Service Officers, community mental health providers, and other Veteran community stakeholders.

Location: To enhance accessibility for community stakeholders across the front range, we will have this year's MH Summit at the Parker Library at: 20105 East Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

Space will be limited, so please RSVP and update your reservation should your plans change.

To learn more and register for this free event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/va-eastern-colorados-community-mental-heal….